Letting Tucker Carlson review the Jan. 6 security video is the opposite of transparency

“I think sunshine lets everybody make their own judgment,” McCarthy told The New York Times in explaining his decision.

That, in effect, is what House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has done in providing exclusive access to more than 40,000 hours of security footage from Jan. 6, 2021, to Fox News commentator Tucker Carlson, a proud purveyor of crank theories about the violent attack on the Capitol.

Imagine if the state of Connecticut had asked Alex Jones, the conspiracy monger extraordinaire, to provide the first detailed chronology of the Sandy Hook massacre. Or the Library of Congress commissioned Sidney Blumenthal, the hyper-loyal adviser to former president Bill Clinton, to write the definitive history of the Monica Lewinsky affair.

If this is sunshine, it is a very dark kind indeed. Since January 2021, Carlson has been the lead creator of agitprop intended to raise doubts that supporters of Donald Trump were responsible for the vandalism, death threats, and brute violence that occurred that day.

Four people died during the riot and hundreds of others were injured, many of them law enforcement officials — including one who died a day later after being attacked by the crowd.

For anyone who has forgotten, Carlson produced a three-part series called “Patriot Purge” which floated wild theories about the FBI instigating the violence with the assistance of left-wing activists, all as part of a complex plot to eventually strip Trump voters of their constitutional rights.

Right. Never mind that at least 150 people have pleaded guilty to crimes related to the riot, with hundreds more likely to face prosecution this year. Or that lawyers for five members of the far-right extremist group the Proud Boys want Trump to testify at their trial, where they face charges of seditious conspiracy. Their goal: to show that the former president, not their clients, riled up the mob that ransacked the Capitol.

Or that evidence released in a defamation lawsuit against Fox News suggests that Fox executives and even Carlson himself had doubts about the Trump camp’s claims that the election had been stolen — until it became clear that promoting claims of a rigged election was a better way to win over viewers.

McCarthy has said he will eventually make the footage more widely available. In the meantime he has given Carlson a head start of days, perhaps weeks, to set the narrative. But if the speaker truly cared about transparency and fairness, why not provide wider access to the footage right now?

The answer seems rooted in the combustive politics of the Republican caucus that holds a razor-thin majority in the House. The pro-Trump Freedom Caucus, which opposed McCarthy’s candidacy for speaker, is pushing to investigate the FBI for the “weaponization” of the federal government. It isn’t hard to see how a documentary purporting to show the FBI’s “role” in Jan. 6 might help their cause.

“For all of you that doubted we would release the tapes. Here you go!” tweeted Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, who is both a Freedom Caucus member and an ally of McCarthy. “I’m very happy to be right again in my support for Kevin McCarthy as our Speaker.”

Some Democrats argue that it won’t matter what Carlson fashions from the footage. They maintain that his huge following is already convinced that Jan. 6 was not an insurrection and not orchestrated by Trump or his followers. And that Carlson’s critics, also a very large group, will simply dismiss his work as propaganda.

But plenty of Americans do not hew to either of those camps, and it seems risky to assume that unchallenged falsehoods disseminated across the Fox network and then amplified ad nauseam via social media won’t influence many people.

Democrats can, and should, do something before the disinformation begins. Greg Sargent has argued in The Washington Post that they could, on their own, provide access to the video footage to actual journalists, liberals and conservatives alike. Democratic officials say the logistics of doing that with 40,000 hours of sensitive video might make it impossible. But at the very least, key Democratic members familiar with the footage should be preparing for quick-reaction responses to whatever distortions Carlson inevitably airs.

Many Democrats and law enforcement officials have also expressed concerns that releasing the footage will compromise security at the Capitol and make it easier for the next insurrectionists to plot an attack on Congress. If he does nothing else, McCarthy should allow the US Capitol Police to review the footage Carlson plans to use. That is what the Democratic-controlled House committee that investigated Jan. 6 did last year before using any of the footage in public hearings.

There is one other takeaway from this affair that seems important to mention. We live in a news ecosystem today where disinformation remains a powerful virus. Meanwhile, mainstream news organizations are being pushed both from within and without, from right and from left, to take a stance on issues — even if that entails compromising the principles of open-minded, fact-driven reportage.

There is a place for both straight news reporting and opinion journalism. But McCarthy’s ploy is a stark reminder of the importance of keeping them separate.

Tucker Carlson’s ideologically blinkered, fact-free commentary should not be confused with the invaluable work thousands of journalists across the political spectrum perform daily in trying to gather information and report it fairly and accurately.

If we are to shine light on the events of Jan. 6, let’s make sure it comes from many directions — and from people who are genuinely trying to get it right.

