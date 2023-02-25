Gloucester’s Jayden Toppan flips the script — and his opponent — to win 220-pound title at MIAA all-state wrestling championship

“I was seeing stars, but you just have to push through it sometimes,” the 220-pounder said. “I’m fine now, but in the moment, all the adrenaline is building up. It’s overtime, you just have to keep pushing.”

The Gloucester junior had hit his head hard when the third period came to an end. As Taunton senior Logan Frank looked to roll him over for a overtime sudden victory, Toppan sprang to life, working his way on top as the crowd roared after he claimed a 4-2 triumph over Frank.

READING — Jayden Toppan was belly-down on the mat, his opponent all over him. It looked like he didn’t have anything left in his title match in the MIAA all-state wrestling championships.

Advertisement

After Toppan and his twin brother, Michael (195 pounds), became the third and fourth state champions in Fisherman history, Jayden claimed the program’s first all-state title on Saturday at Reading Memorial High School.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

“It was just the best feeling,” Toppan said. “Winning that puts an extra banner up on our school for all-states. [It] feels like an absolute accomplishment.

There was plenty of other drama on the day, including a first all-state championship for Shawsheen 120-pounder Brayton Carbone. Trailing 5-0 in his semifinal to junior Miles Darling (Essex Tech/Masco), Carbone put together four takedowns, the final one coming with 15 seconds left, to earn a 8-7 decision.

Shawsheen's Brayton Carbone pinned Brockton's Brandon Winn with yet another setback, this time in the 120-pound final of the MIAA All-State wrestling championships, 11-4. Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe

“I was nervous, but I had to do it for Mark Donovan, our coach that recently passed,” the sophomore said. “I knew he was with me, because without him I wouldn’t be able to do it. Coming back was exhausting, but I’m in shape. It was a really intense thing to do.”

In the final, Carbone defeated Brockton senior Brandon Winn, 11-4, in a rematch of last week’s Division 1 title match, which Carbone won, 4-3, to account for both of Winn’s losses on the season.

Advertisement

“The adrenaline rush was insane,” said Carbone, who finished fifth at all-states last season. “It was a great feeling for me. I didn’t get to do it last year. All the hard work we put in this year was for this moment.”

It was only a month ago that Drew McGourty found out Braintree hadn’t had an all-state champion. The junior knew he was going to be the one.

Finding angles to execute reversals, he earned an 18-7 major decision over Tyngsborough/Dracut senior Brock Desmarais.

“It feels great,” McGourty said. “I put in the work and I got what I deserved. I’m excited for New Englands now, that’s the real goal.”

St. John’s Prep (117.5 points) defended their all-state title from last season, coming out ahead of Minnechaug (96) and Milford (88).

Despite graduating contributors from last season and the decision from talented senior Tyler Knox to not wrestle at the state level, Manny Costa’s group proved they’re still top dogs.

“Sometimes it doesn’t seem like it’s real,” said the St. John’s Prep coach. “I’m so proud of what they’ve achieved. It’s so hard to win these tournaments.”

Seniors Rawson Iwanicki (160) and Alex Schaeublin (113) were two champions for the Eagles, both continuing their undefeated seasons.

“It felt great,” Schaeublin said of his first all-state title. “I had a lot of confidence coming in. It was a tough match, but I knew I was going to win.”

Advertisement

MIAA All-State Championship

at Reading High School

106 pounds — Yandel Morales, Andover def. Emmett Logan, Lowell, 6-2.

113 pounds — Alex Schaeublin, St. John’s Prep def. Anthony Vickers, Northbridge, 2-0.

120 pounds — Brayton Carbone, Shawsheen def. Brandon Winn, Brockton, 11-4.

126 pounds — Jack Callahan, Tewksbury def. Michael Boulanger, Milford, 4-3.

132 pounds — Jonah Paulino, Monty Tech def. James Tildsley, Shawsheen, 6-0.

138 pounds — Sidney Tildsley, Shawsheen def. Cam Ice, Minnechaug, 5-2.

145 pounds — Elliott Humphries, Minnechaug def. Xaedyn Natal, Monty Tech, 2-1.

152 pounds — Drew McGourty, Braintree def. Brock Desmarais, Tyngsborough, 18-7.

160 pounds — Rawson Iwanicki, St. John’s Prep def. Joseph Tully, Carver, 18-9.

170 pounds — Rafael Knapp, Algonquin def. Gabriel Thomasson, Norton, 15-5.

182 pounds — Nathan Blanchette, Central Catholic def. Matthew Walsh, Bedford, 18-7.

195 pounds — Nathan Leach, Bridgewater-Raynham def. Michael Toppan, Gloucester, 4-3.

220 pounds — Jayden Toppan, Gloucester def. Logan Frank, Taunton, 4-2.

285 pounds — Thomas Brown, Chelmsford def. Hampton Kaye-Kuter, Milford, 4-1.





AJ Traub can be reached at aj.traub@globe.com.