Liam Carroll believes he can grow baseball in Great Britain, and help the Red Sox along the way

Liam Carroll believes he can change that — and perhaps help the Red Sox win another World Series along the way.

The only born-and-raised native of Great Britain to play professional baseball in the United States in modern times remains Gavin Marshall, who pitched in the independent Frontier League from 2001-02.

FORT MYERS, Fla. — There are fewer than 100 baseball fields scattered throughout England, Scotland, and Wales, many of them just a square patch of dirt adjacent to a soccer pitch without an outfield fence.

Carroll’s latest step in what has been an international baseball adventure as him serving as Great Britain’s general manager in the World Baseball Classic next month, while settling in as field manager of Single A Salem for the Red Sox.

“An incredible opportunity to be here,” said the 40-year-old, whose English accent stands out at Fenway South.

Carroll’s unlikely path started with his father. Patrick Carroll is a Chicago native who grew up in New York as a Brooklyn Dodgers fan.

“Jackie Robinson was his hero,” Carroll said. “He saw him play.”

Patrick left New York and moved to Dublin, and then on to London. He married a teacher, Jude, and raised a family in Somerset. In his spare time, Patrick started a slo-pitch softball team at his local pub with the help of another expatriate American.

Youth baseball did not exist in England at the time. Once Liam came along and was old enough to play, he joined a local men’s league team and held his own as a member of the Crewkerne Cutters.

In 1996, Carroll earned a spot on Great Britain’s 15-and-under national team as a middle infielder. He has been involved with the national team in some capacity ever since, first as a player and then as a coach, manager, and executive.

After playing in six European Championships at different levels, Carroll played two seasons for Porterville Junior College in California. That helped lead to his joining the coaching staff at UNLV as director of baseball operations.

Over time, as he gained experience on the coaching side and delved into analytics, scouting, and other aspects of the game, Carroll made numerous contacts.

One was Andrew Wright, a former college coach and Yankees staffer who was named minor league field coordinator of the Red Sox in December. They met at the American Baseball Coaches Association convention in 2019.

“I appreciated his work for a long time,” Wright said. “Very organized, good communicator. Obviously knows the game. I feel like we’re like-minded.”

Their passion for baseball led to Wright recommending Carroll to the Sox. His experience building up baseball in England fit what the team was seeking.

“A lot of his focus was in educating coaches and best practices for the program — something we value with our staff,” director of player development Brian Abraham said.

“On top of the unique background, he is someone we felt was process oriented and despite lack of pro experience, had the intelligence and aptitude to pick things up quickly.”

Salem, which plays in the Low-A Carolina League, typically has younger prospects and the focus is on individual development. For the manager, that means following through with the plans for each player and coaching his coaches.

“The walls have finally come down around professional baseball,” Carroll said. “It’s no longer the case that you have to have played at a high level to coach at a high level.

“It’s a role that intrigues me long term.”

Salem had players from the Dominican Republic, Panama, the United States, and Venezuela on its roster last season. Why not an Englishman on the bench?

“Forgetting about baseball for a minute, I love being in environments when you have people from all over,” Carroll said. “Maybe that’s being from London, where you’re born into one of the most multicultural cities in the world. To have that experience on the baseball field is pretty special.”

Carroll leaves March 6 for the WBC. In what will be its first appearance in the tournament, Great Britain was assigned to Pool C in Phoenix along with Canada, Colombia, Mexico, and the United States.

Great Britain’s first game is scheduled for March 11 against Team USA at Chase Field.

The nations last met in 1938 in what was known as the Amateur World Series. Great Britain, its roster strengthened by Canadian players, won four of five games.

Getting by Nolan Arenado, Mookie Betts, and Mike Trout will be a lot tougher.

Carroll’s role as general manager sounds loftier than it is.

“The British national team’s program is run exclusively by volunteers. We all wear a lot of hats,” he said.

Carroll has helped with logistics, building the roster, advance scouting, and coaching the infielders.

Thanks to the WBC’s loose nationality rules, Great Britain has 21 players affiliated with major league teams, including Dodgers outfielder Trayce Thompson, Nationals infielder Lucius Fox, and catcher Harry Ford, a top Mariners prospect.

The Lions earned their spot with a walkoff victory against Spain to win a qualifying tournament in September. Former Dartmouth College pitcher Drew Spencer is Great Britain’s manager.

MLB sees England as an appealing market. The Red Sox and Yankees played two sold-out games in London in 2019. The Cubs and Cardinals will be there in June.

“It all helps,” Carroll said. “I would love to see far more children playing. We don’t need to compete with soccer. Being more competitive on the national team level and in the WBC would be fantastic.

“If we could get a player from our program signed to play [in the US], that would be massive.”

It could happen eventually. Carroll estimates there are roughly 2,500 baseball players in Great Britain. The Czech Republic, which also made the WBC field, has 7,000. Baseball is growing in Europe.

Carroll is hoping his parents will travel to Phoenix. Baseball has taken their son around the world and he wants to share it with them.

“They’ve not been on this side of the pond for a long time,” he said. “My father is such a baseball fan. He says that I grew up in the faith and now I’m a man of the cloth.”

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.