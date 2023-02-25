Overnight warming center open in Somerville

The center on the upper floor of the Armory at 191 Highland Ave., opened at 5 p.m. and will close at 9 a.m. Sunday, the city said in a statement. It was previously open from 7 p.m. Friday to 9 a.m. Saturday.

An overnight warming shelter in Somerville is open for a second night on Saturday as the frigid temperatures continue through the weekend, according to city officials.

The city and the Somerville Homeless Coalition teamed up to open the warming center after weather forecasts predicted an “unusually cold” windchill of about 0 degrees to minus 7 degrees overnight, the City said.

Walk-ins are welcome to go to the warming center and accommodations can also be made for people who have pets, the statement said.

Anyone who sees someone who is unhoused outside or sheltered inside a car during the bitter cold is encouraged to call 911 to get the quickest assistance for those in need, which could include police, firefighters, or an ambulance, the City said.

“Direct outreach to unsheltered persons is being conducted,” the statement said.

Those looking for more information on cold weather safety and for local resources can go to somervillema.gov/coldweather.

“All are urged to stay warm and stay safe,” the city said.

