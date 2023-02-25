Jim O’Connor, founder of Catholic Memorial football program and respected athletic administrator, dies at 87

Jim O’Connor, who coached his Catholic Memorial football team in the inaugural Eastern Massachusetts Super Bowl in 1972, died early Saturday morning at his home in Norwood at age 87.

He was football coach at CM for 19 years and although his ‘72 team lost to Swampscott High, they rebounded to win Division 2 titles in 1973 and 1978.

He was also athletic director at Catholic Memorial from 1972-92 and at Framingham High for the next 10 years.