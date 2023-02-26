Once hailed as the antidote, bodycams now considered a baseline for police accountability

But across Massachusetts, the implementation of police body camera programs in local departments over the past three years has come at a snail’s pace, as law enforcement agencies are slow to embrace the technology, and even slower to adopt policies that clearly outline when and how they should be used.

After the 2020 murder of George Floyd sparked nationwide cries for police reform, body cameras were at the top of the list of demands for both advocates and city officials. The cameras have helped hold officers accountable, most recently in the brutal police beating of Tyre Nichols in Memphis. Bodycams also exposed police misconduct during Boston protests over Floyd’s killing, capturing one sergeant who bragged on camera about hitting protesters with his car.

Advertisement

“I think we’ve turned the corner on whether [body camera] programs are important and should be adopted,” said Tanisha Sullivan, president of the Boston NAACP, who served on a task force that recommended department-wide cameras for Boston police in 2020.

“Who gains access to the tape, when do they get access, how long do you keep the tape ... those types of policy questions on the implementation side are really where the conversation has now shifted,” she said. “Not whether body-worn cameras are something municipalities should be adopting.”

The issue was stoked in Cambridge in January after the city’s police department reported it had no body camera footage of a police shooting of a Bangladeshi college student, even though the department was supposed to get body cameras as early as 2021.

“As far as I know, the [proposal to purchase the equipment] never went out,” City Councilor Marc McGovern told the Globe in a recent e-mail. “I can’t say for sure why it didn’t get done, but it didn’t.”

Advertisement

A Cambridge police spokesman told the Globe the department is currently in the early stages of drafting a policy and talking with prospective vendors, with the hope to “fast-track an implementation as quickly as possible.”

Meanwhile in Worcester, the second most populous city in New England, police announced the launch of a body camera program last Tuesday after several years of testing the equipment in a pilot program.

Many local departments, including Boston and Pittsfield, have had to overcome opposition from unions, who have often fought the accountability tool. But one of the largest hurdles for police departments interested in investing is the price tag: On the Cape, several departments including Orleans, Barnstable, and Chatham told the Barnstable Patriot that the cost of the software required to store camera footage was a key obstacle.

Truro, also on the Cape, was one of several smaller municipal departments that was able to start outfitting its officers with cameras in November, when then-governor Charlie Baker awarded nearly $2.5 million in grant funding to help 32 local departments across the state purchase bodycams. But that funding only supports a fraction of the roughly 350 police agencies in the state, and many communities continue to go without a body camera program.

Criminal justice analysts who study policing systems say the cameras are not an end-all solution for police reform, but do provide a level of accountability that should be considered a baseline.

“The cameras themselves aren’t going to stop police misconduct, unfortunately,” said Northeastern criminal justice professor Jack McDevitt. But, he added, “for some officers, it controls their behavior a little bit. For other officers, it allows you to hold them accountable because ... you can verify statements the officer makes with the camera footage.”

Advertisement

In Boston, McDevitt coauthored a study tracking the impact of body-worn cameras on police in a 2018 pilot program and found officers with bodycams received slightly fewer citizen complaints and generated slightly fewer use of force reports. Boston police began a widespread implementation of body cameras in 2019, and every officer was outfitted with a second body camera for overtime and detail shifts by 2021, according to a department spokesperson.

Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox said cameras are useful for protecting both officers and the public by serving as “an unbiased observer when needed.”

The State Police also finished outfitting officers with the cameras in 2021, with a policy that resembles the regulations for many municipal departments.

But police reform advocates, who once hailed bodycams as the antidote to misconduct, now say that for departments that do incorporate bodycam programs, it is the policies governing the cameras that matter most for accountability.

Body-worn cameras are “part of an overall culture change in policing that says to police officers, ‘Your behavior is being monitored and we will hold you accountable if you misbehave,’” McDevitt said.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Massachusetts was among the most outspoken advocates for body-worn cameras in 2016. Four years later, the group no longer takes a position on whether they should be used, cautioning that “without proper protocols and limitations, body-worn cameras can be another surveillance tool with a disproportionate impact on over-policed minority communities.”

Advertisement

As a participant in the state’s body camera task force — which was formed following protests over Floyd’s killing — the ACLU helped write a list of guidelines for bodycam usage, as well as data collection and storage, that were released last August. Police across the state are encouraged to adopt the state guidelines, but there is no incentive for departments to use the state’s recommendations, and no punishment if they choose not to.

Fred Taylor, the Worcester NAACP president who also helped draft the state’s body camera policy recommendation, said departments are “cherry-picking” which rules they want to follow, and are unlikely to follow all guidelines until they become state law.

“It’s unfortunate that it’s taken so many police [incidents] … but it’s because of community and public pressure” that the needle is finally moving, Taylor said. “It’s going to be up to us to put as much pressure on the Legislature as we can to pass these recommendations.”

However, some reform advocates say the guidelines will do little to strengthen community trust in police unless there are clear rules on how to handle cameras so that recordings can be used to hold officers accountable.

Jennifer Root-Bannon, whose brother Juston Root was shot to death in Brookline by police in 2020 in an altercation partially captured by body cameras, said she believes “the body-worn camera program could be a lot better if we had specific rules about placement.”

Advertisement

Only one of the Boston officers who fired at Root had their body camera turned on at the time of the shooting, with the view partially obstructed by the officer’s arm, authorities had said. Two officers allegedly turned the cameras on minutes later, and two weren’t wearing them at all, investigators determined at the time. The Norfolk district attorney cleared the officers of wrongdoing in the weeks after the shooting, and Root-Bannon said last month that she is appealing a recent federal court decision to dismiss her wrongful death lawsuit against the officers.

Root-Bannon urged police departments to require officers to wear cameras on the “upper middle chest” where the lens cannot be obstructed by routine hand or arm movement. Equally important, she said, is investing in body-worn cameras that automatically start recording when an officer unholsters their gun.

“We can’t leave the discretion of turning on and off your body-worn camera just up to an officer,” she said. “It’s imperative that [camera] policies are enforced and that there’s discipline when the policy is broken.”

As Cambridge police take the first steps to outfit police with bodycams, community organizer Suhail Purkar with the Party for Socialism and Liberation was one of several activists who stressed that the use of cameras is only the first of many steps toward true police accountability.

“We’ve seen not just in Boston, but across the country, body cameras get implemented and then there’s a whole other struggle for the community to even be able to access this footage,” he said. What police departments really need, he added, “is the expectation that if a police officer harasses someone, assaults someone, murders someone, they’re going to face criminal prosecution just like anybody else.”

















Ivy Scott can be reached at ivy.scott@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @itsivyscott.