Jayson Tatum plays the hero as Celtics survive hostile Philadelphia crowd and multiple 76ers surges

So on Saturday night, playing in front of a rowdy crowd, with a 15-point third-quarter lead, with Philadelphia center Joel Embiid erupting and Celtics star Jayson Tatum scuffling through one of his worst games of the season, there was a sense that if Philadelphia did not find a way to win, it would not anytime soon.

PHILADELPHIA — The 76ers are just 1-8 in playoff games against the Celtics over the last five seasons. They entered Saturday night’s showdown 0-2 against Boston this season, including a disheartening setback earlier this month when the Celtics were without starters Al Horford, Robert Williams, and Marcus Smart.

But with the score tied late, Tatum wiped away his frustrations by drilling the winning 3-pointer with 1.3 seconds left, and Joel Embiid’s heave from beyond half court came just after the final buzzer, sending the Celtics to a 110-107 win.

Tatum finished with 18 points — nearly 13 below his season average — and five turnovers, but all that will be remembered was his dagger from the top of the key. Embiid’s attempt at a rebuttal was fired up from inside Boston’s 3-point line at the other end, and the crowd erupted, but it became clear that it was just too late, flipping the glee to stunned silence in an instant.

Embiid finished with 41 points and 12 rebounds, but surely an empty feeling, as well. Jaylen Brown had 26 points to lead the Celtics, and Derrick White was dominant off the bench, with 18 points on 7 of 9 shooting, as well as strong defense on 76ers guard James Harden.

The night was filled with big runs and big swings, and the Celtics’ second-half flurry flipped a 15-point third-quarter deficit into a 95-85 lead. But tense moments remained.

The Celtics went more than three minutes without a point, as the 76ers pushed within 97-95 with an 8-0 flurry. An Embiid fadeaway with 2:20 left made it 102-101, and Tyrese Maxey broke free for a fast-break layup to give the 76ers a 103-102 lead. Al Horford had an answer, though, calmly hitting a 3-pointer from the left arc to put Boston back in front.

Tatum tipped in a Grant Williams miss to give the Celtics a 4-point lead, but a Harden layup was followed by a Tatum airball, giving the 76ers possession with 22.1 seconds left. Embiid was fouled with 10.8 seconds left and hit both free throws, tying the score at 107.

After a timeout with 5.9 seconds left, Marcus Smart received the inbounds pass and found Tatum, who went to work helping the Celtics remain in first place in the East, and surely damaging the confidence of this 76ers squad.

This was probably the rowdiest road crowd the Celtics have played in front of this season. The 76ers got a jolt from that energy at the start, scoring the game’s first seven points and establishing a quick pace.

Brown, who actually seems to have become more aggressive while wearing the mask that is protecting his fractured cheekbone, kept Boston within reach by scoring its first eight points. He picked up his second foul with 6:40 left, but coach Joe Mazzulla wisely stuck with him, and he did not collect his third during the first half.

The 76ers led by as many as 9 in the first quarter before the Celtics charged back behind their talented bench, with Derrick White once again leading the push. He scored 7 points over the final six minutes of the first quarter, then found Williams for a 3-pointer at the start of the second that gave Boston its first lead, 33-30.

That was part of a powerful 20-4 Celtics run that was sparked by fast-break and second-chance opportunities. It helped that Embiid was on the bench for most of it.

When he checked back in four minutes into the second quarter, Embiid appeared determined to attack the basket and absorb contact. He took nine first-half free throws and went into the break with 20 points.

Tatum, meanwhile, was much less impactful. His only two first-half field goals were uncontested dunks, he did not attempt a free-throw, and he committed four turnovers, helping Philadelphia take a 56-50 lead into halftime.

Tobias Harris scored five quick points to start the third, and a Harden step-back 3-pointer with 8:21 left gave the 76ers their largest lead, 67-52. Horford was 0 for 4 from the field before hitting a 3-pointer with 4:04 left, but that ignited him. He hit three long-range darts over a 64-second span, instantly putting the Celtics back into contention. He drained another with 1:19 left, helping Boston head to the fourth with an 80-78 lead.

