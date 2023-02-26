Meet Aaron Al-Marayati, who sees the game his own way as a legally blind goalie for the Everett co-op boys’ hockey team

This wasn’t an average scouting stop. There was something Richards needed to confirm with his own eyes.

First-year Everett boys’ hockey coach Craig Richards showed up to watch junior goaltender Aaron Al-Marayati while he was playing for the East Coast Junior Patriots fall league team at Hockeytown, a hockey cathedral in Saugus.

Al-Marayati is legally blind.

At age 10, he was diagnosed with Stargardt Disease, a juvenile form of macular degeneration. The disease damages the central vision first before impacting overall visual acuity and field of vision. Al-Marayati has 20/250 vision but maintains peripheral and mid-peripheral vision, important for tracking a puck.

“When I first found out about it, I didn’t believe it,” said Richards. “I thought to myself, ‘Wow, the kid can move.’ ”

Aaron Al-Marayati, a junior, has an earpiece he uses to hear his father, Ghazi, describe the action on the ice. Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe

Al-Marayati has overcome the odds, splitting time in net this season with junior Ben Rosa for the Everett/Revere/Malden/Mystic Valley co-op, which built on a four-win campaign a year ago by posting a 9-12-0 record.

The Malden native, who finished second in the Greater Boston League in javelin for the Golden Tornadoes and boasts a 4.54 GPA while being brail proficient, doesn’t let his disability stand in his way.

“I have some confidence in how I’ve played for a long time, but I’m able to project more confidence when I’m playing,” said Al-Marayati. “I’m more willing to stand up and if I need to, go out and get the puck behind the net.”

Al-Marayati and his father, Ghazi, employ a Bluetooth headset that allows Ghazi to stand behind the net and communicate with Aaron through an MIAA-approved earpiece.

Ghazi Al-Marayati, Aaron’s father, uses a headset to communicate with his son in net during Everett’s final game of the season against Northeast. Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe

Aaron can only see to the hashmarks of the faceoff circles. With the intel provided by Ghazi, Aaron can adjust his positioning in the net on odd-man rushes, plays along the half-wall, and point-to-point passes.

“That’s something that we talked about, whether he’d want me in his head during all of these games,” said Ghazi. “It’s been great to be a part of it. I get here right behind the net, see the game from his perspective, and we kind of work as a team, like a NASCAR driver and a spotter would.”

“It’s made us both understand how we both interpret what we see during the game,” said Aaron, noting the progress the two have made throughout the season.

Aaron has played hockey since he was 7 years old, but pivoted to goaltending soon after his diagnosis, inspired by Patrick Roy, Dominik Hašek, and Tuukka Rask.

Aaron Al-Marayati's teammates often improve their defense when he's on the ice, lifting their effort to match his. Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe

“When it initially happened and dealing with the shock of it and talking with [a friend] about being a goalie, he said ‘Aren’t you afraid of him getting hit by the puck?’ ” recalled Ghazi. “No, I’m afraid of him not getting hit by the puck. It was a joke at the time, but it’s taken on its own sort of life.”

The Crimson Tide play their hardest in front of Al-Marayati, diving to block shots and pressuring the point. The defensive core of senior Chris Cecca (Revere), senior Cam Couto (Everett), and sophomore Jacky Summers (Malden), along with junior Jonathan Brandano (Mystic Valley) and senior Riya Tanizaki (Mystic Valley) clear out opponents in front of the net.

“They would take their entire game to a whole other level when [Aaron] got in there,” said Richards. “It’s a psychological thing, a mental thing. When you have to play harder, you do play harder. They know how hard he works and they try to work equally hard for him.”

In addition to practicing five days a week with a close-knit Crimson Tide team, Al-Marayati attends goaltender training twice a week, run by Mike Geragosian. Though playing for fun and enjoying time with his teammates, Al-Marayati strives to overcome obstacles.

“I look at how well he’s doing in school and in sports, if he didn’t have this disability, I don’t know that he would be doing that,” said Ghazi. “He had to, it forced him to focus. You say ‘Well, if only he could see,’ but you don’t know that, you don’t know what he would be without the scars and without the experiences that toughen you and change the way that you have to struggle.”

Everett's Aaron Al-Marayati makes a stick save against Northeastern. Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe

Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.