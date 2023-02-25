fb-pixel Skip to main content
MIAA GIRLS' BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT

MIAA girls’ basketball tournament: Here’s the seedings and matchups

By Ethan Fuller Globe Correspondent,Updated February 25, 2023, 20 minutes ago
Alan Hibino directed Andover to a 21-0 mark in the regular season and the top seed in Division 1.Winslow Townson for The Boston Globe

The Andover girls’ basketball team has held control of the state this season and carries its 21-0 record into the top seed for the MIAA Division 1 tournament.

The Golden Warriors face several capable foes in a deep D1 field, led by second-seeded Bishop Feehan (16-4), No. 3 Woburn (19-1) and No. 4 Wachusett (18-2).

Walpole (18-2) and Medfield (19-1) have vied all season long for D2 supremacy with the Timberwolves nabbing the top seed. Fifth-seeded Foxborough (19-1) is one of many D2 challengers after running the table in the Hockomock League.

St. Mary’s (18-2) slots in No. 1 in D3 as the Spartans search for a third straight title, and Catholic Central League rival Cathedral (15-3) is the heavy favorite as the first seed in D4. Millis (12-8) used the toughness of the Tri-Valley League to earn the top seed in Division 5.

Division 1

Seeds: 1. Andover (21-0); 2. Bishop Feehan (16-4); 3. Woburn (19-1); 4. Wachusett (18-2); 5. Brookline (16-4); 6. Framingham (14-6); 7. Bridgewater-Raynham (17-3); 8. North Andover (14-6); 9. Lexington (16-4); 10. Newton North (15-6); 11. Winchester (14-6); 12. Springfield Central (17-2); 13. Chelmsford (15-5); 14. Lincoln-Sudbury (14-6); 15. Franklin (16-4); 16. Belmont (13-9); 17. Central Catholic (8-12); 18. Newton South (11-9); 19. Needham (8-10); 20. Wellesley (9-11); 21. Attleboro (16-6); 22. Methuen (12-8); 23. Mansfield (13-7); 24. Reading (11-9); 25. Weymouth (11-9); 26. Durfee (15-5); 27. Quincy (16-4); 28. New Bedford (13-7); 29. Algonquin (12-8); 30. Peabody (16-4); 31. Marshfield (14-6); 32. Acton-Boxborough (14-8); 33. King Philip (11-9); 34. Plymouth North (13-7); 35. Waltham (10-10); 36. Lynn Classical (20-0); 37. Brockton (13-7); 38. Doherty (11-7); 39. Lynn English (11-9); 40. Everett (10-10); 41. Malden (11-9).

TBA — Preliminary

Brockton at New Bedford, TBA; Doherty at Quincy, TBA; Everett at Weymouth, TBA; King Philip at Acton-Boxborough, TBA; Lynn Classical at Algonquin, TBA; Lynn English at Durfee, TBA; Malden at Reading, TBA; Plymouth North at Marshfield, TBA; Waltham at Peabody, TBA.

Division 2

Seeds: 1. Walpole (18-2); 2. Medfield (19-1); 3. Wakefield (18-2); 4. Westwood (16-4); 5. Foxborough (19-1); 6. Dracut (16-6); 7. Newburyport (17-3); 8. Pentucket (17-4); 9. Norwood (13-7); 10. Wayland (17-4); 11. Nashoba (16-3); 12. Worcester South (20-0); 13. Chicopee (15-5); 14. Whitman-Hanson (13-7); 15. Billerica (10-10); 16. Amherst-Pelham (16-4); 17. Tewksbury (9-11); 18. Oliver Ames (11-9); 19. Leominster (13-7); 20. Shepherd Hill (14-6); 21. Hanover (14-5); 22. Westborough (13-8); 23. Masconomet (13-7); 24. Holyoke (12-8); 25. Ashland (9-11); 26. Burlington (9-11); 27. Notre Dame (Hingham) (14-6); 28. Holliston (8-12); 29. Dartmouth (11-9); 30. Grafton (17-3); 31. Bedford (11-9); 32. Longmeadow (12-8); 33. Northampton (12-8); 34. Pembroke (11-9); 35. Dighton-Rehoboth (15-5); 36. Middleborough (11-11); 37. Somerset Berkley (12-8); 38. Marlborough (9-9); 39. Ursuline (10-10); 40. Falmouth (12-10); 41. Minnechaug (10-10); 42. Marblehead (10-7); 43. Agawam (10-10); 44. Commerce (12-8).

TBA — Preliminary

Agawam at Westborough, TBA; Commerce at Hanover, TBA; Dighton-Rehoboth at Grafton, TBA; Falmouth at Ashland, TBA; Marblehead at Masconomet, TBA; Marlborough at Notre Dame (Hingham), TBA; Middleborough at Dartmouth, TBA; Minnechaug at Holyoke, TBA; Northampton at Longmeadow, TBA; Pembroke at Bedford, TBA; Somerset Berkley at Holliston, TBA; Ursuline at Burlington, TBA.

Division 3

Seeds: 1. St. Mary’s (18-2); 2. Norwell (18-2); 3. Bishop Fenwick (13-7); 4. Rockland (18-2); 5. Dover-Sherborn (14-6); 6. Norton (15-5); 7. Hudson (18-2); 8. Medway (10-10); 9. North Reading (15-5); 10. Fontbonne (12-8); 11. Archbishop Williams (11-9); 12. Tantasqua (17-3); 13. Bishop Stang (14-8); 14. Watertown (10-9); 15. Pittsfield (17-3); 16. Sandwich (15-4); 17. East Bridgewater (12-10); 18. Stoneham (5-15); 19. Oakmont (12-8); 20. Dennis-Yarmouth (12-8); 21. Abington (10-12); 22. Saugus (13-7); 23. Greater Lowell (17-3); 24. Arlington Catholic (6-14); 25. Nipmuc (13-6); 26. Auburn (15-5); 27. Dedham (5-15); 28. Lynnfield (9-11); 29. Apponequet (10-10); 30. Quabbin (9-11); 31. Diman (15-5); 32. Ipswich (10-10); 33. Belchertown (10-10); 34. Advanced Math and Science (12-8); 35. Lowell Catholic (10-8); 36. Shawsheen (11-8); 37. Southeastern (10-8); 38. Putnam (10-10).

TBA — Preliminary

Advanced Math and Science at Diman, TBA; Belchertown at Ipswich, TBA; Lowell Catholic at Quabbin, TBA; Putnam at Dedham, TBA; Shawsheen at Apponequet, TBA; Southeastern at Lynnfield, TBA.

Division 4

Seeds: 1. Cathedral (15-3); 2. Tyngsborough (15-5); 3. Wahconah (17-3); 4. Notre Dame (Worcester) (16-4); 5. Cohasset (14-6); 6. Malden Catholic (12-8); 7. Littleton (15-5); 8. Mashpee (17-5); 9. Joseph Case (15-5); 10. Millbury (13-7); 11. Bourne (17-3); 12. Winthrop (10-12); 13. Manchester Essex (15-5); 14. Easthampton (18-3); 15. Northbridge (13-7); 16. South Hadley (13-7); 17. Pope Francis (17-3); 18. Uxbridge (11-8); 19. Blackstone Valley (14-6); 20. Blue Hills (18-2); 21. Monomoy (13-7); 22. Hamilton-Wenham (8-12); 23. Frontier (13-7); 24. West Bridgewater (10-10); 25. Bay Path (15-5); 26. Mahar (11-9); 27. TechBoston (17-5); 28. Monument Mtn. (9-11); 29. Southwick (12-8); 30. New Mission (13-9); 31. Clinton (6-14); 32. Hampshire (6-14); 33. Lynn Tech (14-6); 34. Fenway (12-8); 35. Maimonides (11-3); 36. Matignon (12-6); 37. Fellowship Christian (8-7); 38. South Lancaster (16-4); 39. Pioneer Valley Christian (13-3).

TBA — Preliminary

Fenway at Clinton, TBA; Fellowship Christian at Monument Mtn., TBA; Lynn Tech at Hampshire, TBA; Maimonides at New Mission, TBA; Matignon at Southwick, TBA; Pioneer Valley Christian at Mahar, TBA; South Lancaster at TechBoston, TBA.

Division 5

Seeds: 1. Millis (12-8); 2. Springfield International (16-4); 3. Sutton (17-3); 4. Hoosac Valley (16-4); 5. Georgetown (12-8); 6. Westport (16-4); 7. West Boylston (14-5); 8. Palmer (15-4); 9. Maynard (9-10); 10. Tahanto (15-5); 11. Ayer Shirley (16-4); 12. Quaboag (14-6); 13. Lenox (16-4); 14. Carver (9-13); 15. Taconic (6-13); 16. St. Bernard’s (12-7); 17. Franklin County Tech (18-2); 18. Hopedale (9-11); 19. Minuteman (18-2); 20. Hull (6-12); 21. Old Colony (14-6); 22. South Shore Voc-Tech (16-4); 23. Drury (10-10); 24. Monson (8-12); 25. Prospect Hill (17-1); 26. Gardner (13-7); 27. St. John Paul II (15-4); 28. Upper Cape (11-9); 29. Pacific Rim Charter (13-2); 30. Renaissance (12-8); 31. Whitinsville Christian (8-11); 32. Pioneer Valley Regional (12-8); 33. Salem Academy (16-4); 34. Nashoba Valley Tech (14-6); 35. Turners Falls (11-9); 36. Norfolk Aggie (13-7); 37. Avon (11-7); 38. Neighborhood House Charter (10-3); 39. Cape Cod Tech (9-7); 40. St. Mary (Westfield) (15-2); 41. Boston United (12-8); 42. Innovation Academy (11-9); 43. Boston Collegiate (9-2); 44. Mt. Alvernia (10-10); 45. Brighton (11-5); 46. Hampden Charter East (14-6); 47. Baystate Academy (13-7).

TBA — Preliminary

Avon at Upper Cape, TBA; Baystate Academy at Hopedale, TBA; Boston Collegiate at South Shore Voc-Tech, TBA; Brighton at Hull, TBA; Cape Cod Tech at Gardner, TBA; Boston United at Monson, TBA; Hampden Charter East at Minuteman, TBA; Innovation Academy at Drury, TBA; Mt. Alvernia at Old Colony, TBA; Nashoba Valley Tech at Whitinsville Christian, TBA; Neighborhood House Charter at St. John Paul II, TBA; Norfolk Aggie at Pacific Rim Charter, TBA; St. Mary (Westfield) at Prospect Hill, TBA; Salem Academy at Pioneer Valley Regional, TBA; Turners Falls at Renaissance, TBA.

