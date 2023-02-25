State judge orders Harvard to turn over patient records in doctor investigation

The state Board of Registration in Medicine had sought the university’s records, including the medical reports of at least four alleged victims, as part of its own investigation into the doctor after the university notified the board of his termination. Court records do not identify the doctor by name, only as Dr. Doe, but The Harvard Crimson, the university student newspaper, identified him in a story earlier this month as Jeffrey R. Schapiro.

A Middlesex Superior Court judge recently ordered Harvard University to turn over complete patient medical records related to complaints of inappropriate behavior by a university urgent care doctor who was quietly fired last spring.

Schapiro, 63, did not respond to a Globe request for comment. He began working for Harvard University Health Services in July 2018 and was terminated in March after at least eight female patients between the ages of 18 and 31 made formal complaints within one year alleging inappropriate touching and comments during physical exams, The Crimson reported.

Schapiro, who remains fully licensed, disputed his accusers’ interpretation of his actions and their severity in written statements and in an interview with The Crimson, saying his behavior was routine and misinterpreted, the newspaper reported. He has been licensed since July 1995 and has no record of discipline by the board.

Schapiro was terminated in March 2022 by Harvard because of a “boundary violation,” according to the Board of Registration in Medicine’s website.

The question put before the Middlesex Superior Court judge was whether Harvard should be required to turn over all information related to the complaints against Schapiro to the Board of Registration in Medicine, including the victims’ identities and medical records.

The university had initially offered to turn over redacted records that did not identify the victims, saying the request for the complete documents was unwarranted and would invade the victims’ privacy.

The subpoena “is an improper and unwarranted invasion of the privacy of the four female students who came forward with complaints about their treating physician on a promise of confidentiality and anonymity,” Harvard lawyers wrote in court documents.

One woman confided in an HUHS patient advocate, and three others submitted anonymous complaints via an online survey, records show.

“It seems likely that the Board’s true intent is to try to contact the four female patients and to interview them,” Harvard lawyers wrote. “Such an outreach, which would ask these patients to relive the trauma of their experiences again, is unnecessary and unreasonable ... because Dr. Doe has already admitted to the underlying misconduct.”

An HUHS spokeswoman, Tiffanie A. Green, declined to comment on Thursday.

But the board, which licenses, regulates, and disciplines doctors, said it needed unredacted copies “in order to fully [investigate] the allegations against Dr. Doe,” according to court documents.

In December, Superior Court Judge Brent A. Tingle granted the board’s request for all relevant information but said the documents should remain sealed.

“After a review and hearing this motion is allowed where the board is a healthcare oversight organization ... and where [federal privacy law] requires protection of the requested patient records in response to a lawful subpoena and notice to the patient,” Tingle wrote in a one-sentence ruling.

Harvard would not say whether it would appeal. A spokesman for the board would only say that the court action was required because it was critical to have access to unredacted court records to fully investigate the allegations and ensure patient safety.

The court records do not spell out the allegations, but The Crimson reported that one of the women described her Feb. 13, 2022, appointment with Schapiro as “a very bad experience.”

She said Schapiro touched her inner thigh while she was sitting in a chair next to his desk and made weird comments when he asked if she could be pregnant, according to The Crimson.

“I had the sense during both visits that he was ‘hitting on me’ or something of the sort,” the patient wrote. “While he does not categorically assault women, I think that his conduct is highly unprofessional.”

Schapiro was put on leave five days later, on Feb. 18, 2022. He was terminated on March 4, 2022.

Tonya Alanez can be reached at tonya.alanez@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @talanez.