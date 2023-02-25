‘[It] was a big day for me’: Red Sox lefthander Chris Sale faces hitters for the first time this spring

For Sale, facing hitters for the first time this spring on Saturday — and the first since a comebacker from Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton last July fractured the pinkie on his pitching hand — represented a milestone rather than a standard checkbox.

After all, in 2020, he blew out his elbow in his first live batting practice inning of the spring, necessitating Tommy John surgery and a 17-month rehab. In 2022, he suffered a stress fracture in his right ribcage in a live batting practice session at Florida Gulf Coast University, resulting in three months on the sidelines.

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Chris Sale knows better than to take the little things for granted. A live batting practice session is no small thing.

Sale’s wife and three sons took in the appearance from the dugout. After Sale finished the roughly 25-pitch outing — one in which he got a couple of bad swings on sliders and some weak contact against Red Sox hitters Alex Verdugo, Triston Casas, Jarren Duran, Daniel Palka, Nick Yorke, and Chase Meidroth — he walked off the field and embraced them.

“Last time I faced a hitter it wasn’t fun,” said Sale. “So today was a lot of fun. [It] was a big day for me just because it’s one more step in the right direction.”

Slowly, Sale is answering some questions he outlined in this year’s return. He wondered after the pinkie fracture if he’d have to alter how he threw any pitches, particularly his changeup. That hasn’t been the case.

“There was nothing different about what I have to do or how I have to do it when it comes to pitching,” he said.

Nor has he experienced any anxiety about standing 55 feet from the plate after delivering a pitch.

“I was aware of it. It was the first thing I said when I came off the mound: ‘Better than the last time I faced hitters. All my fingers are attached,’ ” said Sale. “You’re aware of it, but at the same time [the broken pinkie] is such a fluky thing.”

Still, there are signs that Sale remains a work in progress. While he felt good about his fastball command, he did not elicit any swings and misses on his heater.

“I don’t have any idea [about velocity],” he said. “I’m more worried about the shape of pitches, the execution, how hitters are reacting to it. If I’d have gone out there today ball off the wall, off the wall, off the wall, I’d have tried to figure something out. But for right now, I’m just kind of getting through the process.”

More important than power are his mechanics. Sale acknowledged that his limited activity over the last three seasons (11 starts, 48⅓ innings) has made it difficult to remain consistent with how he delivers pitches.

On that front, a Hall of Famer offered a hand on Saturday. As Sale threw long toss to prepare for his session, Pedro Martinez noticed the lefthander’s lead arm flying open early instead of staying closed on his slider, resulting in a rotational delivery and mislocation.

Martinez identified the flaw, then observed Globe photographer Jim Davis taking pictures of Sale’s preparation. Martinez summoned Sale to look at a picture on Davis’s screen. Sale nodded in recognition and addressed the issue.

“It was literally instantaneous,” Sale said of the fix. “I’ve been doing this for a while but I’ve been away for a while. Consistency is something I’m really working on. That’s part of being consistent, cleaning up my mechanics.”

In the inning, Sale went through a brief stretch in which he again started opening up his front side too early. He recognized the mistake, fixed it, and unleashed a backdoor slider for a called strike.

Standing near first base, Martinez howled his approval. Sale pointed toward Martinez in recognition of the assist.

“It was like, ‘Yup, that’s for you,’ ” said Sale.

Sale will continue building toward the season with two simulated innings against teammates, likely on Thursday. If that goes well, he’d pitch in a Grapefruit League game on March 7, affording time for four or five spring outings before the start of the regular season.

But given the frequency of injuries he’s confronted over the past three years, neither Sale nor the Red Sox are looking beyond each interval of his buildup.

“He’s in a great spot. He feels great,” said manager Alex Cora. “Let’s see how he reacts tomorrow.”

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @alexspeier.