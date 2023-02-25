fb-pixel Skip to main content
red sox spring training report

Saturday’s Red Sox spring training report: Three-run lead in ninth squandered against Braves

By Peter Abraham Globe Staff,Updated February 25, 2023, 24 minutes ago
Christian Arroyo of the Red Sox was tagged out by Braves third baseman Austin Riley.Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

SCORE: Red Sox 6, Braves 6

RECORD: 0-0-1

BREAKDOWN: The Sox scored three runs in the eighth inning to take a 6-3 lead before minor league call-up Joey Stock allowed three runs in the bottom of the ninth. Robert Kwiatkowski entered the game with the bases loaded and struck out two to preserve the tie. Bobby Dalbec was 2 for 2 with a two-run homer. Raimel Tapia was 2 for 3 with two opposite-field doubles. Matt Olson had a two-run homer for the Braves.

NEXT: The Sox have their Grapefruit League home opener at 1:05 p.m. on Sunday against Tampa Bay. Josh Winckowski gets the start with lefthanders Chris Murphy and Brandon Walter and righthander Bryan Mata among those following. The Rays have righthander Taj Bradley scheduled to start. He’s one of Tampa Bay’s top prospects. The game is on NESN.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.

