Decades later, runners detail their coach’s sexual abuse

A tight-knit community of athletes is grappling with this painful truth

As a member of the local running community for more than 45 years, I am saddened by the recent stories of pain and sexual abuse perpetrated by John Babington, an elite coach wrongly held in high esteem for decades (“Chasing down the ‘devil,’ ” Page A1, Feb. 19). As a race director and competitive runner, I knew everyone named in Bob Hohler’s disturbing article. I wonder how many more wonderful women affiliated with the Liberty Athletic Club, Wellesley College, and Harvard University, not to mention other runners, may have been subjected to Babington’s behavior.

Many of us in this usually tight-knit community unwittingly gave a pass to Babington when he appeared with amazing athletes at races and events year after year. My heart goes out to all who were victims and to those affected by this massive violation of ethics and trust.