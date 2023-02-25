Natanael Vigo Catala blazes his own path in boys’ 300-meter victory at Meet of Champions

On paper, the praise from his coach was well deserved: Vigo Catala’s blazing time of 34.73 seconds not only set a personal best, but also eclipsed the meet record. However, his competitors in that race — Newton North’s Miles Scott (34.44) and Acton-Boxborough’s Alex Landry (34.50) — also blew past the old meet record. As a result, Vigo Catala’s career-best performance merited third place.

Haverhill track coach Mike Maguire deemed Natanael Vigo Catala’s 300-meter run at the MIAA Division 1 track and field championship last Friday as a smash success, but the star junior was far from satisfied with his performance.

With eight days to recover before his rematch with Scott and Landry in Saturday’s MIAA Meet of Champions, Vigo Catala knew he’d have to be even better.

In one of the afternoon’s most-anticipated races at the Reggie Lewis Track and Athletic Center, Vigo Catala overtook Scott and Landry to win in 34.37 seconds. The performance surpassed all three runners’ times from the divisional race a week earlier.

Haverhill junior Nataenel Vigo Catala (center) celebrates his victory in the boys' 300-meter run at the Meet of Champions in a blazing 34.37 seconds. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

“I was like ‘Damn, these guys are really good, it’s going to take so much to beat them,’” said Vigo Catala, referring to his mind-set headed into the rematch. “It could be any of us that won.”

With the victory, Vigo Catala became Haverhill’s first boys’ individual state champion since 1996, when Andy Alsup, a recently-inducted MSTCA Hall of Famer, won the 300. Vigo Catala’s improvement has come remarkably quickly, At last year’s Meet of Champions, he finished 13th in 36.79.

“He’s just so committed to the sport, he’s worked so hard all year long,” Maguire said. “I think he saw that there was a lot of potential there, and he just worked at it.”

After shaving a half-second off his personal record in just two weeks, Vigo Catala has the potential to be one of the state’s best 300-meter runners of all time. His time Saturday was just 0.21 seconds behind the Massachusetts indoor record, which he plans to attack next season with another year of training under his belt.

“I definitely have way more in me . . . I think mid-33 [seconds], I definitely can get there,” Vigo Catala said.

Brookline's Camille Jordan (above) won the girls' 1-mile run in 4 minutes, 57.23 seconds, finished ahead of teammate Jordan Liss-Riordan (5:03.84). Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

Also among Saturday’s brightest stars was Brookline’s electrifying senior duo of Camille Jordan and Jordan Liss-Riordan, who finished first and second, respectively, in the girls’ mile. Jordan’s winning performance (4:57.23) and Liss-Riordan’s runner-up effort (5:03.84) represented personal bests.

In addition to their individual success early in the afternoon, Jordan and Liss-Riordan also participated in Brookline’s dominant 4x800-meter relay (9:27.41), which finished 14 seconds ahead of runner-up North Quincy (9:41.62).

“I wanted to take that same energy [from the mile] into the four-by-eight, to defend our state title from last year,” Liss-Riordan said. “I know we have the best distance program in the state, and I was just really excited to get to show that.”

The meet’s only individual double winner was Concord-Carlisle senior Obi Akubude, who earned the state crown in both the girls’ 55-meter hurdles (8.31) and 300 dash (39.65). Both represented a huge improvement over her performances at the championship meet a year ago, where she finished 16th in the hurdles (8.92) and 22nd in the 300 (43.62).

In the highly-anticipated boys’ 2-mile, Sam Burgess, Framingham’s star senior and defending state champion, followed his meet-record time at last Friday’s Division 1 meet with an impressive victory in 8:59.27.

Lexington’s Ava Criniti and Billerica’s Anna McElhinney have been no stranger to head-to-head duels in the girls’ 2-mile, and Criniti (10:51.22) got the better of McElhinney (10:51.23) at the tape.

“Every time I race against Anna, I know I’m really in for a different type of challenge,” Criniti said. “It’s always really special for both of us to race against each other. It makes both of us better.”

In the easiest prediction of the afternoon, Bishop Stang senior Jacob Cookinham dominated the shot put (66 feet, ¼-inches), missing out on a meet record by 4 inches. Cookinham is not only Massachusetts’ best thrower, he’s currently the nation’s top-ranked shot putter and will be a heavy favorite in the national championship meet in two weeks.

“You got to have have somewhat of a blind eye,” Cookinham said about the looming national championships. “You got to be patient, you got to enjoy the journey along the way . . . I’m really happy about this one, I’m going to enjoy it.”

Matty Wasserman can be reached at matty.wasserman@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Matty_Wasserman.