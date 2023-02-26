Single-car crash in Milton compromises structural safety of building housing businesses

A multi-business building in Milton was left structurally unsafe early Sunday after a car crashed through one of its walls, compromising a steel column, said Milton Police Deputy Chief James A. O’Neil in an e-mail.
A gray 2011 Infiniti was travelling North on Interstate 93, when, according to the driver, the car began to slide on a patch of ice, O’Neil said. It then exited onto Granite Avenue, but the driver never regained control and struck the side of the building at 500 Granite Ave. around 2:30 a.m., O’Neil said.
O’Neil said he didn’t know if the driver, a 40-year-old man from Lawrence, had suffered any injuries. When officers arrived, he was already outside the car being assisted by paramedics and chose not to go to the hospital, O’Neil said.
Advertisement
O’Neil said he was not aware of anyone being inside the building at the time of the crash.
As of late Sunday morning, the front half of the vehicle was still sticking into the building, O’Neil said. It “will remain in place until it is safe to be removed,” he said.
No charges had been filed against the driver, he said.
The building has suites rented out to various businesses, O’Neil said. An inspector from the town’s Building Department will try to determine if they will be able to open Monday, O’Neil said.
No other information was immediately available.
Isabela Rocha can be reached at isabela.rocha@globe.com.