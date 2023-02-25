Five things to know about new Bruins winger Garnet Hathaway

Here are five things to know about the 31-year-old Hathaway.

Hathaway had nine goals and seven assists in 59 games with the Capitals this season.

The Bruins made a splash on the trade market Thursday, acquiring defenseman Dmitry Orlov and forward Garnet Hathaway from Washington in exchange for a 2023 first-round pick, 2024 third-round pick, 2025 second-round pick, and forward Craig Smith.

He has local roots

He was born in Florida, but his family moved to Maine when he was 6 months old, and Hathaway played four years of prep school at Phillips Academy in Andover. He served as the captain of the 2010 team, and scored 37 points as a linenate of future Rangers star Chris Kreider. Hathaway went on to play at Brown, where he played in 121 games and recorded 58 points (20 goal, 38 assists) and 178 penalty minutes.

He sold lobster in the summer when he was in college

In the summer of 2012, if you were in Rhode Island and craving a lobster roll, there’s a chance you ran into Hathaway. He and Brown teammate Mike Juola created the Lazyman Lobster Stand — they’d drive to Maine to buy lobster (Hathaway’s father owned a lobster shack in Kennebunkport), and bring it to Rhode Island.

“Mike Juola and I got an old sausage cart that was in Fenway, kinda transformed it a little bit … cleaned it a lot,” Hathaway told Capitals teammate Nic Dowd on Monumental Sports Network’s “Level with Me” segment. “I’d drive up to Maine every week, get the meat, bring it back down and sell lobster rolls.”

In 2019 — his first year with the Capitals — word of his lobster-selling past spread among D.C. hockey fans. One fan showed up with a No. 21 jersey with “LOBSTAH” printed on place of Hathaway’s name. And for his birthday a month later, a young Capitals fan baked him a cake with a lobster on it.

He’s a podcaster

Hathaway and Dowd hosted two seasons of “Between Two Blue Lines.” However, instead focusing on the ice, the two discussed a plethora of off-ice subjects, including family, childhood, and much more. It generated over 35,000 listens through 10 episodes.

As a member of the Capitals, he wasn’t afraid of mixing it up with the Bruins

Hathaway knocked future teammate Charlie McAvoy clean over the boards during this 2021 game between the Bruins and Capitals. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Type “Garnet Hathaway” and “Bruins” in the YouTube search bar, and you get this.

And this.

And this.

At the very least, there should be some interesting conversations when he arrives in the Boston locker room.

He has his own beer

Hathaway released his own beer in October 2022, partnering with Other Half Brewing to create Hath’s Hazy. The sales benefited first responders, a cause near to his heart.

“My wife Lindsay and I started Hath’s Heroes when we got to D.C.,” Hathaway told reporters when the beer was unveiled. “The Caps were amazing in helping the players to do community outreach, helping us to use our platform to support the community and give back as much as we can. And something that was close and personal to me was first responders.

“My great grandfather — who was named Garnet, and who I’m named after — was a firefighter in Winnipeg. I have uncles and great uncles that live up there now who were firefighters. And I grew up hearing stories — and they had a little different technology then — of the bravery, really what the lifestyle was like, and what it was like for his family as well, just the everyday life of it. I grew up hearing stories of that. When we got to D.C., we had an opportunity to create a charity foundation to help give back. And so being able to support the first responders was really what we wanted to focus on.”

