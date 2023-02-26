Two-alarm fire in South End displaces 15

A two-alarm fire displaced 15 residents in the South End on Sunday evening, but there were no injuries, according to officials.
In a series of tweets, the Boston Fire Department reported that a fire had broken out in the walls of 30 Worcester Sq., an occupied five-story brick building, at about 6:30 p.m.
At approximately 6:30 a fire in the walks of a 5 story occupied brick. A 2nd alarm has ordered. pic.twitter.com/ZpVqrBM4oB— Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) February 26, 2023
The fire traveled up from the basement to the first floor, officials said. But by 7:04 p.m., they said that the fire had been knocked down.
The fire traveled from the basement of 30 Worcester sq. Up to the walls to the 1st floor . Heavy fire is knocked down major overhauling throughout. pic.twitter.com/jgtjp8VxRB— Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) February 27, 2023
Firefighters “did a great job stopping the fire from spreading throughout the building,” the department said later. There were no injuries, and one dog was rescued, according to officials. But 15 residents were displaced.
Deputy Chief Martin McCormack briefs the media on the 2 alarm fire at 30 Worcester Sq. Companies did a great job stopping the fire from spreading throughout the building. No injuries, 15 residents are displaced, 1 dog was rescued & the cause of the fire is under investigation. pic.twitter.com/Y4EFMupKdi— Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) February 27, 2023
The cause of the fire is under investigation. Fire department officials could not immediately be reached for comment Sunday night.