Stressed about tax season? 7 money podcasts for commiserating, consolidating, and planning for the future

April 18 — or Tax Day — will arrive sooner than you think, and if money’s on your mind, you may not have to face the process alone. Financial podcasts don’t have to mean questionable advice and boring numbers talk. Sometimes they’re about celebrity guests, financial empowerment, and tiny tweaks to everyday life that may save some green in the long run. Here are seven podcasts — from quick, goal-driven advice for keeping your eye on the prize to salary and savings insights specifically for and from women of color — to act as audio companions during tax season and beyond.

"So Money with Farnoosh Torabi" releases three episodes per week. Dirty Sugar Photography

So Money with Farnoosh Torabi Worcester-born financial journalist Farnoosh Torabi has reached more than 25 million downloads of her advice on topics like budgeting, paying off debt, and planning for retirement. Since 2015, the podcast has offered three weekly episodes, including listener questions and interviews with entrepreneurs, writers, and entertainment figures — past notable guests have ranged from Queen Latifah to Tim Gunn to Margaret Cho.

Brown Ambition Hosted by Mandi Woodruff-Santos and Tiffany Aliche, “Brown Ambition” provides financial insights from the perspectives of women of color. Woodruff-Santos, a journalist and career coach, and Aliche, a financial educator and author, are self-described introverts who discuss their personal journeys, the specific challenges women of color face, and best financial practices every Wednesday and Friday. The podcast began in 2016 and now garners over 200,000 downloads per month for its open conversations between the hosts, with guests like Stacey Abrams, and thoughtful responses to listeners’ questions.

"Popcorn Finance" is hosted by Chris Browning. Chris Browning

Popcorn Finance For listeners with busy schedules looking for quick bursts of advice, “Popcorn Finance” is a short-form podcast that began in 2017 with episodes that are usually under 10 minutes. Host and financial analyst Chris Browning takes listeners through the ins and outs of personal finance in a digestible format, without heavy jargon. It is fast and easy — like making a bag of popcorn. Episodes drop every Tuesday with tips on subjects such as negotiating medical bills, asking for a raise, and talking about money with family members.

Her Money with Jean Chatzky Journalist Jean Chatzky believes women deal with distinct financial challenges, no matter what their day to day looks like. In 2016, Chatzky created her podcast to give women a platform to discuss how they see and use money. She also provides expert advice and personal tips about what women can do to potentially lessen their financial worries every Wednesday. Her newest episode, “Resilience, Determination, Grit: Lessons from a Paralympic Athlete,” includes an interview with Paralympian Oksana Masters, who talks about how to become resilient in your career.

Journalist Paula Pant teaches listeners how to make smarter financial decisions on her podcast "Afford Anything." Afford Anything

Afford Anything On “Afford Anything,” journalist Paula Pant says, “You can afford anything, but not everything.” She aims to teach listeners how to make smarter daily financial decisions, whether they’re considering hiring a financial adviser or starting a microbusiness.. Pant’s podcast — which began in 2016 and now has more than 20 million downloads — focuses on four pillars: financial psychology, real estate, investing, and entrepreneurship.

Journey to Launch Certified financial education instructor Jamila Souffrant calls her listeners “journeyers,” as they travel down a path to financial freedom. Every Wednesday, she talks about investing, paying off debt, and how to retire early. Her podcast started in 2017 and currently has 310 episodes, with the most recent featuring analyst and “The Great Money Reset” author, Jill Schlesinger.

Frugal Friends Podcast Friends and cohosts Jill Sirianni and Jen Smith discuss how to save money and grow financially. Throughout their bank of nearly 300 episodes, they approach personal finance through a lens of frugality, which includes valuing time, space, and resources as well as money. They acknowledge that budgets depend on an individual’s goals for their future, and they provide tips for small lifestyle changes like meal prepping or preserving your clothes for long-term durability.





Abigail Lee can be reached at abigail.lee@globe.com. Maddie Browning can be reached at maddie.browning@globe.com.