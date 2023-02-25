MIAA boys’ hockey tournament: Here’s the seedings and tournament matchups

In D1, Catholic Memorial (17-2-1), Hingham (14-3-5), and Pope Francis (16-2-3) follow Prep in the seedings.

In all, there are 138 teams across four divisions targeting a trip to TD Garden for the state finals on Sunday, March 19.

Defending Division 1 champion St. John’s Prep (17-2-1) and reigning Division 2 champion Tewksbury (18-1-1) earned the top seeds in their respective divisions, Scituate (16-4-2) is No. 1 in Division 3, and once-beaten Norwell (20-1-0) the top draw in D4 in the MIAA boys’ hockey tournament released Saturday.

In a 36-team D2 field, Duxbury (15-5-2), Canton (17-4-0), and Walpole (12-6-2) follow Tewksbury.

With a potent attack that has netted 96 goals, Scituate is followed by Lynnfield (18-1-1), Medfield (17-2-1), and Nauset (15-5-0) in Division 3.

In D4, it’s Norwell, defending champion Sandwich (15-4-1), Winthrop(16-3-1), and Grafton (18-2).

Preliminary-round games will begin Monday, Feb. 27.

Division 1

Seeds: 1. St. John’s Prep (17-2-1); 2. Catholic Memorial (17-2-1); 3. Hingham (14-3-5); 4. Pope Francis (16-2-3); 5. Marshfield (18-2-2); 6. Arlington (14-5-2); 7. Xaverian (12-8-0); 8. BC High (10-9-1); 9. St. John’s (Shrewsbury) (9-10-1); 10. Belmont (13-6-3); 11. Braintree (12-6-2); 12. Franklin (16-5-0); 13. Wellesley (16-4-0); 14. Reading (11-7-3); 15. St. Mary’s (12-6-3); 16. Archbishop Williams (12-8-1); 17. Lincoln-Sudbury (12-7-2); 18. Central Catholic (10-10-2); 19. Woburn (13-6-1); 20. Malden Catholic (7-10-3); 21. Andover (11-5-4); 22. Weymouth (12-8-2); 23. Chelmsford (11-6-3); 24. Winchester (8-11-3); 25. Arlington Catholic (9-8-2); 26. Shrewsbury (10-10-0); 27. Westford (9-9-2); 28. Needham (11-7-2); 29. Bishop Feehan (10-11-1); 30. King Philip (12-5-3); 31. Milton (9-11-1); 32. Waltham (7-12-1); 33. Lexington (14-4-2).

Mon., Feb. 27 — Preliminary

Lexington vs. Waltham at Bentley University, Waltham, 8.

Wed., March 1 — First round

Weymouth vs. Braintree at Zapustas Rink, Randolph, 6; Malden Catholic vs. Wellesley at Wellesley Sports Center, Wellesley, 6:30; Bishop Feehan vs. Pope Francis at Olympia Rink, West Springfield, 6:50; Milton vs. Catholic Memorial at Warrior Ice Arena, Boston, 7; Shrewsbury vs. Xaverian at Canton Ice House, Canton, 7; Needham vs. Marshfield at The Bog, Kingston, 7:10; Andover vs. Franklin at Pirelli Veteran’s Arena, Franklin, 8.

Thu., March 2 — First round

Westford vs. Arlington at Ed Burns Arena, Arlington, 6; King Philip vs. Hingham at Canton Ice House, Canton, 7; Winchester vs. St. John’s (Shrewsbury) at New England Sports Center, Marlborough, 8.

TBA — First round

TBA at St. John’s Prep, TBA; Arlington Catholic at BC High, TBA; Central Catholic at St. Mary’s, TBA; Chelmsford at Belmont, TBA; Woburn at Reading, TBA.

Division 2

Seeds: 1. Tewksbury (18-1-1); 2. Duxbury (15-5-2); 3. Canton (17-4-0); 4. Walpole (12-6-2); 5. Silver Lake (14-7-1); 6. Newburyport (9-9-3); 7. Algonquin (13-4-2); 8. Hopkinton (16-4-0); 9. Whitman-Hanson (10-9-1); 10. Wakefield (11-7-2); 11. Plymouth South (12-7-1); 12. Gloucester (12-7-1); 13. Somerset Berkley (19-1-0); 14. Masconomet (11-9-0); 15. Boston Latin (10-7-3); 16. Marblehead (13-5-4); 17. Norwood (12-6-2); 18. Concord-Carlisle (11-8-1); 19. Wilmington (8-9-2); 20. Auburn (13-7-0); 21. Oliver Ames (10-9-1); 22. Westborough (11-9-0); 23. Plymouth North (8-14-0); 24. Westwood (12-7-1); 25. North Attleborough (9-7-4); 26. Newton South (5-13-2); 27. Melrose (5-12-3); 28. Mansfield (4-14-2); 29. Minnechaug (13-7-0); 30. Medford (11-8-1); 31. Dartmouth (10-10-0); 32. Lowell Catholic (7-10-2); 33. Haverhill (13-6-1); 34. Diman (17-2-0); 35. Agawam (11-6-1); 36. Somerville (11-8-0).

Mon., Feb. 27 — Preliminary

Agawam vs. Medford at LoConte Rink, Medford, 4:30; Haverhill vs. Lowell Catholic at Tsongas Center, Lowell, 4:50.

TBA — Preliminary

Diman at Dartmouth, TBA; Somerville at Minnechaug, TBA.

Wed., March 1 — First round

Concord-Carlisle vs. Boston Latin at John A. Ryan Skating Arena, Watertown, 5:30; Westwood vs. Whitman-Hanson at Rockland Ice Rink, Rockland, 5:50; Auburn vs. Somerset Berkley at Driscoll Arena, Fall River, 6; Melrose vs. Newburyport at Henry Graf Skating Rink, Newburyport, 6; Newton South vs. Algonquin at NorthStar Ice Sports, Westborough, 7:30; Norwood vs. Marblehead at Rockett Arena, Salem, 7:30; Westborough vs. Plymouth South at Gallo Arena, Bourne, 7:45; Plymouth North vs. Wakefield at Stoneham Arena, Stoneham, 8.

Thu., March 2 — First round

TBA vs. Duxbury at The Bog, Kingston, 7; TBA vs. Walpole at Rodman Arena, Walpole, 7; TBA vs. Tewksbury at Breakaway Ice Center, Tewksbury, 7:10.

Division 3

Seeds: 1. Scituate (16-4-2); 2. Lynnfield (18-1-1); 3. Medfield (17-2-1); 4. Nauset (15-5-0); 5. Watertown (11-6-3); 6. Marlborough (12-5-2); 7. Hanover (7-10-3); 8. Essex Tech (17-1-2); 9. Pembroke (8-10-2); 10. Triton (11-7-2); 11. Nashoba (10-5-5); 12. Dracut/Tyngsborough (15-4-1); 13. Hopedale (9-9-2); 14. North Middlesex (9-10-1); 15. Methuen (12-5-3); 16. Dighton-Rehoboth/Seekonk (15-4-1); 17. Taunton (13-9-0); 18. Bedford (9-9-2); 19. West Springfield (10-7-3); 20. East Longmeadow (11-5-2); 21. North Quincy (5-14-1); 22. Groton-Dunstable (6-14-0); 23. Danvers (6-11-3); 24. St. Paul (12-7-1); 25. Northbridge (10-10-0); 26. North Reading (7-13-0); 27. Middleborough (7-12-1); 28. Southeastern/B-P (11-8-1); 29. Pentucket (10-10-0); 30. ORR/Fairhaven (9-10-1); 31. Foxborough (7-12-1); 32. Bishop Stang (7-12-1); 33. Ludlow (12-6-0); 34. Easthampton (12-7-1).

Mon., Feb. 27 — Preliminary

Easthampton vs. Foxborough at Foxboro Sports Center, Foxborough, TBA.

TBA — Preliminary

Ludlow at Bishop Stang, TBA.

Wed., March 1 — First round

Pentucket vs. Nauset at Charles Moore Arena, Orleans, TBA; Danvers vs. Triton at Henry Graf Skating Rink, Newburyport, 4; ORR/Fairhaven vs. Medfield at Pirelli Veteran’s Arena, Franklin, 4; North Reading vs. Hanover at Hobomock Ice Arena, Pembroke, 5:40; Bedford vs. Methuen at Methuen High School, Methuen, 6; Middleborough vs. Marlborough at Navin Rink, Marlborough, 6:30; West Springfield vs. North Middlesex at Groton School, Groton, 7; TBA vs. Lynnfield at McVann-O’Keefe Memorial Rink, Peabody, 7:15; TBA vs. Scituate at Hobomock Ice Arena, Pembroke, 7:45; Groton-Dunstable vs. Nashoba at New England Sports Center, Marlborough, 8; Southeastern/B-P vs. Watertown at Ryan Arena, Watertown, 8.

Thu., March 2 — First round

North Quincy vs. Dracut/Tyngsborough at Tsongas Center, Lowell, 5; Northbridge vs. Essex Tech at Essex Sports Center, Middleton, 6:40; St. Paul vs. Pembroke at Hobomock Ice Arena, Pembroke, 7:40.

TBA — First round

East Longmeadow at Hopedale, TBA; Taunton at Dighton-Rehoboth/Seekonk, TBA.

Division 4

Seeds: 1. Norwell (20-1-0); 2. Sandwich (15-4-1); 3. Winthrop (16-3-1); 4. Grafton (18-2-0); 5. Shawsheen (16-3-1); 6. Nantucket (13-6-0); 7. Dennis-Yarmouth (13-8-1); 8. Martha’s Vineyard (12-8-0); 9. Stoneham (5-14-1); 10. Ashland (10-10-0); 11. Abington (10-10-0); 12. Hull/Cohasset (12-5-3); 13. Rockland (10-9-1); 14. Assabet (14-6-0); 15. Latin Academy (10-8-1); 16. Blackstone Valley (10-9-1); 17. Norton (9-8-3); 18. Dover-Sherborn/Weston (8-12-0); 19. Amesbury/Whittier (9-10-0); 20. Dedham (8-12-0); 21. Swampscott (12-8-0); 22. East/West Bridgewater (10-11-1); 23. Littleton/Bromfield (12-7-0); 24. Greenfield (15-5-0); 25. Fitchburg/Monty Tech (10-10-0); 26. Bourne (8-11-1); 27. Northeast (8-12-0); 28. Hamilton-Wenham (6-13-1); 29. Rockport (7-12-1); 30. Belchertown (11-7-0); 31. St. John Paul II (4-17-1); 32. Gardner (12-7-0); 33. Taconic (10-5-0); 34. St. Bernard’s (12-8-0); 35. Greater Lowell/Nashoba Tech (11-11-0).

Tue., Feb. 28 — Preliminary

Greater Lowell/Nashoba Tech vs. Belchertown at Fitzpatrick Arena, Holyoke, 8.

TBA — Preliminary

St. Bernard’s at St. John Paul II, TBA; Taconic at Gardner, TBA.

Wed., March 1 — First round

TBA vs. Norwell at The Bog, Kingston, 5; Greenfield vs. Stoneham at Stoneham Arena, Stoneham, 6; TBA vs. Winthrop at Larsen Rink, Winthrop, 6:10; Norton vs. Blackstone Valley at Blackstone Valley IcePlex, Hopedale, 7:30.

Thu., March 2 — First round

Northeast vs. Nantucket at Nantucket Ice Community Rink, Nantucket, 2; Amesbury/Whittier vs. Assabet at Navin Rink, Marlborough, 6; Rockport vs. Grafton at Buffone Arena, Worcester, 7; Hamilton-Wenham vs. Shawsheen at Hallenborg Pavillion, Billerica, 7:10.

TBA — First round

TBA at Sandwich, TBA; Bourne at Dennis-Yarmouth, TBA; Dedham at Rockland, TBA; Dover-Sherborn/Weston at Latin Academy, TBA; East/West Bridgewater at Abington, TBA; Fitchburg/Monty Tech at Martha’s Vineyard, TBA; Littleton/Bromfield at Ashland, TBA; Swampscott at Hull/Cohasset, TBA.

Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.