Cambridge man arrested after threatening health care worker

The man, who is in his 40s, barricaded himself in his apartment in the 1200 block of Massachusetts Avenue, the statement said.

The worker had gone to the man’s apartment Saturday morning to give him medication when became upset and demanded money from her, which he said he believed she had stolen, said Jeremy Warnick, a spokesperson for Cambridge police in an e-mail. He then grabbed the hex tool, and she ran out and called police shortly before noon, the statement said.

A Cambridge man was taken into custody and sent for a mental health evaluation Saturday afternoon after threatening a health care worker with a hex tool, according to Cambridge police.

While officers and first responders who had come to the scene waited for the arrival of a clinician from the Community Behavioral Health Center, they were able to speak with the man from the hallway and convinced him to leave the home, the statement said.

The man, who was not identified, was arrested and transported to CHA Cambridge Hospital for a psychiatric evaluation, Warnick said. He was then taken to Bridgewater State Hospital for a pre-arraignment emergency psychiatric hospitalization, Warnick said.

The man was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, according to Warnick, who said he had three other recent warrants for breaking and entering at nighttime, malicious destruction of property, and criminal harassment.

He is expected to be arraigned Monday in Cambridge District Court, Warnick said.

The incident occurred almost two months after the death of 20-year-old Arif Sayed Faisal, who was killed by Cambridge police on Jan. 4 after jumping out of an apartment window in Cambridgeport, running from responding officers and confronting them while holding a knife, as previously reported by the Globe.

His death led to protests in the Cambridge community, and Cambridge authorities said Feb. 14 that they planned to review the department’s training policies and practices, including the use of body cameras.

On Thursday, Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan said that an official inquest into Faisal’s death is underway.

Isabela Rocha can be reached at isabela.rocha@globe.com.