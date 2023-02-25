MIAA girls’ hockey tournament: Here’s the seedings and matchups

With defending champion Austin Prep now skating in the NEPSAC, the No. 1 Spartans, No. 2 Notre Dame-Hingham, and No. 3 Shrewsbury eagerly await to make their mark. Winthrop, the fifth seed, is 18-0-0.

Top seeded St. Mary’s (21-1-0) headlines a 32-team field in Division 1. Archbishop Williams (16-3-1) takes the top ranking in Division 2 in coach Doug Nolan’s second season at the helm.

The destination is the MIAA Division 1 and 2 girls’ hockey state finals at TD Garden, scheduled for Sunday, March 19, and 66 teams open their quest this week.

Reigning D2 champion Algonquin is the fifth seed. No. 2 Duxbury, No. 3 Andover, and No. 4 Canton figure to be tough outs after successfully navigating challenging schedules during the regular season.

Preliminary-round games start Monday. For seedings and tournament matchups, go to globe.com/schools.

Division 1

Seeds: 1. St. Mary’s (21-1-0); 2. Notre Dame (Hingham) (14-6-0); 3. Shrewsbury (16-2-2); 4. HPNA (12-6-2); 5. Winthrop (18-0-0); 6. Hingham (14-5-2); 8. Peabody (16-4-0); 9. Methuen/Tewksbury (12-5-3); 10. Arlington (13-5-2); 11. Longmeadow (9-6-3); 12. Bishop Stang (13-5-3); 13. Billerica/Chelmsford (8-11-1); 14. Pope Francis (10-6-2); 15. Cape Cod (11-8-1); 16. Plymouth (10-6-4); 17. Bishop Feehan (7-10-3); 18. Reading (12-6-2); 19. Stanstead (Canada) (13-6-1); 20. Westford (9-10-1); 21. Whitman-Hanson/Silver Lake (10-6-1); 22. Newburyport (8-10-2); 23. Beverly/Danvers (10-9-1); 24. Acton-Boxborough/Bromfield (2-20-0); 25. Shawsheen/Bedford (10-10-0); 26. Auburn (8-10-0); 27. Arlington Catholic (4-15-1); 28. Hopkinton/Dover-Sherborn (6-12-2); 29. Marblehead (4-15-1); 30. Old Rochester (7-12-1); 31. Newton North/South (5-15-1); 32. Medford (3-15-2).

Wed., March 1 — First round

Reading vs. Cape Cod at Charles Moore Arena, Orleans, TBA; Shawsheen/Bedford vs. Peabody at McVann-O’Keefe Memorial Rink, Peabody, 4:15; Auburn vs. Bishop Feehan at New England Sports Village, Attleboro, 5; Bishop Fenwick vs. Plymouth at Gallo Arena, Bourne, 5:30; Medford vs. St. Mary’s at Connery Rink, Lynn, 6; Marblehead vs. HPNA at Haverhill High School, Haverhill, 7.

Thu., March 2 — First round

Acton-Boxborough/Bromfield vs. Methuen/Tewksbury at Methuen High School, Methuen, 5:15; Hopkinton/Dover-Sherborn vs. Winthrop at Larsen Rink, Winthrop, 6.

TBA — First round

Arlington Catholic at Hingham, TBA; Beverly/Danvers at Arlington, TBA; Newburyport at Longmeadow, TBA; Newton North/South at Notre Dame (Hingham), TBA; Old Rochester at Shrewsbury, TBA; Stoneham/Wilmington at Pope Francis, TBA; Westford at Billerica/Chelmsford, TBA; Whitman-Hanson/Silver Lake at Bishop Stang, TBA.

Division 2

Seeds: 1. Archbishop Williams (16-3-1); 2. Duxbury (19-1-2); 3. Andover (14-3-1); 4. Canton (15-2-4); 5. Algonquin (16-3-1); 6. Sandwich (13-6-2); 7. Falmouth (14-3-4); 8. Winchester (13-6-1); 9. Burlington (14-4-2); 10. Malden Catholic (9-9-2); 11. Lincoln-Sudbury (16-4-0); 12. Dedham (14-4-2); 13. Milton (17-1-4); 14. Pembroke (13-6-1); 15. Martha’s Vineyard (12-6-2); 16. Medway/Ashland (9-8-3); 17. Barnstable (10-8-2); 18. Norwood (10-6-5); 19. Franklin (9-8-3); 20. Framingham (11-7-2); 21. Braintree (10-8-2); 22. King Philip (10-11-1); 23. Belmont (8-8-3); 24. Norwell (9-9-2); 25. Waltham (14-5-1); 26. Medfield (7-8-5); 27. Leominster (15-4-1); 28. Natick (10-8-2); 29. Westwood (8-11-1); 30. Wellesley (9-7-2); 31. Matignon (4-14-2); 32. Walpole (7-9-4); 33. Boston Latin (10-9-1); 34. Central Catholic (10-8-2).

Mon., Feb. 27 — Preliminary

Boston Latin vs. Walpole at Rodman Arena, Walpole, 4; Central Catholic vs. Matignon at Stoneham Arena, Stoneham, 8.

Wed., March 1 — First round

Barnstable vs. Medway/Ashland at Pirelli Veteran’s Arena, Franklin, TBA; Waltham vs. Winchester at O’Brien Arena, Woburn, 5; Westwood vs. Canton at Metropolis Rink, Canton, 5; TBA vs. Archbishop Williams at Canton SportsPlex, Canton, 6; Natick vs. Algonquin at New England Sports Center, Marlborough, 6; Norwell vs. Burlington at Burlington Ice Palace, Burlington, 6:10; Wellesley vs. Andover at Breakaway Ice Center, Tewksbury, 7:10; King Philip vs. Lincoln-Sudbury at Valley Sports Arena, Concord, 8.

Thu., March 2 — First round

Norwood vs. Martha’s Vineyard at Martha’s Vineyard Arena, Vineyard Haven, 4:30; Medfield vs. Falmouth at Falmouth Ice Arena, Falmouth, 5; Franklin vs. Pembroke at Hobomock Ice Arena, Pembroke, 5:25; Leominster vs. Sandwich at Gallo Arena, Bourne, 5:30.

TBA — First round

TBA at Duxbury, TBA; Belmont at Malden Catholic, TBA; Braintree at Dedham, TBA; Framingham at Milton, TBA.





