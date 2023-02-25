MIAA boys’ basketball tournament: Here’s the seedings and matchups

The MIAA Division 1 boys’ basketball statewide tournament is incredibly deep with 48 qualifying teams and six teams seeded in the top 10 that have only dropped one or two games all season.

Catholic Memorial (18-2) wound up atop the pile, but second-seeded Lawrence (20-2), sixth-seeded Worcester North (18-2), and 10th-seeded Lynn English (19-1) are among the formidable challengers in a loaded bracket.

Defending D2 state champion Malden Catholic (18-2) again secured the top seed in that division with Mansfield (20-2) checking in as the second seed and upstart Sharon (17-3) looking to make noise from the third seed.