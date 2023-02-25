Hampus Lindholm, Brad Marchand start win off right for the Bruins, and Linus Ullmark finishes it with a goalie goal!

The win was punctuate by a goalie goal when Linus Ullmark sailed the puck into an empty Vancouver net with 47.1 seconds remaining. Ullmark’s first career goal was the first by an NHL goalie since Jan. 9, 2020 (Pekka Rinne, Predators).

The Bruins, their roster freshened up with newbie trade acquisitions Dmitry Orlov and Garnet Hathaway, powered along to their sixth straight victory on Saturday night, 3-1, over the sad-sack Canucks at Rogers Arena.

After scoring, a jubilant Ullmark raced over to the Boston bench — per goal scoring tradition — and high-fived all his teammates before returning to his net to close out the final seconds.

Advertisement

Hampus Lindholm and Brad Marchand paced the win with first-period goals and in addition to his scoring prowess, Ullmark turned back 26 shots for his 30th victory of the season.

Ullmark is the first goalie to reach 30 wins (30-4-1) this season and the Bruins increased their league-leading points total to 95 (45-8-5). He also became the first Bruins goalie to reach 30 wins since Tuukka Rask won 34 in 2017-18. That season marked the end of five straight in which Rask hit the 30-win plateau.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

Now with 24 games remaining in the regular season, the Bruins will have a day of rest Sunday and then play a back-to-back set in Alberta, facing the Oilers Monday in Edmonton and the Flames Tuesday in Calgary, before returning home to face the Sabres Thursday.

Ullmark’s shutout bid was snapped 7:24 into the third period when Brock Boeser, left unchecked at the top of the crease, knocked home Conor Garland’s feed from the rear wall.

The NHL trade deadline is Friday and the Bruins, who made their big move Thursday with the Orlov and Hathway additions from Washington, are not expected to make more moves.

Advertisement

Contrary to their heavy-legged, sluggish start two nights earlier in Seattle, the Bruins came out buzzing in the first period with the goals by Lindholm and Marchand.

Lindholm, working point on the No. 2 power-play unit, connected from high above the right wing circle off a smooth dish from David Krejci at 17:08 of the first. Nick Foligno, increasingly comfortable in his net-front position on the advantage, provided the screen as Lindholm unloaded up high.

The goal, Lindholm’s seventh of the season, was only the second of the season on the power play by a Black and Gold defenseman. Charlie McAvoy had the other on the advantage, against the Panthers on Nov. 23. The three-month drought was over.

The Bruins entered the night with a 20-1-0 record in the games their back liners contributed at least one goal.

Marchand raced into a rare patch of large open ice on his goal in the final minute of the opening period, barreling across on the right wing with Kyle Burroughs back as the lone defenseman. His legs churning Roadrunner-style, Marchand wheeled right-left through the slot, bamboozling Burroughs, and ripped off a 25-foot wrister that beat goalie Arturs Silovs to the right post at 19:25.

The Bruins finished the opening 20 minutes with the two-goal edge and a bountiful 20-7 shot advantage (29-10 advantage in overall shot attempts).

The Canucks perked up slightly in the second, which is to say they at least were able to keep the deficit at two goals and keep the frustrated hometown fans in their seats. Vancouver outshot the visitors, 10-8, for the period.

Advertisement

Ullmark made two or three good stops over the first two periods, including snuffing out Anthony Beauvillier’s doorstep forehander with 2:25 remaining in the second.

Orlov and Hathaway didn’t have their names on the scoresheet in the first two periods, but each was visible from the start.

Hathaway was on the ice for the opening faceoff, lining up at right wing as expected with center Tomas Nosek and left wing Nick Foligno. He posted 7:13 in ice time over the first two periods. As advertised, Hathaway was strong on the forecheck and very aware of getting to the net whenever his line developed offensive threats.

Orlov — “Everything you want in a modern defenseman,” according to Lindholm — posted 13:23, third among Bruins blue liners, across the first 40 minutes.

The night’s best chuckle came about when Marchand hit the deck with 1:35 remaining the second period, the victim of referee Wes McCauley banging into him in the right-wing corner of the Bruins’ attacking zone.

Marchand was slow to get up, with a look on his face that bespoke: “What the heck’s going on here, ref?”

Seconds later, with Marchand back on the bench prior to a faceoff, the classy McCauley skated to the sideboard near Marchand and looked to offer apologies. To his credit, Marchand did not give the ref a facewash. Or worse.

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com.