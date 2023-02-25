Central Catholic gymnastics gets ‘clean-and-neat’ effort to claim MIAA North sectional

The Raiders heeded their coach’s mantra at Saturday’s MIAA North Gymnastics Sectional and hit their marks. Thanks to clean-and-neat performances from Cami Rueda and Riley Salerno, Central Catholic narrowly defeated Masconomet, 147.075 to 146.6, to win their first sectional title since 2016.

In gymnastics, spectacular skills often are highly rewarded and the talk of the town. But clean gymnastics — excellent form, pointed toes, hit handstands — are just as important.

Central Catholic ledafter the first two rotations, but Fusco tried to ignore the team scores. Regardless, someone alerted her of the tally midway through the meet. She tried to keep the team focused, especially heading into uneven bars, an event that proved to unravel many teams’ efforts Saturday.

Central Catholic’s Cami Rueda overcame a bobble on the balance beam by sticking a clean Yurchenko pike on the vault for a 9.575 score. Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe

The Raiders, however, remained in the zone with Kallie McCarthy, Salerno, and Rueda closing out the bars rotation with scores of 9.1, 9.2, and 9.45, respectively, to clinch the victory.

“I feel honestly with this team, it doesn’t matter where we start or where we end,” said Fusco. “We’re pretty confident all around.”

It was a banner week for Rueda, a senior committed to North Carolina. She won the state individual championship on Monday, and followed it with a 37.7 all-around score at sectionals.

Rueda shook off a fall on the balance beam, Central Catholic’s first apparatus, and followed up with a 9.725 on floor exercise. On the vault, she hit a clean Yurchenko pike for a 9.575.

“I had a little bit of nerves,” said Rueda. “Obviously, I didn’t do great on beam, but our team worked through it. We did what we do in practice.”

Winner of the last three sectional titles, Masconomet ran into a few balance beam bobbles, but atoned with their floor exercise and vault. Junior Bella Misiura led the way, winning the all-around (38.225), vault (9.7), and bars (9.525) titles.

“We’re just trying to control what we can control, and that’s our performances,” said Masconomet coach Alicia Gomes Miffitt. “All we can do is do the best we can and see what happens.”

Kaylee Wescott continued her stellar rookie campaign for Danvers, which finished third and clinched a spot in next week’s State Championships with a 146.475. Wescott’s floor exercise was the best of the day, earning a 9.8.

Kat Cornetta can be reached at sportsgirlkat@gmail.com.