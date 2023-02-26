Firefighter injured, 15 displaced after Dorchester blaze

The Boston Fire Department reported on Twitter shortly after 8:30 p.m. that there was a fire at 41 Quincy St. that had extended to 43 and 45 Quincy St. and a second alarm had been ordered

A firefighter was injured and 15 residents were displaced after a three-alarm fire spread across adjacent buildings in Dorchester on Sunday night, officials said.

The Boston Fire Department reported shortly after 8:30 p.m. that there was a fire at 41 Quincy St. that had extended to 43 and 45 Quincy St.

By about 8:40 p.m., fire had spread onto all three floors at 41 Quincy St., officials said, and a third alarm had been ordered.

“The close proximity of the buildings and the high volume of fire” led to the quick spread to the other building, according to officials. By about 9 p.m., heavy fire had been knocked down, and the blaze was completely knocked down by 9:45 p.m., officials said.

Thirteen adults and two children were displaced from the two buildings, the fire department said, and one firefighter was injured. The American Red Cross of Massachusetts was on scene to help the residents with emergency placement.

Fire department officials could not immediately be reached for comment Sunday night.