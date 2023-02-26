Man, 65, injured in snowmobile crash in Clarksville, N.H.

A 65-year-old Plaistow, N.H., man who had not been on a snowmobile since he was a child suffered serious injuries in a snowmobile crash Friday afternoon in Clarksville, N.H., officials said.

Marc Labrecque was driving a snowmobile in the area of Trail 21 near Creampoke Road when the crash occurred, according to a statement from New Hampshire Fish and Game. New Hampshire State Police received a 911 call reporting the crash at 4:26 p.m., officials said.

Labrecque, who said he had not ridden a snowmobile in about 55 years, lost control when the trail’s surroundings changed from an open field to a cluster of trees and he crashed into the tree line, according to the statement.