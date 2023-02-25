Rhode Island, get ready for late-February snow

“The secondary low won’t even begin to develop until it’s offshore,” said Simpson referring to the coast of New Jersey and New York. “Everyone thinks it’s on the map, and it’s not even there.”

NWS Meteorologist Bill Simpson says storm tracks are always an issue before a big weather event — this one is forecast to begin after 9 p.m. Monday for Rhode Islanders.

PROVIDENCE — The weather system predicted to bring several inches of snow to Rhode Island Monday and Tuesday, is still over California, according to the National Weather Service, and the secondary low seen by many on storm models won’t develop for a few days.

Advertisement

Rhode Islanders should prepare for a probable snow day, which could turn to rain if the low-pressure center — likely to pull in warm ocean air over water — moves closer to the Ocean State.

“It’s the storm path that makes the big difference,” Simpson said. “If it goes over the (Long Island), snow overnight could change to all rain at that point.”

Get Rhode Map A weekday briefing from veteran Rhode Island reporters, focused on the things that matter most in the Ocean State. Enter Email Sign Up

Simpson says the timing of the storm is good for Monday commuters but will be a mess for Tuesday travelers.

“For our area, we’ll have plenty of time to deal with snow. It’s a pretty good scenario. Maybe in northern Rhode Island — at higher elevations — it’ll snow longer on Tuesday, and in Providence, it will be more likely a quicker changeover to rain.”

The probability of greater than 4 inches of snowfall ranges from 20 percent near the coast to 80 percent in the interior parts of the state. There is about a five percent chance of snowfall over six inches in the northwest part of Rhode Island.

Highs in the 30s and lows in the high 20s are expected for the next several days. Warmer air could reduce snowfall totals based on “snow ratio,” an old rule of thumb that for every 10 inches of snow, there would be 1 inch of water (10:1), according to the NWS. Variables such as colder air near 20 degrees, can change that ratio to 20 to 1.

Advertisement

Twenty-four-hour probability of snowfall greater than four inches. National Weather Service illustration

The first National Weather Service graphics predict just under 5 inches of snow in the northern and western parts of the state, while Providence could have less than 5 inches, and the coast from Westerly to Newport could get about 4 inches.

The forecast calls for a calm day of dry air and sunshine before the storm comes Monday, according to the NWS forecast discussion. By early afternoon a “swath of moisture heralds the arrival of the first significant winter storm in many, many weeks (though not looking like an overly impactful storm as far as snow accumulations go).”

The expected snowfall for a New England snowstorm from 1 p.m. Monday to 7 p.m. Tuesday, 2023. National Weather Service Illustration

The upper-level low will dig into the Midwest on Monday before becoming cutoff and deamplifying into more of an open wave over the Great Lakes and directing a plume of deep moisture into New England on Monday night into Tuesday.

“Southern New England is favorably placed for cold air to hold on in the important levels of the atmosphere, with the parent low to our northwest and a secondary low forming off the mid-Atlantic coast,” the forecast discussion states. “That, with the cold high pressure to our northeast should keep cold air locked in and help any precipitation to remain as snow for much if not all of the event.”

Advertisement

The storm will produce the highest amounts of snow approaching 6-8 inches over the interior high terrain of the Berkshires and Worcester Hills, with more uncertain snowfall totals southeast of the Interstate 95 corridor.

Snowfall will taper off Tuesday afternoon, and there may be lingering snow showers during the Tuesday evening commute, the NWS states.

“Another hiccup may be intrusion of warmer air along the south coast introducing a wintry mix to end the storm,” the NWS forecast states. “While winds will be gusty over the water Monday night (gale watches are in effect), we don’t anticipate damaging winds with this system, nor coastal flooding given low astronomical tides.”

As of 3:50 p.m. Saturday, South Kingstown and eastern Newport reported about an inch of snowfall.

The NWS is keeping an eye on another more impactful storm passing in our vicinity on Friday and Saturday but “details are unknown at this juncture.”

Carlos Muñoz can be reached at carlos.munoz@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @ReadCarlos and on Instagram @Carlosbrknews.