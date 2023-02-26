Two-alarm fire in South End displaces 15

In a series of tweets , the Boston Fire Department reported that a fire had broken out in the walls of 30 Worcester Sq., an occupied five-story brick building, at about 6:30 p.m.

A two-alarm fire displaced 15 residents in the South End on Sunday evening, but there were no injuries, according to officials.

The fire traveled up from the basement to the first floor, officials said. But by 7:04 p.m., they said that the fire had been knocked down.

Firefighters “did a great job stopping the fire from spreading throughout the building,” the department said later. There were no injuries, and one dog was rescued, according to officials. But 15 residents were displaced.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Fire department officials could not immediately be reached for comment Sunday night.