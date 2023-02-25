Chris Maher powers Essex Tech to state vocational championship over Diman

On the back of two goals from junior Chris Maher and a late third-period winner by sophomore Jaydan Vargas, Essex Tech defeated Diman, 3-1, in the state vocational championship at Walter Brown Arena. The Hawks (18-1-2) captured their second consecutive vocational title with the win.

Entering the game, Essex Tech boys’ hockey had already made history, setting a single-season program record by winning 17 games.

“It feels awesome, it really does,” said Essex Tech coach Mark Leonard. “These kids have worked for it. It’s a great tune up for the tournament, it’s a tournament atmosphere. Hopefully we come ready to play for next week.”

Maher, a Danvers resident, put the Hawks ahead in the second period, one-timing a feed from sophomore Brett Granger. The slot proved fruitful, as the Hawks scored twice in the final three minutes from the area of prime real estate. Vargas, a Peabody resident, pounced upon a rebound from sophomore Brady Leonard to double the lead, a minute before Maher slotted a wrist shot top-corner from between the hash marks.

“We were trying to get the puck to that slot because when we were cycling down low, they were sagging down,” said Leonard. “We started going back to the point but they were clogging the front. The slot was wide open. That’s an area that we were trying to expose.”

Led by senior captains Cam Doherty, Larry Graffeo, Ethan Long, and Kyle Mahan, the Hawks have cultivated a tight-knit locker room into the most successful season in program history.

“I think it starts with our leadership,” said Leonard. “Our captains are tremendous. They kept this team together, they’re very close knit, they do things together, and they push for each other.”

“I’m just proud of them, we’ve been resilient all year,” added Leonard. “We’re a good team and I think we proved it today through all the adversity.”

Senior goaltender Cam Mattos made 33 saves and junior Jacob Almeida scored for the Bengals (17-3-0).

Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.