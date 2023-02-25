fb-pixel Skip to main content
Women's Hockey East quarterfinals

Alina Mueller sends Northeastern flying past Merrimack in women’s Hockey East quarterfinals

From staff reportsUpdated February 25, 2023, 32 minutes ago
Alina Mueller had a 5-point night for Northeastern against Merrimack, including a hat trick.Mark Lorenz

Graduate forward Alina Mueller had a hat trick and two assists to lead Northeastern to a 5-1 Hockey East quarterfinal win against Merrimack (9-25-2) on Saturday afternoon at Matthews Arena. The Huskies (31-2-1) outshot Merrimack, 61-18. Mueller scored a pair of goals in the first period as Northeastern took control.

Boston College 4, UConn 3 — Katie Pyne tied the game at three at 16:11 of the third period, then connected for the winner at 2:39 of overtime as Boston College (20-14-1) got past UConn (18-13-4) in the Hockey East quarterfinals at Conte Forum. Hannah Bilka assisted on both of Pyne’s goals.

Providence 5, Maine 2 — Carolina Petersen led the Friars (21-10-4) to a victory over Maine (15-18-2) in a Hockey East quarterfinal in Providence with a pair of goals. Brooke Becker chipped in four assists for Providence.

Vermont 2, UNH 1 — Graduate forward Theresa Schafzahl scored at 9:48 of overtime to propel Vermont (22-10-3) over New Hampshire (12-21-3) in Hockey East quarterfinal action at Gutterson Field House.


