Celtics guard Marcus Smart is irked after his flex on the Pacers’ Tyrese Haliburton drew a technical foul

The Pacers bench reacted, and Smart was whistled for a technical foul. But he was perplexed. He spent the ensuing timeout standing near midcourt trying to plead his case to the officials. There was no way the call would be changed, of course, but Smart wanted an explanation. He argued that Haliburton had done the same thing to him earlier, so he was confused by the lack of consistency.

PHILADELPHIA — With 4 minutes, 18 seconds left in the third quarter of the Celtics’ overtime win over the Pacers on Thursday, guard Marcus Smart overpowered Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton and scored inside before staring him down and flexing.

“I’ve been here nine years and I’ve never seen that,” Smart said. “You’re going to let one guy do it, you’ve got to let us both.”

Smart said the referees claimed they issued a “non-verbal warning” after Haliburton’s flex, but he was unaware of it.

“The crew chief didn’t give any warnings,” Smart said. “He didn’t tell any player he was warned. He didn’t tell his crew that there were warnings out, so to turn around and just give a tech without warning, I was like, ‘Come on, guys. That’s not right.’ ”

“You’ve got to understand that as a player, this is why we get frustrated at things like this and then y’all run from it by saying, ‘You’re right, I’m sorry I didn’t see it.’ A tech cost me money. I could see if you were calling it both ways, and that was just my argument. If you gave it to him and then gave it to me, I couldn’t complain. But he started it. There was no reason for him to flex on me in the beginning, and they let it go.”

Tatum’s minutes mount

After the win over Indiana, Celtics All-Star Jayson Tatum scanned the stat sheet and lamented the fact he’d played more than 41 minutes in his first game following the All-Star break. Tatum entered Saturday night’s game against the 76ers averaging a career-high 37.4 minutes per game, second most in the NBA.

Tatum’s playing time has become a talking point this season, especially after he complained of being worn down following last year’s Finals loss to the Warriors. But coach Joe Mazzulla said there is no set plan for how to manage his minutes, adding that not enough is made of Tatum’s desire to play.

“It just goes back to whatever the game needs and obviously understanding there will be times for rest,” Mazzulla said. “But I think what we have to shift our focus toward, the guy loves to play basketball and he really takes care of himself physically, mentally, and emotionally. Take the pride of being a professional. So there are moments where rest is important, but I appreciate the fact — really him, Jaylen [Brown], Smart, all our guys — when they’re healthy, they love to play. I like to focus on that aspect more than anything else.”

Clean bill of health

Aside from forward Danilo Gallinari, who remains sidelined after tearing his ACL in September, the Celtics are fully healthy and have even added a potential rotation piece in forward Mike Muscala.

So Mazzulla will have some tough choices regarding playing time as long as Boston is whole. Grant Williams, for example, played just six minutes against the Pacers.

“I definitely think you build a relationship, you have clear-cut communication about where things are at,” Mazzulla said. “Like I said, he’s a guy that wants to win and he’ll do whatever it takes to win. So we have a group of guys like that. So it makes coaching easier from that standpoint. I trust that each guy will be ready when it’s their time.”

