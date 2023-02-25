fb-pixel Skip to main content
MIAA BOYS' HOCKEY TOURNAMENT

MIAA boys’ hockey tournament: Here’s the seedings and tournament matchups

By Cam Kerry Globe Correspondent,Updated February 25, 2023, 24 minutes ago
Catholic Conference rivals St. John's Prep (left) and Catholic Memorial are seeded first and second in the Division 1 hockey tournament.Erin Clark/Globe Staff

Defending Division 1 champion St. John’s Prep (17-2-1) and reigning Division 2 champion Tewksbury (18-1-1) earned the top seeds in their respective divisions, Scituate (16-4-2) is No. 1 in Division 3, and once-beaten Norwell (20-1-0) the top draw in D4 in the MIAA boys’ hockey tournament released Saturday.

In all, there are 138 teams across four divisions targeting a trip to TD Garden for the state finals on Sunday, March 19.

In D1, Catholic Memorial (17-2-1), Hingham (14-3-5), and Pope Francis (16-2-3) follow Prep in the seedings.

In a 36-team D2 field, Duxbury (15-5-2), Canton (17-4-0), and Walpole (12-6-2) follow Tewksbury.

Advertisement

With a potent attack that has netted 96 goals, Scituate is followed by Lynnfield (18-1-1), Medfield (17-2-1), and Nauset (15-5-0) in Division 3.

In D4, it’s Norwell, defending champion Sandwich (15-4-1), Winthrop(16-3-1), and Grafton (18-2).

Preliminary-round games will begin Monday, Feb. 27.

Division 1

Seeds: 1. St. John’s Prep (17-2-1); 2. Catholic Memorial (17-2-1); 3. Hingham (14-3-5); 4. Pope Francis (16-2-3); 5. Marshfield (18-2-2); 6. Arlington (14-5-2); 7. Xaverian (12-8-0); 8. BC High (10-9-1); 9. St. John’s (Shrewsbury) (9-10-1); 10. Belmont (13-6-3); 11. Braintree (12-6-2); 12. Franklin (16-5-0); 13. Wellesley (16-4-0); 14. Reading (11-7-3); 15. St. Mary’s (12-6-3); 16. Archbishop Williams (12-8-1); 17. Lincoln-Sudbury (12-7-2); 18. Central Catholic (10-10-2); 19. Woburn (13-6-1); 20. Malden Catholic (7-10-3); 21. Andover (11-5-4); 22. Weymouth (12-8-2); 23. Chelmsford (11-6-3); 24. Winchester (8-11-3); 25. Arlington Catholic (9-8-2); 26. Shrewsbury (10-10-0); 27. Westford (9-9-2); 28. Needham (11-7-2); 29. Bishop Feehan (10-11-1); 30. King Philip (12-5-3); 31. Milton (9-11-1); 32. Waltham (7-12-1); 33. Lexington (14-4-2).

Mon., Feb. 27 — Preliminary

Lexington vs. Waltham at Bentley University, Waltham, 8.

Wed., March 1 — First round

Weymouth vs. Braintree at Zapustas Rink, Randolph, 6; Malden Catholic vs. Wellesley at Wellesley Sports Center, Wellesley, 6:30; Bishop Feehan vs. Pope Francis at Olympia Rink, West Springfield, 6:50; Milton vs. Catholic Memorial at Warrior Ice Arena, Boston, 7; Shrewsbury vs. Xaverian at Canton Ice House, Canton, 7; Needham vs. Marshfield at The Bog, Kingston, 7:10; Andover vs. Franklin at Pirelli Veteran’s Arena, Franklin, 8.

Advertisement

Thu., March 2 — First round

Westford vs. Arlington at Ed Burns Arena, Arlington, 6; King Philip vs. Hingham at Canton Ice House, Canton, 7; Winchester vs. St. John’s (Shrewsbury) at New England Sports Center, Marlborough, 8.

TBA — First round

TBA at St. John’s Prep, TBA; Arlington Catholic at BC High, TBA; Central Catholic at St. Mary’s, TBA; Chelmsford at Belmont, TBA; Woburn at Reading, TBA.

Division 2

Seeds: 1. Tewksbury (18-1-1); 2. Duxbury (15-5-2); 3. Canton (17-4-0); 4. Walpole (12-6-2); 5. Silver Lake (14-7-1); 6. Newburyport (9-9-3); 7. Algonquin (13-4-2); 8. Hopkinton (16-4-0); 9. Whitman-Hanson (10-9-1); 10. Wakefield (11-7-2); 11. Plymouth South (12-7-1); 12. Gloucester (12-7-1); 13. Somerset Berkley (19-1-0); 14. Masconomet (11-9-0); 15. Boston Latin (10-7-3); 16. Marblehead (13-5-4); 17. Norwood (12-6-2); 18. Concord-Carlisle (11-8-1); 19. Wilmington (8-9-2); 20. Auburn (13-7-0); 21. Oliver Ames (10-9-1); 22. Westborough (11-9-0); 23. Plymouth North (8-14-0); 24. Westwood (12-7-1); 25. North Attleborough (9-7-4); 26. Newton South (5-13-2); 27. Melrose (5-12-3); 28. Mansfield (4-14-2); 29. Minnechaug (13-7-0); 30. Medford (11-8-1); 31. Dartmouth (10-10-0); 32. Lowell Catholic (7-10-2); 33. Haverhill (13-6-1); 34. Diman (17-2-0); 35. Agawam (11-6-1); 36. Somerville (11-8-0).

Mon., Feb. 27 — Preliminary

Agawam vs. Medford at LoConte Rink, Medford, 4:30; Haverhill vs. Lowell Catholic at Tsongas Center, Lowell, 4:50.

TBA — Preliminary

Advertisement

Diman at Dartmouth, TBA; Somerville at Minnechaug, TBA.

Wed., March 1 — First round

Concord-Carlisle vs. Boston Latin at John A. Ryan Skating Arena, Watertown, 5:30; Westwood vs. Whitman-Hanson at Rockland Ice Rink, Rockland, 5:50; Auburn vs. Somerset Berkley at Driscoll Arena, Fall River, 6; Melrose vs. Newburyport at Henry Graf Skating Rink, Newburyport, 6; Newton South vs. Algonquin at NorthStar Ice Sports, Westborough, 7:30; Norwood vs. Marblehead at Rockett Arena, Salem, 7:30; Westborough vs. Plymouth South at Gallo Arena, Bourne, 7:45; Plymouth North vs. Wakefield at Stoneham Arena, Stoneham, 8.

Thu., March 2 — First round

TBA vs. Duxbury at The Bog, Kingston, 7; TBA vs. Walpole at Rodman Arena, Walpole, 7; TBA vs. Tewksbury at Breakaway Ice Center, Tewksbury, 7:10.

Division 3

Seeds: 1. Scituate (16-4-2); 2. Lynnfield (18-1-1); 3. Medfield (17-2-1); 4. Nauset (15-5-0); 5. Watertown (11-6-3); 6. Marlborough (12-5-2); 7. Hanover (7-10-3); 8. Essex Tech (17-1-2); 9. Pembroke (8-10-2); 10. Triton (11-7-2); 11. Nashoba (10-5-5); 12. Dracut/Tyngsborough (15-4-1); 13. Hopedale (9-9-2); 14. North Middlesex (9-10-1); 15. Methuen (12-5-3); 16. Dighton-Rehoboth/Seekonk (15-4-1); 17. Taunton (13-9-0); 18. Bedford (9-9-2); 19. West Springfield (10-7-3); 20. East Longmeadow (11-5-2); 21. North Quincy (5-14-1); 22. Groton-Dunstable (6-14-0); 23. Danvers (6-11-3); 24. St. Paul (12-7-1); 25. Northbridge (10-10-0); 26. North Reading (7-13-0); 27. Middleborough (7-12-1); 28. Southeastern/B-P (11-8-1); 29. Pentucket (10-10-0); 30. ORR/Fairhaven (9-10-1); 31. Foxborough (7-12-1); 32. Bishop Stang (7-12-1); 33. Ludlow (12-6-0); 34. Easthampton (12-7-1).

Mon., Feb. 27 — Preliminary

Easthampton vs. Foxborough at Foxboro Sports Center, Foxborough, TBA.

TBA — Preliminary

Advertisement

Ludlow at Bishop Stang, TBA.

Wed., March 1 — First round

Pentucket vs. Nauset at Charles Moore Arena, Orleans, TBA; Danvers vs. Triton at Henry Graf Skating Rink, Newburyport, 4; ORR/Fairhaven vs. Medfield at Pirelli Veteran’s Arena, Franklin, 4; North Reading vs. Hanover at Hobomock Ice Arena, Pembroke, 5:40; Bedford vs. Methuen at Methuen High School, Methuen, 6; Middleborough vs. Marlborough at Navin Rink, Marlborough, 6:30; West Springfield vs. North Middlesex at Groton School, Groton, 7; TBA vs. Lynnfield at McVann-O’Keefe Memorial Rink, Peabody, 7:15; TBA vs. Scituate at Hobomock Ice Arena, Pembroke, 7:45; Groton-Dunstable vs. Nashoba at New England Sports Center, Marlborough, 8; Southeastern/B-P vs. Watertown at Ryan Arena, Watertown, 8.

Thu., March 2 — First round

North Quincy vs. Dracut/Tyngsborough at Tsongas Center, Lowell, 5; Northbridge vs. Essex Tech at Essex Sports Center, Middleton, 6:40; St. Paul vs. Pembroke at Hobomock Ice Arena, Pembroke, 7:40.

TBA — First round

East Longmeadow at Hopedale, TBA; Taunton at Dighton-Rehoboth/Seekonk, TBA.

Division 4

Seeds: 1. Norwell (20-1-0); 2. Sandwich (15-4-1); 3. Winthrop (16-3-1); 4. Grafton (18-2-0); 5. Shawsheen (16-3-1); 6. Nantucket (13-6-0); 7. Dennis-Yarmouth (13-8-1); 8. Martha’s Vineyard (12-8-0); 9. Stoneham (5-14-1); 10. Ashland (10-10-0); 11. Abington (10-10-0); 12. Hull/Cohasset (12-5-3); 13. Rockland (10-9-1); 14. Assabet (14-6-0); 15. Latin Academy (10-8-1); 16. Blackstone Valley (10-9-1); 17. Norton (9-8-3); 18. Dover-Sherborn/Weston (8-12-0); 19. Amesbury/Whittier (9-10-0); 20. Dedham (8-12-0); 21. Swampscott (12-8-0); 22. East/West Bridgewater (10-11-1); 23. Littleton/Bromfield (12-7-0); 24. Greenfield (15-5-0); 25. Fitchburg/Monty Tech (10-10-0); 26. Bourne (8-11-1); 27. Northeast (8-12-0); 28. Hamilton-Wenham (6-13-1); 29. Rockport (7-12-1); 30. Belchertown (11-7-0); 31. St. John Paul II (4-17-1); 32. Gardner (12-7-0); 33. Taconic (10-5-0); 34. St. Bernard’s (12-8-0); 35. Greater Lowell/Nashoba Tech (11-11-0).

Advertisement

Tue., Feb. 28 — Preliminary

Greater Lowell/Nashoba Tech vs. Belchertown at Fitzpatrick Arena, Holyoke, 8.

TBA — Preliminary

St. Bernard’s at St. John Paul II, TBA; Taconic at Gardner, TBA.

Wed., March 1 — First round

TBA vs. Norwell at The Bog, Kingston, 5; Greenfield vs. Stoneham at Stoneham Arena, Stoneham, 6; TBA vs. Winthrop at Larsen Rink, Winthrop, 6:10; Norton vs. Blackstone Valley at Blackstone Valley IcePlex, Hopedale, 7:30.

Thu., March 2 — First round

Northeast vs. Nantucket at Nantucket Ice Community Rink, Nantucket, 2; Amesbury/Whittier vs. Assabet at Navin Rink, Marlborough, 6; Rockport vs. Grafton at Buffone Arena, Worcester, 7; Hamilton-Wenham vs. Shawsheen at Hallenborg Pavillion, Billerica, 7:10.

TBA — First round

TBA at Sandwich, TBA; Bourne at Dennis-Yarmouth, TBA; Dedham at Rockland, TBA; Dover-Sherborn/Weston at Latin Academy, TBA; East/West Bridgewater at Abington, TBA; Fitchburg/Monty Tech at Martha’s Vineyard, TBA; Littleton/Bromfield at Ashland, TBA; Swampscott at Hull/Cohasset, TBA.

Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video