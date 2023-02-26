Tax breaks, reforms can reshape Massachusetts

This week she plans to tell the people of this Commonwealth exactly how she intends to do that, releasing her first state budget Wednesday, along with an accompanying package of tax relief measures she has promised.

“I’ll be a governor for every person struggling with higher costs,” she added. “We’ll make Massachusetts more competitive and affordable so that people will come here, stay here, and grow their businesses here.”

“Our job from day one will be to make our state more affordable,” Maura Healey pledged on the night she celebrated her historic victory in the gubernatorial race.

This is where the poetry of campaign rhetoric meets the prose of governing. It will be a critical moment to revamp the state’s tax system to make it work more equitably for young families, low-income seniors, and those struggling to pay their rent and to make long overdue changes in the tax code that can keep more people from fleeing to tax-friendlier locales.

Healey has dropped some broad hints about the shape — if not the exact size — of her tax proposals. Her inaugural address included the promise of a child care tax credit “for every child, for every family.” She added in a recent interview on WBUR radio that tax breaks for seniors and low-income renters are also likely.

And the fact that Healey is scheduled to address the Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce the day after her budget and tax package are released bodes well for having some aspects of it that might make the business group happy too. The Chamber and the Massachusetts Taxpayers Association both issued reports this month supporting tax reforms aimed at reversing Massachusetts’ “outlier” status among states because of its onerous estate tax and its tax on short-term capital gains.

It should come as sobering news — especially for legislators who ultimately have to deal with Healey’s tax proposals — that Massachusetts continues to lose population. From April 2020 through July 2022, some 110,000 more people moved out of the state than into it. The work-from-home era has exacerbated an exodus once largely attributed to seniors fleeing for warmer climes and lower taxes. Perhaps not surprisingly, the lion’s share of those who’ve moved have landed in New Hampshire or Florida.

“This is the greatest state in the union,” Healey said in her inaugural address. “But people are leaving at some of the highest rates in the country. Giving up on the Massachusetts story.”

Having defined the problem, Healey and her team must not simply craft a solution but get it through a Legislature which last year, even with state coffers overflowing, couldn’t get the job done. A more than $500 million package of tax breaks proposed by former governor Charlie Baker died at the end of the session.

But tax reform can’t fall by the wayside again. Massachusetts is indeed a wonderful place to live — for those can afford it. So expanding the existing child and dependent care tax credit would, according to the Taxpayers’ Foundation, benefit more than 500,000 tax filers caring for more than 1 million children and dependents.

The rent deduction (currently at $3,000) was last increased in 2001. Not only should it be raised, but the cap should be indexed to inflation.

A boost to the senior circuit breaker, which provides a tax credit to income-eligible homeowners and renters over age 65, could help those on fixed incomes stay in their homes.

Keeping Massachusetts competitive and keeping even moderate-income seniors in residence also means removing its outlier status on estate taxes. The Commonwealth is one of only 12 states in the nation to collect an estate tax, one of only two that tax estates valued as low as $1 million, and the only state to tax the entire estate from dollar one once it hits that $1 million threshold — the “cliff effect.” Increases in home prices have put a lot more folks in the “millionaire” estate category. Baker last year proposed increasing the threshold to $2 million and removing that cliff effect. The Chamber and the Taxpayers Foundation this year are supporting a $5 million threshold and elimination of the cliff effect.

Whatever the magic number, the estate tax is overdue for a makeover.

So too is the state’s outlier status on short-term capital gains. While long-term gains are taxed at 5 percent (the same as regular income), short-term gains (defined as those held less than one year) are taxed at 12 percent — second only to California. Reducing the figure to 5 percent would align Massachusetts with 25 other states and reduce the sting from the so-called millionaires tax, which would have the effect of upping the short-term capital gains tax here to 16 percent for some taxpayers.

And, of course, any tax package should look for ways to cushion the blow for those one-time millionaires who have sold a house or a business and find what was to be their nest egg now diminished by that new voter-mandated 4 percent surtax.

Massachusetts does not exist in a vacuum. It will never offer palm trees in February, but it can create an economic climate conducive to growth, to retaining its seniors, rich and poor alike, to retaining its young families, its best and brightest. Sound tax policy can help do that. It’s a promise Healey can and must deliver on.

