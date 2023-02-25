MIAA girls’ basketball tournament: Here’s the seedings and matchups

The Andover girls’ basketball team has held control of the state this season and carries its 21-0 record into the top seed for the MIAA Division 1 tournament.
The Golden Warriors face several capable foes in a deep D1 field, led by second-seeded Bishop Feehan (16-4), No. 3 Woburn (19-1) and No. 4 Wachusett (18-2).
Walpole (18-2) and Medfield (19-1) have vied all season long for D2 supremacy with the Timberwolves nabbing the top seed. Fifth-seeded Foxborough (19-1) is one of many D2 challengers after running the table in the Hockomock League.
St. Mary’s (18-2) slots in No. 1 in D3 as the Spartans search for a third straight title, and Catholic Central League rival Cathedral (15-3) is the heavy favorite as the first seed in D4. Millis (12-8) used the toughness of the Tri-Valley League to earn the top seed in Division 5.
Advertisement
Division 1
Seeds: 1. Andover (21-0); 2. Bishop Feehan (16-4); 3. Woburn (19-1); 4. Wachusett (18-2); 5. Brookline (16-4); 6. Framingham (14-6); 7. Bridgewater-Raynham (17-3); 8. North Andover (14-6); 9. Lexington (16-4); 10. Newton North (15-6); 11. Winchester (14-6); 12. Springfield Central (17-2); 13. Chelmsford (15-5); 14. Lincoln-Sudbury (14-6); 15. Franklin (16-4); 16. Belmont (13-9); 17. Central Catholic (8-12); 18. Newton South (11-9); 19. Needham (8-10); 20. Wellesley (9-11); 21. Attleboro (16-6); 22. Methuen (12-8); 23. Mansfield (13-7); 24. Reading (11-9); 25. Weymouth (11-9); 26. Durfee (15-5); 27. Quincy (16-4); 28. New Bedford (13-7); 29. Algonquin (12-8); 30. Peabody (16-4); 31. Marshfield (14-6); 32. Acton-Boxborough (14-8); 33. King Philip (11-9); 34. Plymouth North (13-7); 35. Waltham (10-10); 36. Lynn Classical (20-0); 37. Brockton (13-7); 38. Doherty (11-7); 39. Lynn English (11-9); 40. Everett (10-10); 41. Malden (11-9).
TBA — Preliminary
Brockton at New Bedford, TBA; Doherty at Quincy, TBA; Everett at Weymouth, TBA; King Philip at Acton-Boxborough, TBA; Lynn Classical at Algonquin, TBA; Lynn English at Durfee, TBA; Malden at Reading, TBA; Plymouth North at Marshfield, TBA; Waltham at Peabody, TBA.
Advertisement
Division 2
Seeds: 1. Walpole (18-2); 2. Medfield (19-1); 3. Wakefield (18-2); 4. Westwood (16-4); 5. Foxborough (19-1); 6. Dracut (16-6); 7. Newburyport (17-3); 8. Pentucket (17-4); 9. Norwood (13-7); 10. Wayland (17-4); 11. Nashoba (16-3); 12. Worcester South (20-0); 13. Chicopee (15-5); 14. Whitman-Hanson (13-7); 15. Billerica (10-10); 16. Amherst-Pelham (16-4); 17. Tewksbury (9-11); 18. Oliver Ames (11-9); 19. Leominster (13-7); 20. Shepherd Hill (14-6); 21. Hanover (14-5); 22. Westborough (13-8); 23. Masconomet (13-7); 24. Holyoke (12-8); 25. Ashland (9-11); 26. Burlington (9-11); 27. Notre Dame (Hingham) (14-6); 28. Holliston (8-12); 29. Dartmouth (11-9); 30. Grafton (17-3); 31. Bedford (11-9); 32. Longmeadow (12-8); 33. Northampton (12-8); 34. Pembroke (11-9); 35. Dighton-Rehoboth (15-5); 36. Middleborough (11-11); 37. Somerset Berkley (12-8); 38. Marlborough (9-9); 39. Ursuline (10-10); 40. Falmouth (12-10); 41. Minnechaug (10-10); 42. Marblehead (10-7); 43. Agawam (10-10); 44. Commerce (12-8).
TBA — Preliminary
Agawam at Westborough, TBA; Commerce at Hanover, TBA; Dighton-Rehoboth at Grafton, TBA; Falmouth at Ashland, TBA; Marblehead at Masconomet, TBA; Marlborough at Notre Dame (Hingham), TBA; Middleborough at Dartmouth, TBA; Minnechaug at Holyoke, TBA; Northampton at Longmeadow, TBA; Pembroke at Bedford, TBA; Somerset Berkley at Holliston, TBA; Ursuline at Burlington, TBA.
Division 3
Seeds: 1. St. Mary’s (18-2); 2. Norwell (18-2); 3. Bishop Fenwick (13-7); 4. Rockland (18-2); 5. Dover-Sherborn (14-6); 6. Norton (15-5); 7. Hudson (18-2); 8. Medway (10-10); 9. North Reading (15-5); 10. Fontbonne (12-8); 11. Archbishop Williams (11-9); 12. Tantasqua (17-3); 13. Bishop Stang (14-8); 14. Watertown (10-9); 15. Pittsfield (17-3); 16. Sandwich (15-4); 17. East Bridgewater (12-10); 18. Stoneham (5-15); 19. Oakmont (12-8); 20. Dennis-Yarmouth (12-8); 21. Abington (10-12); 22. Saugus (13-7); 23. Greater Lowell (17-3); 24. Arlington Catholic (6-14); 25. Nipmuc (13-6); 26. Auburn (15-5); 27. Dedham (5-15); 28. Lynnfield (9-11); 29. Apponequet (10-10); 30. Quabbin (9-11); 31. Diman (15-5); 32. Ipswich (10-10); 33. Belchertown (10-10); 34. Advanced Math and Science (12-8); 35. Lowell Catholic (10-8); 36. Shawsheen (11-8); 37. Southeastern (10-8); 38. Putnam (10-10).
Advertisement
TBA — Preliminary
Advanced Math and Science at Diman, TBA; Belchertown at Ipswich, TBA; Lowell Catholic at Quabbin, TBA; Putnam at Dedham, TBA; Shawsheen at Apponequet, TBA; Southeastern at Lynnfield, TBA.
Division 4
Seeds: 1. Cathedral (15-3); 2. Tyngsborough (15-5); 3. Wahconah (17-3); 4. Notre Dame (Worcester) (16-4); 5. Cohasset (14-6); 6. Malden Catholic (12-8); 7. Littleton (15-5); 8. Mashpee (17-5); 9. Joseph Case (15-5); 10. Millbury (13-7); 11. Bourne (17-3); 12. Winthrop (10-12); 13. Manchester Essex (15-5); 14. Easthampton (18-3); 15. Northbridge (13-7); 16. South Hadley (13-7); 17. Pope Francis (17-3); 18. Uxbridge (11-8); 19. Blackstone Valley (14-6); 20. Blue Hills (18-2); 21. Monomoy (13-7); 22. Hamilton-Wenham (8-12); 23. Frontier (13-7); 24. West Bridgewater (10-10); 25. Bay Path (15-5); 26. Mahar (11-9); 27. TechBoston (17-5); 28. Monument Mtn. (9-11); 29. Southwick (12-8); 30. New Mission (13-9); 31. Clinton (6-14); 32. Hampshire (6-14); 33. Lynn Tech (14-6); 34. Fenway (12-8); 35. Maimonides (11-3); 36. Matignon (12-6); 37. Fellowship Christian (8-7); 38. South Lancaster (16-4); 39. Pioneer Valley Christian (13-3).
Advertisement
TBA — Preliminary
Fenway at Clinton, TBA; Fellowship Christian at Monument Mtn., TBA; Lynn Tech at Hampshire, TBA; Maimonides at New Mission, TBA; Matignon at Southwick, TBA; Pioneer Valley Christian at Mahar, TBA; South Lancaster at TechBoston, TBA.
Division 5
Seeds: 1. Millis (12-8); 2. Springfield International (16-4); 3. Sutton (17-3); 4. Hoosac Valley (16-4); 5. Georgetown (12-8); 6. Westport (16-4); 7. West Boylston (14-5); 8. Palmer (15-4); 9. Maynard (9-10); 10. Tahanto (15-5); 11. Ayer Shirley (16-4); 12. Quaboag (14-6); 13. Lenox (16-4); 14. Carver (9-13); 15. Taconic (6-13); 16. St. Bernard’s (12-7); 17. Franklin County Tech (18-2); 18. Hopedale (9-11); 19. Minuteman (18-2); 20. Hull (6-12); 21. Old Colony (14-6); 22. South Shore Voc-Tech (16-4); 23. Drury (10-10); 24. Monson (8-12); 25. Prospect Hill (17-1); 26. Gardner (13-7); 27. St. John Paul II (15-4); 28. Upper Cape (11-9); 29. Pacific Rim Charter (13-2); 30. Renaissance (12-8); 31. Whitinsville Christian (8-11); 32. Pioneer Valley Regional (12-8); 33. Salem Academy (16-4); 34. Nashoba Valley Tech (14-6); 35. Turners Falls (11-9); 36. Norfolk Aggie (13-7); 37. Avon (11-7); 38. Neighborhood House Charter (10-3); 39. Cape Cod Tech (9-7); 40. St. Mary (Westfield) (15-2); 41. Boston United (12-8); 42. Innovation Academy (11-9); 43. Boston Collegiate (9-2); 44. Mt. Alvernia (10-10); 45. Brighton (11-5); 46. Hampden Charter East (14-6); 47. Baystate Academy (13-7).
TBA — Preliminary
Avon at Upper Cape, TBA; Baystate Academy at Hopedale, TBA; Boston Collegiate at South Shore Voc-Tech, TBA; Brighton at Hull, TBA; Cape Cod Tech at Gardner, TBA; Boston United at Monson, TBA; Hampden Charter East at Minuteman, TBA; Innovation Academy at Drury, TBA; Mt. Alvernia at Old Colony, TBA; Nashoba Valley Tech at Whitinsville Christian, TBA; Neighborhood House Charter at St. John Paul II, TBA; Norfolk Aggie at Pacific Rim Charter, TBA; St. Mary (Westfield) at Prospect Hill, TBA; Salem Academy at Pioneer Valley Regional, TBA; Turners Falls at Renaissance, TBA.
Advertisement