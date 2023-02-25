R.I. joins lawsuit to make abortion drug mifepristone more accessible

Mifepristone, which is also known by the brand name Mifeprex, was approved by the FDA in 2000. Scientific evidence showed that a two-drug medication regimen — starting with mifepristone and followed by misoprostol — ends a pregnancy within its first 10 weeks safely and effectively. Both drugs are also used for other medical reasons besides abortions.

The suit, which was filed Thursday, said these limits — which also apply to certain dangerous drugs like fentanyl and other opioids — are not supported by medical evidence.

PROVIDENCE — Rhode Island has joined 11 other states on a suit against the US Food and Drug Administration, challenging certain federal restrictions imposed on the distribution of mifepristone, a medication used in certain types of abortions.

Advertisement

The lawsuit, filed in federal court in Yakima, Washington, looks to expand access to the drug by allowing it to be prescribed and dispensed by any pharmacy or doctor. Currently, doctors who prescribe mifepristone and pharmacies that administer it must receive a special certification.

Get Rhode Island News e-mails Sign up to get breaking news and interesting stories from Rhode Island in your inbox each weekday. Enter Email Sign Up

The restrictions, which include the special certification, are known as Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy, or REMS. The FDA decided to continue these restrictions in January.

REMS also require documentation of the patient’s use of mifepristone for the purpose of abortion. The lawsuit called the documentation “burdensome” by “making telehealth less accessible and creating a paper trail that puts both patients and providers in danger of violence, harassment, and threats of liability amid the growing criminalization and outlawing of abortion in other states.”

The lawsuit said the FDA has “continued to hamper access” by “singling out” mifepristone. Federal regulators have imposed REMS for only 60 of more than 20,000 FDA-approved prescription drugs in the country. REMS-imposed drugs include fentanyl and other opioids, specific risky cancer drugs, and high-dose sedatives for patients with psychosis.

Advertisement

The restrictions “only serves to make mifepristone harder for doctors to prescribe, harder for pharmacies to fill, harder for patients to access, and more burdensome for [states] and their health care providers to dispense,” the suit said.

These regulations, the plaintiff states said, were “improper and discriminatory.” Mifepristone, the suit said, is “critical to the reproductive rights of” the states.

In addition to Rhode Island, other states that are part of the suit are Washington, Oregon Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Michigan, Nevada, New Mexico, and Vermont.

Since its approval, mifepristone has been used approximately 5.6 million times in the US. Medication-induced abortions, including those where Mifepristone was taken, account for about half of the abortions in the country.

Drugs that can induce abortion have been subject to has seen increased scrutiny since the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that legalized abortion nationwide was reversed by the US Supreme Court last year. Since then, dozens of Republican-led states have adopted various abortion bans.

Mifepristone, in particular, has been the subject of lawsuits by anti-abortion advocates.

In November 2022, the Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine, the American Association of Pro-Life Obstetricians and Gynecologists, and other anti-abortion groups filed a lawsuit in Texas, asking the court to overturn the FDA’s approval of the drug. In their suit, the groups claimed federal regulators “lacked authority” to approve the drug for abortion in 2000. The groups claimed regulators failed to study its risk for minors.

The suit said the FDA “failed America’s women and girls when it chose politics over science and approved chemical abortion drugs for use in the United States.”

Advertisement

The Justice Department issued a legal opinion in January that protected access, saying a federal law allowed the US Postal Service to deliver abortion pills, including in states that have banned or restricted the procedure. The 21-page opinion, which is based on the Comstock Act of 1873, said the sender cannot know for sure whether the recipient would use them illegally.

On Friday, Vice President Kamala Harris defended mifepristone after she met with reproductive rights groups at the White House. She said the efforts to restrict access to the medication abortion pills were an attack on the “fundamental rights to health care.”

“This is not just an attack on women’s fundamental freedoms,” said Harris. “It is an attack on the very foundation of our public health system.”

Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @alexagagosz and on Instagram @AlexaGagosz.