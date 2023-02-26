‘I’ll be his big brother.’ For Curaçaoans Kenley Jansen and Ceddanne Rafaela, Red Sox spring is a full-circle opportunity

The memory of what Jones meant, and what that introduction meant, remains with Jansen more than a quarter of a century later. So, too, does the recollection of a time just over a decade later in Dodgertown.

Shortly after 19-year-old Andruw Jones made history for Atlanta by becoming the youngest player ever with a multi-homer game in the World Series in 1996, the outfielder returned home to Curaçao. There, Jansen — then 9 years old — had a chance to meet the player who had made a path from his native island to big league stardom suddenly seem realistic.

Advertisement

In the spring of 2008, Jansen was a minor league catcher in the famed spring training facility while working his way through the lower levels of the Dodgers’ farm system. Jones had been signed as a free agent that offseason and was in big league camp. Once again, the presence of Jones — by that point a five-time All-Star and 10-time Gold Glover — offered Jansen evidence of possibility.

Get 108 Stitches A newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, delivered weekdays during the season and weekly offseason. Enter Email Sign Up

“Andruw is the one that first of all made us believe, hitting those two homers in the World Series, we had a shot,” said Jansen. “Having him there for the Dodgers, for the brief period of time, was great.”

Fifteen springs later, Jansen is an established star, a three-time All-Star who ranks eighth all-time in saves with 391. Now, after signing a two-year, $32 million deal with the Red Sox, the 35-year-old’s first spring with the Red Sox has come with a full-circle opportunity thanks to the presence of 22-year-old Ceddanne Rafaela, a fellow native of Curaçao.

“I know that feeling,” said Jansen. “That’s why I’m gonna make sure that anything that he needs, I’m here for him.”

Even before joining the Sox, Jansen had been tracking Rafaela’s progress. The two had met in recent offseasons, and Jansen was well aware of the standout defender’s breakout season (.299/.342/.549 with 21 homers and 28 steals) in High A and Double A in 2022.

Advertisement

“I’ve been hearing a lot of good things about him for a couple of years now. He had a really awesome year last year,” said Jansen. “For me, anything that I can do to help him be better, not just on the field, but off the field, I’m here for him. I’m gonna make sure I’ll be his big brother. I’m slowly starting to get to know him right now. There’s a big age difference, but he’s a good kid. I see him come early to the ballpark and get his things right and do things. That’s what I like and what I’ve so far seen from him.”

To Rafaela — the No. 3 prospect in the Red Sox system who is likely to open the year in Triple A Worcester — there is an obvious thrill associated with this spring. Not only is he in big league camp for the first time after being added to the 40-man roster in the offseason, but he is doing so in the company of a player who he has been following since the 2009 World Baseball Classic, when Jansen was a rocket-armed catcher for the Netherlands (just before moving to the mound).

“You couldn’t run on him with that arm,” Rafaela recalled of his first memories of Jansen. “It was crazy to run on him.”

Advertisement

There have been 16 big leaguers from Curaçao. Rafaela has had introductions to a number of them on his way through professional baseball, including Jansen, Andrelton Simmons, Jurickson Profar, and Ozzie Albies. He has been welcomed into a small but growing group of professional players who hail from an island with a population of roughly 150,000 but who are making their mark in the game.

“In Curaçao, we love baseball. It’s kind of everything to us in Curaçao, you can say,” said Rafaela. “To be where I’m at right now, I have to be proud of myself because it’s a small island, not a lot of baseball players came yet from Curaçao, but I’m happy to be here.”

There is a special significance to sharing a clubhouse with one of the players whose success has served as an inspiration for Rafaela since he signed with the Red Sox for a $10,000 bonus in 2018.

“Obviously, it’s a privilege to have him here,” said Rafaela. “He’s having a very successful career, and I’m starting mine. It’s a good moment where he can help show me the right things on and off the field. It’s so exciting to have an island guy that can show me that.”

Such sentiments offer Jansen a sense of accomplishment and purpose as he prepares for his 14th big league season.

“Anything I can do to inspire someone’s dreams will be awesome, because I remember I used to be on the other side of that. [Being a big leaguer] was my dream. Helping [younger players like Rafaela] accomplish their dreams, that’s what I’m here for,” said Jansen. “I’m excited to watch. Hopefully I’m a part of seeing a very successful journey begin.”

Advertisement

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @alexspeier.