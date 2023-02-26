fb-pixel Skip to main content

Cambridge crash injures two drivers, causes minor damage to buildings

By Collin Robisheaux Globe Correspondent,Updated February 26, 2023, 22 minutes ago
Cambridge police said two vehicles collided at Western and Putnam avenues before one of the vehicles struck the edge of two buildings.Cambridge Police Department

A two-vehicle crash in Cambridge early Sunday morning injured both drivers and caused minor damage to two buildings, officials said.

Shortly before 7 a.m., police responded to a crash at the intersection of Western and Putnam avenues, according to Cambridge police. One of the drivers apparently ran a ran light and crashed into another vehicle before hitting the edge of two buildings and damaging a porch, police said on Twitter.

The collision occurred about 6:49 a.m. and left both drivers with back pain, according to Jeremy Warnick, a Cambridge police spokesman. The drivers were traveling alone, according to an e-mail from Warnick, who did not release their names.

Warnick said drugs and alcohol were not factors in the crash and neither driver had been charged.

One person was initially trapped in their vehicle at the scene but was freed by first responders, according to police. No further information was immediately available.

Globe correspondent Adam Sennott contributed to this report.

Collin Robisheaux can be reached at collin.robisheaux@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @ColRobisheaux.

