Medford students learn the power of podcasts

The episode was released through Danielle Balocca and Chelli Keshavan’s community podcast, “Medford Bytes,” and was named a finalist in NPR’s 2022 Student Podcast Challenge last May. In June, “Medford Bytes” released a follow-up, following the class and Medford School Committee member Paul Ruseau as they prepared to present the students’ proposal to the school committee. As a result, the no hats, no hoods rule was successfully reversed .

Last year, an eighth grade class at Medford’s Andrews Middle School created a podcast called “ No Cap ,” investigating why certain parts of their dress codes existed — like not being allowed to wear hats and hoods — and why enforcement seemed to change depending on factors like body type and race. The project featured interviews with fellow students, the origin of the dress code, and discussed plans for challenging the school district’s policy.

Advertisement

Starting Tuesday, Balocca will work alongside a new crew of young audiophiles — ages 8-12 — for a four-week, free podcasting class through the Charlotte and William Bloomberg Medford Public Library. Currently, the class has 13 students enrolled in the course and Sam Sednek, assistant library director, hopes to host similar opportunities going forward.

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

Sednek said the library’s tech lab features a recording studio that they plan to open to young creators who, under adult supervision, have mastered the equipment and software. In Balocca’s podcasting class, students will learn how to use the library’s audio recording tools and GarageBand to produce their own podcast episode.

Balocca said the students came prepared with concepts, like discussing their favorite elementary school memories and advice for younger students. She explained that she might only have to provide guidance on topics if there are concerns about the students finishing their episode before the workshop ends.

Podcasting further engages children’s critical thinking skills in school, added Balocca.. She also thinks fostering creativity is crucial. “Imagination is a really important thing for kids,” she said. “It helps them to think about their dreams and what they want to do in life.”

Advertisement

Like “No Cap,” the workshop’s podcast will be released through “Medford Bytes.”

“Storytelling is one of the oldest art forms, and it is still very important on a day to day basis, whether you’re in an interview for a job or trying to have a good time with friends,” said Sedneck. “Being able to craft an interesting story always is worthwhile.”

Maddie Browning can be reached at maddie.browning@globe.com.