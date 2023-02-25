Henry Kessler’s goal in the 89th minute gives Revolution a lift in season-opening win at Charlotte

Defender Henry Kessler scored in the 89th minute as the Revolution won their first game of the season for the first time since 2013 before a crowd of 69,000 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

The Revolution have become accustomed to getting off to slow starts to the season. But things changed as the Revolution took a 1-0 victory over Charlotte FC in their season opener Saturday night.

The Revolution picked up their first season-opening victory in coach Bruce Arena's tenure.

The Revolution, who meet the Houston Dynamo in their home opener next Saturday, have a 6-14-8 all-time record in their opening games since beginning play in 1996.

Kessler, who hit the post with a 61st-minute header, finished off a Brandon Bye cross for his fourth career goal. The sequence was set up as the Revolution pressured, Charlotte appearing to have cleared a Carles Gil corner kick. But Revolution midfielder Noel Buck read Karol Swiderski’s lead pass, heading to Bye, whose low cross went off a sliding Bill Tuiloma directly to Kessler, who finished with a low shot into the far side of the net.

The Revolution were without forwards Jozy Altidore (leg) and Gustavo Bou (passport problems), Giacomo Vrioni playing as a lone striker. Revolution sporting director/head coach Bruce Arena went to a two-forward setup with Justin Rennicks and Bobby Wood entering in the 63d minute, and the move paid off as they combined with Dylan Borrero and Gil to break down the defense.

