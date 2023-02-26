Analyzing the Massachusetts girls’ basketball tournament, Divisions 1-5

Everyone in Division 1 is chasing Andover and its perfect 21-0 record. The Golden Warriors fell 3 points shy of a state title last season, but will have to fend off a deep crowd of challengers to reach the pinnacle this year. Medfield and Walpole have duked things out in D2, while Catholic Central league powers St. Mary’s and Cathedral are favored in D3 and D4, respectively. Millis might be 12-8, but it played by far the toughest schedule in Division 5 — will that be adequate postseason prep?

Last year’s first installment of the MIAA statewide tournament led to thrilling contests throughout, and this year should match the intensity.

Can anyone catch Anna Foley and top-seeded Andover in the Division 1 girls' tournament?

As we begin the three-week march to Tsongas Center, here is an overview of the five divisional brackets:

Division 1

Favorite: No. 1 Andover (21-0)

Sleeper: No. 12 Springfield Central (17-2)

Best first-round matchup: Thursday, No. 23 Mansfield (13-7) at No. 10 Newton North (15-6), 6 p.m.

Analysis: Andover is out to avenge its narrow state final loss last season to Springfield Central and the Golden Warriors have aced every test along the way. That said, the upper echelon of this field is loaded. Second-seeded Bishop Feehan, fourth-seeded Wachusett, and fifth-seeded Brookline all have high-powered offenses, and third-seeded Woburn’s defense is as stout as ever. Springfield Central, even as a 12-seed, is the reigning champ, and has a star in St. John’s commit Julie Bahati.

By the numbers: Andover has outscored teams by 22.2 points per game . . . Their two losses last season: Springfield Central (43-40) and Woburn (35-33), who are both contenders again . . . Bishop Feehan had the toughest strength of schedule in the state with an opponent rating of 12.1 in the final power ratings . . . No. 21 Attleboro has an 85-mile trek to No. 12 Springfield Central.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Geanna Bryant and Margo Mattes, Brookline — Arguably the best backcourt in the state, Mattes and Bryant were the top two per-game scorers in the Bay State Conference.

Anna Foley, Andover — The 6-foot-3-inch Super Team center is a matchup nightmare with her shot blocking, passing, and budding jump shot.

Natalia Hall-Rosa, Bridgewater-Raynham — The 6-foot junior forward averaged 18.4 points and 8.1 rebounds with her versatile three-level game.

Hannah Martin, North Andover — A 5-6 point guard, Martin can clear 30 points on any given night and isn’t afraid to battle on defense.

Abigail Wright, Newton North — A 2021-22 Globe All-Scholastic headed to Harvard, Wright is a powerful driving forward who can also shoot at a high level.

Division 2

Izzy Adams (left) and Walpole will have a target on their backs as the top seed in Division 2. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Favorite: No. 1 Walpole (18-2)

Sleeper: No. 6 Dracut (16-6)

Best first-round matchup: Thursday, No. 18 Oliver Ames (11-9) at No. 15 Billerica (10-10), 7 p.m.

Analysis: Walpole is one of the most balanced and together teams in the state. The Timberwolves can beat opponents in a variety of ways and can grind out wins even when key players are cold. Medfield is a dangerous No. 2 seed, and Kate Olenik’s availability could determine how far the Warriors go. Foxborough, Dracut, and Norwood are all dangerous teams to keep an eye on, and Masconomet, Notre Dame (Hingham), and Dartmouth shouldn’t be counted out.

By the numbers: Walpole and Medfield are two of the best defensive teams in the state. The Timberwolves have allowed 37.2 points per game and the Warriors 35.8 . . . Dracut star Ashlee Talbot has averaged 45.5 points in her last two games . . . At 20-0, No. 12 Worcester South is a plus-33.3 in average scoring margin . . . No. 44 High School of Commerce (Springfield) will make a 108.4-mile trek to face No. 21 Hanover.

Advertisement

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Izzy Adams and Brooke Walonis, Walpole — Adams, a sophomore guard, is averaging 13 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game. Walonis, a senior guard, is putting up 11 points, 7 rebounds, and 3 steals a night.

Kat Cheesebro, Dartmouth — The sophomore guard is dropping 22.8 points per game, which led the Southeast Conference, and can take over at any moment.

Camryn Collins, Foxborough — Her stats are eye-popping — 17.8 points, 7.1 rebounds, 6.5 deflections, 5.9 steals, and 5.8 assists — and she has a knack for giving the Warriors exactly what they need at the right moment.

Mary Kate Flynn, Hanover — One of the more versatile post players around, she’s capable of affecting the game as a scorer (9.8 points), rebounder (13.5), and defender (3.4 blocks and 2.3 steals).

Kate Olenik, Medfield — Her status (left ankle) remains up in the air, but the senior standout is averaging 22.5 points, 4.6 steals, and 2.7 assists, while shooting 51 percent from the floor. If she’s sidelined, expect Annie Stanton and Izzy Kittredge to take on even more of a scoring role.

Ashlee Talbot, Dracut — As she showed last week, she can drop 40 any night, against any team. As long as she’s on the floor, the Lady Middies have a shot.

Advertisement

Division 3

Senior Yirsy Queliz (3) hopes to lead St. Mary's to its third straight state championship. Winslow Townson for The Boston Globe

Favorite: No. 1 St. Mary’s (18-2)

Sleeper: No. 6 Norton (15-5)

Best first-round matchup: Friday, No. 17 East Bridgewater (12-10) at No. 16 Sandwich (15-4), 6:30 p.m.

Analysis: Will we see a rematch of last year’s state final in the semis? The Spartans are in the driver’s seat with an experienced core looking for three straight state championships. But fourth-seeded Rockland (18-2) is hungry to get back after last year’s 46-44 loss. Norwell (18-2) has torn up the competition en route to the second seed. No. 3 Bishop Fenwick’s tough schedule has the Crusaders ready for tournament time. Fifth-seeded Dover-Sherborn and sixth-seeded Norton split their season series in the Tri-Valley League.

By the numbers: St. Mary’s boasts one of the state’s best offenses and is scoring 66.2 points per game . . . Rockland’s only two losses came in nonleague play to Division 1 programs Bridgewater-Raynham and Bishop Feehan . . . No. 7 Hudson (18-2) enters the tournament on a 13-game win streak . . . No. 18 Stoneham will travel 145 miles to play No. 15 Pittsfield.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cecilia Kay, Bishop Fenwick — The 6-2 junior center was a Globe All-Scholastic last season and racks up rebounds and interior buckets.

Niya Morgen, Kellyn Preira, Yirsy Queliz, St. Mary’s — If there’s a “Big Three” in the state, it’s this group of college-bound seniors Morgen (Bentley), Preira (Monmouth), and Queliz (Northeastern).

Advertisement

Maddie Oliver, Norwell — The Clippers’ leading scorer (14.6 points) spearheads a balanced squad, but Oliver is capable of scoring outbursts when her team needs it.

Zariah Ottley, Rockland — The freshman has jumped right into the Bulldogs’ recent dominance and finished fourth in the South Shore League with 15.1 points per game.

Ella Williamson, Abington — A 5-8 junior shooting guard, Williamson was the South Shore League’s second-leading scorer (20.1 points per game).

Division 4

Just a freshman, Keyona Raines (left) is a big reason Cathedral captured the No. 1 seed in Division 4. Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe

Favorite: No. 1 Cathedral (15-3)

Sleeper: No. 8 Mashpee (17-5)

Best first-round matchup: Friday, No. 21 Monomoy (13-7) at No. 12 Winthrop (10-12), 6 p.m.

Analysis: With a balanced starting five of Keyona Raines, Hijjah Allen-Paisley, Jasmine Day-Cox, Sara Thompson, and Yedidya Lubunga, plus a strong bench, top-seeded and battle-tested Cathedral is going to be a tough squad to take down. But, as then-No. 16 Cohasset showed last year, it is possible. If No. 8 Mashpee and No. 9 Case face each other, the winner could knock off the Panthers. No. 7 Littleton (15-5), No. 11 Bourne (17-3), and No. 13 Manchester Essex (15-5) are also capable of busting brackets.

By the numbers: Can No. 5 Cohasset make some noise once again? The Skippers (14-6) have won five straight and may end up getting a shot at Cathedral again . . . Manchester Essex, meanwhile, has won six straight and has allowed just 34.2 points per game during that span . . . No team in Division 4 has won more than 18 games, and two teams have six wins (No. 31 Clinton and No. 32 Hampshire) . . . Methuen’s No. 37 Fellowship Christian (8-7) will travel 147.2 miles to face Great Barrington’s No. 28 Monument Mountain (9-11) Tuesday at 6 p.m. On Friday, No. 18 Uxbridge (11-8) will make the grueling 5.8-mile haul to face No. 18 Northbridge (13-7).

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Sarah Chenette, Cohasset – The three-time South Shore League All-Star has averaged 18 points per game this season and is 22 shy of 1,000 for her career.

Grace Fleuriel and Maddie Stiglets, Winthrop – Fleuriel and Stiglets were key cogs as the Vikings captured a Northeastern-South league title.

Paige Meda and McKinley Wenzel, Bourne – Together, they make the Canalmen go and have led them to a 17-win season.

Brooke Orton, Joseph Case – Orton, a versatile senior guard, is putting up 16.3 points, 3.5 assists, 3.5 rebounds, and 2.6 steals a night.

Hialeah Turner-Foster, Mashpee – The senior guard, who is averaging 28.4 points and 6 rebounds per game, is capable of taking over a game at any moment.

Division 5

Favorite: No. 1 Millis (12-8)

Sleeper: No. 6 Westport (16-4)

Best preliminary-round matchup: Wednesday, No. 40 St. Mary Parish (Westfield) (15-2) at No. 25 Prospect Hill (17-1), 5:30 p.m.

Analysis: Millis’ fight in the tough Tri-Valley League put the team on track for the top seed and will test how the power rankings account for opponent strength. Springfield International is the second seed for a second consecutive season. Sutton’s win in the Clark Tournament over Millbury signals the third-seeded Suzies are legit contenders. Westport boasts wins against Case and Somerset Berkley and should be a tough out as a No. 6 seed.

By the numbers: Millis’s 7.1 opponent rating is more than triple any other D5 team . . . Of Springfield International’s four losses, three came by one possession . . . No. 19 Minuteman (18-2) set a program record with its 15-0 start to the season . . . Cape Cod Tech will make a 137-mile trek to face Gardner.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Ava Carroll, Sutton — Though only an eighth-grader, Carroll is among her team’s leading scorers and tallied 13 points to help Sutton beat Millbury in the CMADA Small Schools final.

Alicia Mitchell, Springfield International — A 6-foot-4-inch junior center, Mitchell is a walking 20 points and 10 rebounds with her size and hustle inside.

Mia Molinari, Millis — The College of Saint Rose commit averaged 13 points and 10 rebounds for Millis in the tough Tri-Valley League.

Leah Sylvain, Westport — A steady senior guard, Sylvain has cleared 1,000 career points with the Wildcats and has them poised to contend in the tournament.

Carena Ziolkowski, Georgetown — The leading scorer for the Royals is a 5-foot-8-inch senior guard with perimeter shooting prowess.

Trevor Hass can be reached at trevor.hass@globe.com.