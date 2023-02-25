5 dead, including patient, in medical flight crash in Nevada

STAGECOACH, Nev. (AP) — Five people, including medical personnel and a patient, were killed in a plane crash Friday in Nevada, according to the air ambulance company.

The Lyon County Sheriff’s office said authorities began receiving calls about a possible plane crash near Stagecoach, Nevada, around 9:15 p.m. and found the wreckage two hours later. Care Flight, which provides ambulance service by plane and helicopter, confirmed that there were no survivors.