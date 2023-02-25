Alina Mueller sends Northeastern flying past Merrimack in women’s Hockey East quarterfinals

Graduate forward Alina Mueller had a hat trick and two assists to lead Northeastern to a 5-1 Hockey East quarterfinal win against Merrimack (9-25-2) on Saturday afternoon at Matthews Arena. The Huskies (31-2-1) outshot Merrimack, 61-18. Mueller scored a pair of goals in the first period as Northeastern took control.

Boston College 4, UConn 3 — Katie Pyne tied the game at three at 16:11 of the third period, then connected for the winner at 2:39 of overtime as Boston College (20-14-1) got past UConn (18-13-4) in the Hockey East quarterfinals at Conte Forum. Hannah Bilka assisted on both of Pyne’s goals.