Man, 65, injured in snowmobile crash in Clarksville, N.H.

A 65-year-old Plaistow, N.H., man who had not been on a snowmobile since he was a child suffered serious injuries in a snowmobile crash Friday afternoon in Clarksville, N.H., officials said.
Marc Labrecque was driving a snowmobile in the area of Trail 21 near Creampoke Road when the crash occurred, according to a statement from New Hampshire Fish and Game. New Hampshire State Police received a 911 call reporting the crash at 4:26 p.m., officials said.
Labrecque, who said he had not ridden a snowmobile in about 55 years, lost control when the trail’s surroundings changed from an open field to a cluster of trees and he crashed into the tree line, according to the statement.
Officials said inexperience was the leading cause of the crash.
Labrecque was medically evaluated at the scene before being taken by ambulance to Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital in Colebrook for serious but non-life-threatening injuries, according to the statement. No further details on his condition were immediately available.
