Two-alarm fire in South End displaces 15

There were no injuries, officials said. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

By Gia Orsino Globe Correspondent,Updated February 26, 2023, 59 minutes ago
A two-alarm fire displaced 15 residents in the South End on Sunday evening, but there were no injuries, according to officials.

In a series of tweets, the Boston Fire Department reported that a fire had broken out in the walls of 30 Worcester Sq., an occupied five-story brick building, at about 6:30 p.m.

The fire traveled up from the basement to the first floor, officials said. But by 7:04 p.m., they said that the fire had been knocked down.

Firefighters “did a great job stopping the fire from spreading throughout the building,” the department said later. There were no injuries, and one dog was rescued, according to officials. But 15 residents were displaced.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Fire department officials could not immediately be reached for comment Sunday night.

