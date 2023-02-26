Cambridge crash injures two drivers, causes minor damage to buildings

A two-vehicle crash in Cambridge early Sunday morning injured both drivers and caused minor damage to two buildings, officials said.

Shortly before 7 a.m., police responded to a crash at the intersection of Western and Putnam avenues, according to Cambridge police. One of the drivers apparently ran a ran light and crashed into another vehicle before hitting the edge of two buildings and damaging a porch, police said on Twitter.

The collision occurred about 6:49 a.m. and left both drivers with back pain, according to Jeremy Warnick, a Cambridge police spokesman. The drivers were traveling alone, according to an e-mail from Warnick, who did not release their names.