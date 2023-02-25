After a further review, Ashland’s Nora Quitt capitalizes on her reprieve to win girls’ 136-pound all-state wrestling title

“It feels amazing honestly,” Quitt said. “The fact that I’m going to get a banner at school, I’m the first all-state champion ever from Ashland High School, which is really something to be proud of.”

With a reversal in overtime, Quitt took down top-seeded junior Sima Wambuzi of Central Catholic, 8-6, for the girls’ 136-pound All-State title at Reading High Saturday afternoon.

READING — When the referees discussed the score at the end of the third period, they credited another point for Nora Quitt. That gave the Ashland junior the opportunity she needed.

The bout was close the whole way, featuring two wrestlers who had pinned each of their opponents in the first period up to the final. No one had taken Wambuzi past one minute until Quitt.

Advertisement

“It was really all just happening, I wasn’t thinking of what I was doing, it was just happening on its own,” Quitt said. “I felt a lot of doubt, I was nervous at the end. Scoring the two there in overtime, all I saw was the last countdown.”

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

Agawam (70 points) captured team honors, and runner-up Silver Lake (56) became the first school to feature two champions at girls’ all-states.

The Lakers brought just three wrestlers: freshman Hailey Lewis (111), senior Sydney Diauto (106), and junior Lindsay Laws (160).

Laws repeated her performance from last season, pinning opponents in every round. The junior said she was hitting moves in the tournament that she wasn’t able to use in matches before.

“It makes me feel like all my hard work has paid off,” Laws said. “I’m wrestling year-round, I’m constantly practicing. To showcase what I can do was a good feeling and a confidence booster.”

After losing her title bout last year in the final seconds, Diauto left no doubt this time with a first-period pin of Duxbury freshman Quinn Edwards. She won her three matchups by fall.

Advertisement

“I just wanted to get the match over with,” Diauto said. “I was adrenaline and nerves. I needed to stick to what I was good at.”

When the final whistle blew and the senior became an all-state champion, Diauto sat on her heels for a second to process her accomplishment.

“[It felt] amazing,” she said. “Really good.”

Freya Munshi of Newton South went on to win her match with Brooke Lightfoot of Tewksbury in the 118-pound final of the MIAA girls' all-state wrestling championship in Reading. Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe

All-State Championships

100 — Samantha Bertini, Ludlow def. Faith Maldonado, Monty Tech, 1:17

106 — Sydney Diauto, Silver Lake def. Quinn Edwards, Duxbury, 1:31

111 — Sarah McLaughlin, Scituate def. Mia Dineen, Hingham, 1:17

118 — Freya Munshi, Newton South def. Brooke Lightfoot, Tewksbury, 2-0

127 — Gianna Daniele, Minnechaug def. Morgan Pennimpede, Gloucester, 7-2

136 — Nora Quitt, Ashland def. Sima Wambuzi, Central Catholic, 8-6

147 — Ashley Dehney, Central Catholic def. Ayla Goldman, Middleboro, 6-5

160 — Lindsay Laws, Silver Lake def. Olivia Agudelo, Agawam, 1:11

175 — Asher Polanco, Methuen def. Athena Gonzalez, Agawam, 4-1

215 — Victoria Fogg, Hampden Charter def. Amelyiah Martinez, Lowell, 8-1

AJ Traub can be reached at aj.traub@globe.com.