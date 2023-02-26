Mass. law enforcement’s surveillance gets our attention

In addition, we can add artificial intelligence to the list, since it can perform poorly and is nevertheless being used for important functions in the criminal justice system.

Thanks for the excellent reporting by Ivy Scott on the increasing use of surveillance, drones, and other technologies for law enforcement purposes in Massachusetts ( “The eyes of the law are watching, recording,” Page A1, Feb. 19). As concerned citizens, we all need to take a step back and think long and hard about the kind of society we’re building with the use of these intrusive technologies. The American Civil Liberties Union of Massachusetts is right to be concerned about actual and potential abuses.

We need to address drones and cameras before they become pervasive

Hand-wringing about the absence of regulation has not stopped or even slowed the spread of these technologies in government, so Massachusetts residents need to tell their legislators to address these trends now before they become all-pervasive. We don’t want to live in a society that resembles scenes in a dystopian science fiction movie.

Thomas S. Valovic

Burlington





More cameras in high-crime areas … and that’s a problem?

When people accuse the Globe of biased news coverage, I suspect that they may have in mind articles such as “The eyes of the law are watching, recording.” The front-page story states that Boston’s nearly 1,000 public surveillance cameras are “not distributed evenly” and that “Roxbury, Dorchester, and the South End — neighborhoods largely made up of residents of color — each have more than 100 cameras” while West Roxbury has but one.

It quotes Kade Crockford, of the American Civil Liberties Union of Massachusetts, who says that “ ‘robust checks and balances’ are needed” to ensure that “the technology is deployed for proper purposes and not aimed at certain neighborhoods or residents of color.”

The police department might explain, however, that the distribution of this expensive resource responds to the distribution of violent crime across the city’s neighborhoods. Or the Globe could have examined its own archives. It has published countless articles about killings and shootings, where they happened, and breakdowns by neighborhood. Yet the newspaper mentioned only the race of residents in those neighborhoods now well supplied with cameras, not the uneven risk of violent crimes those residents bear.

In the following day’s edition, the paper reported on two fatal shootings (“Separate shootings leave two dead,” Metro, Feb. 20), one in Roxbury, the other in Dorchester.

John P. Hoerr

Randolph