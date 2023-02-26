Decades later, runners detail their coach’s sexual abuse

A tight-knit community of athletes is grappling with this painful truth
As a member of the local running community for more than 45 years, I am saddened by the recent stories of pain and sexual abuse perpetrated by John Babington, an elite coach wrongly held in high esteem for decades (“Chasing down the ‘devil,’ ” Page A1, Feb. 19). As a race director and competitive runner, I knew everyone named in Bob Hohler’s disturbing article. I wonder how many more wonderful women affiliated with the Liberty Athletic Club, Wellesley College, and Harvard University, not to mention other runners, may have been subjected to Babington’s behavior.
Many of us in this usually tight-knit community unwittingly gave a pass to Babington when he appeared with amazing athletes at races and events year after year. My heart goes out to all who were victims and to those affected by this massive violation of ethics and trust.
Advertisement
Lisa Doucett
Andover
The writer is a longtime member of the Cambridge Sports Union.
With awe, she watched Lynn Jennings race. Now she’s stunned by her bravery.
As a fellow Central Massachusetts runner who watched Lynn Jennings in awe as she simply dominated any race she was in, I stand in awe of her brave decision, 45 years later, to tell her story about the abuse she suffered at the hands of what should have been a trusted adult, her coach. I am saddened to think about watching her run, not knowing that she was harboring this horrible pain.
Jennings characterized working with Babington as “making a deal with the devil.” I am angered that, given the statute of limitations, this devil cannot face the true punishment he deserves.
Susan Hunter Erickson
Maynard