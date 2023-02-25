MIAA boys’ basketball tournament: Here’s the seedings and matchups

The MIAA Division 1 boys’ basketball statewide tournament is incredibly deep with 48 qualifying teams and six teams seeded in the top 10 that have only dropped one or two games all season.
Catholic Memorial (18-2) wound up atop the pile, but second-seeded Lawrence (20-2), sixth-seeded Worcester North (18-2), and 10th-seeded Lynn English (19-1) are among the formidable challengers in a loaded bracket.
Defending D2 state champion Malden Catholic (18-2) again secured the top seed in that division with Mansfield (20-2) checking in as the second seed and upstart Sharon (17-3) looking to make noise from the third seed.
Catholic Central League rivals Archbishop Williams (19-1) and St. Mary’s (15-7), respectively, secured the first and second seeds in D3, with the Spartans looking to defend their state title. Wareham (17-3) edged Burke (16-4) for the top seed in D4, and Taconic (18-2) finished just ahead of undefeated David Prouty (20-0) as the top seed in D5.
Division 1
Seeds: 1. Catholic Memorial (18-2); 2. Lawrence (20-2); 3. Franklin (18-1); 4. Central Catholic (15-6); 5. Needham (18-2); 6. Worcester North (18-2); 7. Newton North (17-5); 8. Andover (13-7); 9. North Andover (13-7); 10. Lynn English (19-1); 11. Beverly (16-6); 12. Xaverian (11-9); 13. BC High (9-11); 14. Brockton (13-7); 15. Taunton (13-7); 16. Natick (14-6); 17. Waltham (16-4); 18. Attleboro (13-9); 19. Methuen (14-6); 20. Lowell (10-10); 21. Peabody (15-5); 22. Bishop Feehan (10-10); 23. St. John’s Prep (6-14); 24. New Bedford (13-7); 25. Springfield Central (12-8); 26. Arlington (13-7); 27. Wellesley (12-8); 28. St. John’s (Shrewsbury) (9-11); 29. Brookline (9-11); 30. Weymouth (13-9); 31. King Philip (10-12); 32. Winchester (13-7); 33. Durfee (12-8); 34. Hingham (11-11); 35. Lexington (13-7); 36. Hopkinton (14-6); 37. Chelmsford (12-8); 38. Doherty (14-6); 39. Reading (13-7); 40. Marshfield (13-7); 41. Milford (11-11); 42. Cambridge (10-10); 43. Putnam (11-9); 44. Medford (14-6); 45. Malden (12-8); 46. Algonquin (10-10); 47. Everett (10-10); 48. Concord-Carlisle (14-6).
TBA — Preliminary
Algonquin at Methuen, TBA; Cambridge at St. John’s Prep, TBA; Chelmsford at St. John’s (Shrewsbury), TBA; Concord-Carlisle at Waltham, TBA; Doherty at Wellesley, TBA; Durfee at Winchester, TBA; Everett at Attleboro, TBA; Hingham at King Philip, TBA; Hopkinton at Brookline, TBA; Lexington at Weymouth, TBA; Malden at Lowell, TBA; Marshfield at Springfield Central, TBA; Medford at Peabody, TBA; Milford at New Bedford, TBA; Putnam at Bishop Feehan, TBA; Reading at Arlington, TBA.
Division 2
Seeds: 1. Malden Catholic (18-2); 2. Mansfield (20-2); 3. Sharon (17-3); 4. Shepherd Hill (19-1); 5. Charlestown (18-4); 6. Nashoba (18-2); 7. Pope Francis (17-3); 8. Wakefield (18-2); 9. Foxborough (14-8); 10. Marblehead (13-4); 11. North Quincy (15-6); 12. Dartmouth (16-4); 13. West Springfield (17-3); 14. Canton (10-10); 15. Salem (12-5); 16. Scituate (15-5); 17. Middleborough (16-6); 18. Longmeadow (12-7); 19. Burlington (15-5); 20. Walpole (10-10); 21. Bedford (16-4); 22. Whitman-Hanson (12-9); 23. Pembroke (12-8); 24. Norwood (16-4); 25. Leominster (10-10); 26. Fitchburg (13-6); 27. Plymouth South (11-9); 28. Tewksbury (10-10); 29. Westwood (13-9); 30. Worcester South (11-9); 31. Grafton (13-7); 32. Northampton (13-7); 33. Somerset Berkley (11-9); 34. Newburyport (12-8); 35. Melrose (10-10); 36. Duxbury (10-10); 37. Amherst-Pelham (10-10); 38. Revere (10-10); 39. Nauset (12-8); 40. Chicopee Comprehensive (10-10); 41. Ludlow (16-4).
TBA — Preliminary
Amherst-Pelham at Tewksbury, TBA; Chicopee Comprehensive at Leominster, TBA; Duxbury at Westwood, TBA; Ludlow at Norwood, TBA; Melrose at Worcester South, TBA; Nauset at Fitchburg, TBA; Newburyport at Grafton, TBA; Revere at Plymouth South, TBA; Somerset Berkley at Northampton, TBA.
Division 3
Seeds: 1. Archbishop Williams (19-1); 2. St. Mary’s (15-7); 3. Old Rochester (18-3); 4. Cardinal Spellman (15-4); 5. Pittsfield (16-4); 6. Dover-Sherborn (16-4); 7. TechBoston (13-8); 8. Oakmont (15-5); 9. Hanover (13-7); 10. Norwell (15-5); 11. Latin Academy (13-7); 12. Hudson (12-8); 13. New Mission (12-7); 14. Martha’s Vineyard (17-3); 15. Apponequet (9-11); 16. Seekonk (12-8); 17. Saugus (13-7); 18. Dedham (13-7); 19. Norton (11-9); 20. Gloucester (10-10); 21. Bishop Stang (8-12); 22. English High (10-8); 23. Tantasqua (11-8); 24. Abington (10-12); 25. Greater Lowell (14-7); 26. Medway (12-8); 27. Lowell Catholic (12-8); 28. Greater New Bedford (7-13); 29. Arlington Catholic (6-14); 30. Groton-Dunstable (8-11); 31. East Boston (13-7); 32. Watertown (8-12); 33. Rockland (12-8); 34. Lynnfield (14-6); 35. East Bridgewater (10-10); 36. Worcester Tech (15-5); 37. Shawsheen (12-8); 38. Belchertown (13-7); 39. Weston (10-10); 40. Nipmuc (12-8); 41. North Reading (10-10); 42. Auburn (10-10); 43. Bristol-Plymouth (16-4); 44. Monty Tech (13-7); 45. Essex Tech (12-8).
TBA — Preliminary
Auburn at Tantasqua, TBA; Belchertown at Lowell Catholic, TBA; Bristol-Plymouth at English High, TBA; East Bridgewater at Groton-Dunstable, TBA; Essex Tech at Gloucester, TBA; Lynnfield at East Boston, TBA; Monty Tech at Bishop Stang, TBA; Nipmuc at Greater Lowell, TBA; North Reading at Abington, TBA; Rockland at Watertown, TBA; Shawsheen at Greater New Bedford, TBA; Weston at Medway, TBA; Worcester Tech at Arlington Catholic, TBA.
Division 4
Seeds: 1. Wareham (17-3); 2. Burke (16-4); 3. Springfield International (18-2); 4. Bourne (17-3); 5. Millbury (17-4); 6. Clinton (17-3); 7. Randolph (16-4); 8. Cathedral (10-10); 9. Manchester Essex (17-3); 10. West Bridgewater (15-4); 11. Monument Mtn. (17-3); 12. Wahconah (15-5); 13. Georgetown (15-5); 14. South Hadley (13-7); 15. Tyngsborough (13-7); 16. Fenway (15-5); 17. Carver (13-7); 18. Lynn Tech (17-3); 19. Lunenburg (11-9); 20. Nantucket (12-8); 21. Uxbridge (10-9); 22. Cape Cod Academy (8-12); 23. Whitinsville Christian (14-6); 24. Bay Path (14-6); 25. Bartlett (10-10); 26. Snowden (10-11); 27. Northbridge (8-12); 28. Oxford (10-9); 29. Whittier (10-10); 30. Cohasset (9-11); 31. Blue Hills (11-7); 32. Winthrop (7-13); 33. Mahar (11-9); 34. Blackstone Valley (11-9); 35. Maimonides (12-2); 36. Frontier (10-10); 37. Southwick (11-8); 38. Saint Joseph Prep (9-7); 39. Bethany Christian (11-9); 40. Notre Dame (Lawrence) (11-7).
TBA — Preliminary
Bethany Christian at Snowden, TBA; Blackstone Valley at Blue Hills, TBA; Frontier at Whittier, TBA; Mahar at Winthrop, TBA; Maimonides at Cohasset, TBA; Notre Dame (Lawrence) at Bartlett, TBA; Saint Joseph Prep at Northbridge, TBA; Southwick at Oxford, TBA.
Division 5
Seeds: 1. Taconic (18-2); 2. David Prouty (20-0); 3. Hopedale (16-4); 4. Pioneer Valley Regional (17-3); 5. Maynard (12-7); 6. Westport (13-7); 7. Hopkins (17-3); 8. Sutton (11-8); 9. Hoosac Valley (13-7); 10. Roxbury Prep (12-4); 11. Salem Academy (16-4); 12. Greenfield (13-7); 13. KIPP Academy (11-9); 14. Holbrook (16-4); 15. Pacific Rim Charter (11-5); 16. Gardner (16-4); 17. Paulo Freire (9-11); 18. Quaboag (9-10); 19. Calvary Chapel (14-6); 20. Drury (11-9); 21. Duggan Academy (14-4); 22. Mt. Greylock (14-6); 23. Douglas (7-12); 24. Granby (13-7); 25. Mystic Valley (12-8); 26. St. Bernard’s (11-9); 27. Ayer Shirley (12-8); 28. Hull (5-15); 29. Keefe Tech (15-4); 30. Millis (5-15); 31. Mt. Everett (13-7); 32. Lenox (7-13); 33. Tahanto (13-7); 34. Neighborhood House Charter (10-3); 35. Innovation Academy (13-6); 36. Boston Prep (6-6); 37. Athol (12-8); 38. Smith Academy (13-7); 39. Old Colony (16-4); 40. McCann Tech (11-9); 41. Upper Cape (10-10); 42. Atlantis Charter (10-9); 43. Bromfield (12-8); 44. Prospect Hill (10-10); 45. Pioneer Charter I (10-8); 46. Smith Voc. (13-7); 47. Cape Cod Tech (13-7); 48. Pathfinder (11-9); 49. South Lancaster (14-6); 50. Abby Kelley Foster (10-10); 51. Falmouth Academy (11-5); 52. Rising Tide Charter (10-7); 53. St. Mary (Westfield) (10-10).
TBA — Preliminary
Abby Kelley Foster at Pacific Rim Charter, TBA; Athol at Hull, TBA; Atlantis Charter at Douglas, TBA; Boston Prep at Keefe Tech, TBA; Bromfield at Mt. Greylock, TBA; Calvary Chapel at Smith Voc., TBA; Falmouth Academy at Holbrook, TBA; Innovation Academy at Millis, TBA; McCann Tech at Mystic Valley, TBA; Neighborhood House Charter at Mt. Everett, TBA; Old Colony at St. Bernard’s, TBA; Pathfinder at Paulo Freire, TBA; Pioneer Charter I at Drury, TBA; Prospect Hill at Duggan Academy, TBA; Quaboag at Cape Cod Tech, TBA; Rising Tide Charter at KIPP Academy, TBA; St. Mary (Westfield) at Greenfield, TBA; Smith Academy at Ayer Shirley, TBA; South Lancaster at Gardner, TBA; Tahanto at Lenox, TBA; Upper Cape at Granby, TBA.