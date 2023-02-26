Woody Harrelson muses about marijuana, vaccine mandates in ‘Saturday Night Live’ monologue

Former president Donald Trump (James Austin Johnson) is on the ground in East Palestine, Ohio, in the wake of a train derailment, and addresses the village’s residents in the show’s cold open.

On Feb. 25, “Saturday Night Live” featured five-time host Woody Harrelson, known for his Emmy-winning character in “Cheers” and his later turn in “True Detective,” and Jack White, who found fame with The White Stripes before embarking on a successful solo career. Click the video embeds below to watch some of the highlights from Saturday night’s show.

Harrelson has a rambling tale about reading a script under a tree in Central Park, and shares thoughts about cannabis, vaccine mandates and being politically “purple” in his monologue.

On to some of the sketches

A prisoner (Harrelson) has big dreams for the future with his wife (Chloe Fineman), but two guards (Ego Nwodim, Kenan Thompson) can’t help but offer an outside perspective.

Sam (Harrelson) gets peer pressured into getting on the Slingshot — 10 Gs to the face! — but it turns out his friend (Thompson) shouldn’t have been so quick to judge.

A $5-billion nuclear submarine is ready to launch, and the high-class killing machine has a “noble” name — as decided by the general public in an online poll.

Two men (Harrelson, Bowen Yang) hit it off at a very posh gym. It’s so classy it could be called a James, one quips.

Cologuard, a colon cancer screening product, is very persuasive in getting people to use it.

The musical performances

White, who has also appeared on “SNL” five times, performed “Taking Me Back” and “Fear of the Dawn.”

He also sang “A Tip From You to Me.”