Jim O’Connor, founder of Catholic Memorial football program and respected athletic administrator, dies at 87

Jim O’Connor, who coached his Catholic Memorial football team in the inaugural Eastern Massachusetts Super Bowl in 1972, died early Saturday morning at his home in Norwood at age 87.
He was football coach at CM for 19 years and although his ‘72 team lost to Swampscott High, they rebounded to win Division 2 titles in 1973 and 1978.
He was also athletic director at Catholic Memorial from 1972-92 and at Framingham High for the next 10 years.
A graduate and multi-sport athlete at Mission High in Boston and Curry College, he is enshrined in several Halls of Fame, including CM, Framingham High, and the Massachusetts State Football Coaches Association, for which he served as president.
O’Connor, a prime mover in the creation of the Super Bowl, was also a founder and director of the Shriners’ Football Classic and the Salute to Framingham Dinner.
``I have never met a human being like my dad,’’ said his son, Jack, a quarterback on O’Connor’s 1978 and ‘79 teams at CM. ``He was an incredible father, husband and coach.’’
A wake will be held at the Robert J. Lawler & Crosby Funeral Home on Thursday from 3-7 p.m. A funeral mass is scheduled for 11 a.m. Friday at St. Theresa of Avila Catholic Church. Both are located on Centre St. in West Roxbury.