MIAA girls’ basketball tournament: Here’s the seedings and matchups

The Andover girls’ basketball team has held control of the state this season and carries its 21-0 record into the top seed for the MIAA Division 1 tournament.

The Golden Warriors face several capable foes in a deep D1 field, led by second-seeded Bishop Feehan (16-4), No. 3 Woburn (19-1) and No. 4 Wachusett (18-2).

Walpole (18-2) and Medfield (19-1) have vied all season long for D2 supremacy with the Timberwolves nabbing the top seed. Fifth-seeded Foxborough (19-1) is one of many D2 challengers after running the table in the Hockomock League.