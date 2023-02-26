Sizing up the Massachusetts boys’ basketball tournament, Divisions 1-5

In total, 227 teams qualified across five divisions, with 53 teams in D5 and 48 teams in D1. Games will be held at the higher seed, or at an approved host site provided the school’s facilities doesn’t meet the criteria for capacity in certain rounds as determined by the MIAA. The state semifinals will be held at approved neutral sites and the state finals are scheduled for March 17-19 at Tsongas Center in Lowell.

The MIAA tournament begins Monday with preliminary games, pitting teams from regions across the state in five divisions in the second year of the new statewide format. Catholic Memorial (18-2) is the top seed in Division 1, with Malden Catholic (18-2) defending its title from the top spot in D2. Archbishop Williams (19-1) is the top seed in D3, Wareham (17-3) is the top seed in D4, and Taconic (18-2) is the top seed in D5.

Division 1

Favorites: No. 2 Lawrence (18-2), No. 6 Worcester North (18-2)

Sleeper: No. 10 Lynn English (19-1)

Best preliminary-round matchup: Tuesday, No. 35 Lexington (13-7) at No. 30 Weymouth (13-9), 7:15 p.m.

Analysis: After BC High rolled through the field for an undefeated run to the state title last year, the field is wide open in Division 1. Several teams have a great shot to win it all, including sixth-seeded Worcester North (18-2) and Lynn English (19-1), which is seeded 10th because of poor strength of schedule. Lawrence was the best team in Eastern Mass. throughout the season, but dropped a stunner to Andover (13-7) in the final week. Catholic Memorial (18-2) won the Catholic Conference and wound up earning the top seed in D1, giving the Knights a long stretch of home games at Ronald Perry Gymnasium. Bay State Conference powers Newton North (17-5) and Needham (18-2) will be tough to eliminate, and lower seeds such as No. 11 Beverly (16-6), No. 14 Brockton (13-7), and No. 15 Taunton (13-7) could pull off early upsets.

By the numbers: Lynn English is scoring 83.3 points per game and allowing just 43.3 points. The Bulldogs are 9-0 at home . . . Lawrence is 9-0 on the road and averaging 72.2 points per game . . . Defending champion BC High (9-11) is slotted as the No. 13 seed after playing the toughest schedule in D1, per the MIAA power ratings opponent rating . . . No. 18 Attleboro (13-9) has an average margin of victory of 0.77 points per game . . . Marshfield coach Bob Fisher recently recorded his 200th win and qualified his team for postseason play for the 15th straight season. His Rams will travel 112 miles for a preliminary matchup at Springfield Central.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Marius Canery, Lawrence — The leader of a deep Lancers squad, Canery is a poised senior wing who can dominate on both ends of the floor.

Ryder Frost, Beverly — The 6-foot-5-inch forward is filling up the stat sheet with averages of 23 points, 14.6 rebounds, 6.2 assists, and 2.4 blocks per game.

Warren Keel Jr., Lynn English — The sophomore guard has been an unstoppable scorer, averaging 27 points per game after transferring from Tilton Academy back home to Lynn.

Troy Santos, Taunton — A gifted scorer out of the backcourt, Santos opened the season with a career-high 44-point outing against Sharon.

Zach Wolinski, North Andover — A two-sport standout, Wolinski opted to stay at North Andover instead of attending Phillips Exeter, and he’s been the catalyst in a number of close wins that helped the Scarlet Knights scrap their way to the No. 9 seed.

Division 2

Matt Gaffney (center) is hoping to lead top-seeded Malden Catholic back atop Division 2. Winslow Townson for The Boston Globe

Favorite: No. 1 Malden Catholic (18-2)

Sleeper: No. 5 Charlestown (18-4)

Best first-round matchup: Thursday, No. 21 Bedford (16-4) at No. 12 Dartmouth (16-4), 6 p.m.

Analysis: Will Malden Catholic repeat? The Lancers are the favorites again and finished the regular season strong with wins over Charlestown, Lynn English, and St. Mary’s. It feels like MC is on a collision course to meet No. 2 Mansfield (20-2) in the state final. But the Hornets may have to face upstart Sharon (17-3), the only team to beat them in the regular season, in the semifinals. The fifth-seeded Townies are a dangerous group, while No. 11 North Quincy, No. 19 Burlington, No. 23 Pembroke, and No. 24 Norwood are lower seeds to watch out for.

By the numbers: Mansfield won the Hockomock Davenport title for the 12th time in 14 years . . . No. 3 Sharon was the third team in the last two decades to earn a season sweep of Mansfield . . . After an 0-4 start, No. 23 Pembroke (12-8) won 12 of 16 . . . No. 4 Shepherd Hill (20-1) won the 82nd Clark Large School Tournament for the fifth time Saturday . . . No. 14 Canton (10-10) had the second-highest opponent rating (7.95) in the field behind Malden Catholic (9.25) . . . No. 9 Foxborough (14-8) is led by Hockomock scoring leader Alex Penders (20.9 points per game).

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Noah Beaudet, Norwood — The catalyst behind Norwood’s run to the state final last year is back for another go-round after averaging 27 points per game.

Matt Gaffney, Malden Catholic — Just a sophomore, the Wakefield resident is poised beyond his years at point guard and ignites the Lancers’ offense.

Jaylen Hunter-Coleman, Charlestown — The dynamic freshman guard and son of coach Hugh Coleman led the Townies to the Boston City League championship.

Hunter Matteson, Dartmouth — A 6-foot-6-inch matchup nightmare, the junior forward became the seventh Dartmouth player to surpass 1,000 career points last week.

Zach Taylor, North Quincy — The senior guard filled the stat sheet, averaging 25.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game on 57 percent shooting.

Division 3

Archbishop Williams enters the Division 3 tournament as the top seed thanks in part to senior Josh Campbell's scoring. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Favorite: No. 1 Archbishop Williams (19-1)

Sleeper: No. 7 TechBoston (13-8)

Best preliminary-round matchup: Wednesday, No. 33 Rockland (12-8) at No. 32 Watertown (8-12), 6 p.m.

Analysis: Defending champion St. Mary’s (15-7) enters the D3 bracket as the second seed, opposite conference rival Archbishop Williams, which went undefeated through a tough schedule before losing last week to D2 power Mansfield. The Bishops edged St. Mary’s in an overtime thriller this year and might see the Spartans again at Tsongas Center. Fourth-seeded Cardinal Spellman (15-4) is another CCL team that will try to upend that showdown, while TechBoston (13-8) and sixth-seeded Dover-Sherborn (16-4) are two of the tougher teams on St. Mary’s side of the bracket.

By the numbers: St. Mary’s played the toughest schedule of qualifying teams with a 7.63 opponent rating . . . Archies averaged 78.4 points per game and went 12-0 at home . . . Both TechBoston and Latin Academy are coming off losses in the Boston City League semifinals . . . Lowell Catholic coach Mike Isola recorded his 100th win while leading his team to the D2 title in the Spartan Classic in Lynn last week . . . Monty Tech will travel 100 miles for a preliminary matchup at Bishop Stang . . . Essex Tech will travel only 18 miles to play at Gloucester in the preliminary round.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

David Brown Jr., St. Mary’s ― Coming off a co-MVP season last winter and a state championship on the gridiron in the fall, Brown Jr. looks to lead the Spartans to a second straight state title.

Josh Campbell, Archbishop Williams ― The most dangerous player on a deep Archies roster, Campbell dropped a career-high 50 points in a double-overtime win over Burke earlier this month.

Hassan Jenkins, TechBoston― The 6-foot-4-inch senior forward can score inside and outside, having just eclipsed 1,000 career points in the Boston City League semifinals.

Luke Rinaldi, Dover-Sherborn ― The 6-3 senior wing joined the 1,000-point club this season and leads an experienced Raiders squad with eyes on another deep run under coach Rick Grady.

Ben Scalzi, Hanover ― The junior guard has been a steady force for Hanover during a tough schedule in the Patriot League.

Division 4

Jaeden Roberts and Burke are coming off consecutive Boston City League championships. Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe

Favorites: No. 1 Wareham (17-3), No. 2 Burke (16-4)

Sleeper: No. 18 Lynn Tech (17-3)

Best preliminary-round matchup: Tuesday, No. 34 Blackstone Valley Tech (11-9) at No. 31 Blue Hills (11-7), 6:30 p.m.

Analysis: Burke is coming off a second straight Boston City League championship and looks poised to make a run at another state title. While not deep, the Bulldogs have a very talented starting lineup and are well coached by Sean Ryan. Top-seeded Wareham should not be overlooked, though, and neither should fourth-seeded Bourne (17-3), which upended Wareham, 79-78, in a South Coast Conference thriller earlier this month. Defending state champion Randolph (16-4) is capable of grinding out wins against any opponent, and Lynn Tech has come on strong behind a freshman backcourt after a relatively slow start to the season.

By the numbers: While Burke had a tougher opponent rating (5.49) than Wareham (3.9), the Vikings slightly edged the Bulldogs for the top seed with a 6.85 average margin of victory . . . Lynn Tech is scoring 72.9 points per game . . . West Bridgewater went 10-1 at home . . . Cathedral finished 10-10 with a slim margin of victory (1.1) . . . Cape Cod Academy will travel 191 miles to Monument Mountain on Saturday for a Round of 32 matchup.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cade Furse, Manchester-Essex ― The 6-2 junior is a lights-out shooter who opened the year with a 37-point outing that included nine 3-pointers.

Giovanni Jean, Lynn Tech ― Along with fellow freshman guard Andy Batista, Jean is showcasing his talents at an early age by averaging 22 points per game for the Tigers.

Cam Morin, Wareham ― The senior captain is the heartbeat of the balanced Vikings, routinely contributing across the board to help his squad pull out close victories.

Nate Reynolds, Bourne ― The senior was named MVP of the 2023 Winterfest Tournament after closing the season with a 25-point performance against Plymouth South.

Jaeden Roberts, Burke — The son of former South Boston star Roger Roberts, the lefty guard is looking to make his impact by leading the Bulldogs’ offense during a state tournament run.

Division 5

Favorite: No. 2 David Prouty (20-0)

Sleeper: No. 5 Maynard (12-7)

Best preliminary-round matchup: Monday, No. 51 Falmouth Academy (11-5) at No. 14 Holbrook (16-4), 5:30 p.m.

Analysis: David Prouty capped the state’s only undefeated regular season Saturday with 51-49 double-overtime win over No. 3 Hopedale (16-5) in the Clark Small School championship, and the two teams may meet again in a state semifinal. No. 1 Taconic (18-2) earned the top seed for the second straight year and is poised to avenge last year’s semifinal defeat. Defending state champion Maynard is lurking as the five seed.

By the numbers: Fifty-three teams qualified for the D5 tournament, the most of any division . . . Taconic won by an average of 18.5 points per game . . . No. 22 Mount Greylock (14-6) finished 12-0 in the Hampshire North Conference . . . No. 11 Salem Academy (16-4) qualified for the second straight season . . . No. 41 Upper Cape (10-10) will travel 130 miles for Monday’s preliminary matchup at No. 24 Granby (13-7).

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Hunter Brodeur, Westport — A Globe All-Scholastic in soccer, the senior guard is a proven scorer for No. 6 Westport (13-7).

Owen Burke, Holbrook — The senior guard is a lethal 3-point shooter and scored his 1,000th career point in January.

Jorbert Peralta, Salem Academy — The second player in school history to score 1,000 points is seventh in the North Shore in scoring (18.2 points per game).

Tayvon Sandifer, Taconic — The senior guard paces Taconic’s high-flying offense with 18.5 points per game.

Braeden White, David Prouty — Two weeks ago, the senior guard became the first boys’ player since 1982 to surpass 1,000 career points at David Prouty.



