Free Jacks try but fall to Legion in San Diego in Major League Rugby

New England started the match by dictating its territory but failed to push forward as the Legion defense set the tone. At the nine-minute mark, the San Diego offense found breathing room, took the ball downfield, and, after a lost scrum, scored from the shadows of the try line. With Josh Anderson’s completed conversion kick, the Legion (2-0) were ahead to stay at 7-0.

SAN DIEGO — The New England Free Jacks fell behind early on Sunday to the San Diego Legion in their second match of the Major League Rugby season and were never able to fully recover. The Legion scored a 29-12 victory at Snapdragon Stadium, with the highlight for the Free Jacks (1-1) being that hooker Andrew Quattrin earned his 50th MLR cap.

The Free Jacks lost the first three scrums and were unable to take advantage of field position and two line-outs from just meters out. San Diego continued to own the first half and Nate Augspurger caught the ball on the wing and the crafty scrum-half crossed the line for the second Legion try. The lead stood at 12-0 after a failed conversion kick.

Immediately after falling behind by two scores, the Free Jacks responded as Joe Johnston ate up meters and pushed the Red, White and Blue up to the 6-meter line. After an excellent New England scrum, the ball kicked free and Johnston converted the try. With a successful conversion, the Free Jacks were on the board and trailed only 12-7 at the 32-minute mark. Some pushing and shoving ensued in the waning moments of the first half, but the 5-point deficit stood.

A hot start to the second half for the Free Jacks was interrupted by lost opportunities and turnovers that combined to cooled the momentum. Following an errant overthrow, the Legion capitalized to boost their advantage to 19-7. Anderson found plenty of open space and his speed produced a third try for San Diego, which also made the conversion attempt at the 50-minute mark.

The Free Jacks fell further behind, at 22-7, after 60 minutes following a 3-point conversion by the Legion, who at that point were operating a man down due to a yellow card.

After a late surge in the 76th minute, Semisi Paea added a try to the scoresheet to bring New England back within 22-12, but there were no conversion points added.

In the 84th minute, after an unsuccessful New England rush, the ball was back with the Legion and they delivered for the hometown crowd. After a four-meter push back by the Free Jacks, the ball rolled out of the pile, was long tossed across the field for the final try and conversion in the 84th minute.

San Diego’s Josh Henderson was the player of the match.

After a bye week, the Free Jacks will play their MLR home opener March 11 at 3 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Quincy against Old Glory DC.