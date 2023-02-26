No. 1 South Carolina women’s basketball caps undefeated regular season with SEC title

And has more yet to accomplish.

“We've had leaders leave a legacy of leadership,” Staley said Sunday after her top-ranked team's 73-63 victory over Georgia. “It's still intact.”

COLUMBIA, S.C. — “The Freshies” have had a winning impact on South Carolina, one coach Dawn Staley believes will last long after they leave campus.

The group of five led by reigning AP national player of the year Aliyah Boston and high-scoring Zia Cooke (they've called themselves “The Freshies” since arriving as the country's No. 1 recruiting class) has helped the Gamecocks win three Southeastern Conference titles, two league tournament crowns and last year's NCAA championship.

Boston had her 78th career double-double with 25 points and 11 rebounds, and Cooke had 10 of her 12 points in the first half as the Gamecocks (29-0) completed a perfect, 16-0 SEC season.

The quintet, which also includes Brea Beal, Laeticia Amihere, and Olivia Thompson, has a 122-8 record the past four years and has won 35 straight games since its last loss to Kentucky at the SEC Tournament a year ago.

Boston and her teammates hope to avenge that and add to their trophy collection this coming week.

“There's definitely no relief” after their flawless regular season, she said. “Now, were into the season where winning is the only option.”

Kamilla Cardoso, the Gamecocks’ 6-foot-7-inch reserve, also had a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Georgia (20-10, 9-7) kept things uncomfortably close into the second quarter before the Gamecocks pulled away for their 17th straight victory in the series.

Georgia frustrated South Carolina nearly two months ago, holding Boston to 4 points and five boards in a 68-51 loss on Jan. 2.

The Bulldogs defense was at it again, this time limiting just about every other Gamecock besides Boston to stay within arms length of the defending national champions. Diamond Battles’s basket with 5:58 to go before the half tied things at 25.

South Carolina dialed up its own defense for a 10-2 run the rest of the half to take control. The Gamecocks forced three turnovers and Georgia missed its five attempts during the four-minute span.

Cooke opened the surge with a driving bucket and closed it with a three as the Gamecocks l, 35-27, at the break.

South Carolina used its dominating height advantage — Cardoso scored all her points the final 20 minutes — to maintain a double-figure lead for much of the second half.

Georgia came in with a five-game win streak, but fell to 0-4 this season against ranked opponents. Battles led the Bulldogs with 20 points.

Bulldogs first-year coach Katie Abrahamson-Henderson was proud of her team's fight and said this doesn't diminish in how they've gelled the past month.

“Their personality is now becoming my personality,” she said. “Which I love that. They’ve got to be fighters and they’ve got to be tough.”