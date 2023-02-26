Man in 80s seriously injured after being hit by vehicle in Easton

A man who is about 84 years old suffered life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Easton on Sunday, officials said.

Easton police and firefighters responded to a report of a pedestrian hit near 522 Foundry St. and arrived to find a man in the road with serious injuries, according to a post on the Easton Police Department’s Facebook page.

The man, whose name was not released but who was described as “approximately 84 years of age,” was attempting to cross Foundry Street when he was hit by a vehicle traveling westbound, police said.