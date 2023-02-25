A sign of spring on a frigid day as Sullivan’s Castle Island opens for the season

“Today was really good even with the weather,” said manager Will Cummings, 22. “It was mostly our loyal fanbase, the people who are diehards for Sully’s and would want to come out in this kind of weather.

The popular eatery and Boston institution kicked off its 72nd year as customers braved the bitter cold to come out and get the perennial favorites — hot dogs, fries, and ice cream. Temperatures dipped as low as 13 degrees in the Boston area Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

Despite frigid temperatures and frozen snow on the ground after an icy storm passed through, one sign of spring emerged in South Boston Saturday as Sullivan’s Castle Island restaurant reopened for the season.

“It’s not as big a crowd as we usually expect but it’s our favorite crowd,” he added. “You get to see a lot of familiar faces, which is fun.”

The opening of Sully’s, as it is affectionately known, comes a little less than a month ahead of the true start of spring on March 20, and another winter storm is expected to hit Monday. Last year, the restaurant opened just after a storm dropped more than 8 inches of snow at Logan International Airport.

Amanda Peckham (left) and her sister Megan came out of Sullivan’s with a box of food and beverages Saturday afternoon. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Sully’s also has a location at Hub Hall near TD Garden that is open year-round, but the original seasonal eatery on Castle Island has a special draw both for newcomers and for families who have made it a tradition for generations.

The business is opening a third location this year at Hanover Crossing, where South Shore bar pizza will be added to the menu, Cummings said.

“We have an abundance of employees here right now who are training and then will go to the Hanover location so they can have the full Sully’s experience and we can get that open,” he said.

