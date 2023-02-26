fb-pixel Skip to main content
RED SOX SPRING TRAINING REPORT

Sunday’s Red Sox spring training report: Hosts walk it off one day after they clock it off

By Peter Abraham Globe Staff,Updated February 26, 2023, 17 minutes ago
Josh Winckowski struck out three with a walk in pitching the first two innings on Sunday at JetBlue Park.Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

SCORE: Red Sox 7, Rays 6

RECORD: 1-0-1.

BREAKDOWN: The Rays got a grand slam by 22-year-old Osleivis Basabe off Jacob Webb in the eighth inning to take a 6-4 lead. Matthew Lugo had a two-run triple in the bottom of the inning, and Ryan Fitzgerald a walk-off single in the ninth after Stephen Scott and Enmanuel Valdez drew walks. Lugo, a second-round pick in 2019, also had a three-run double in the sixth inning. Alex Verdugo was 2 for 2 with an RBI.

NEXT: The Sox host the Twins at 1:05 p.m. Monday. Kutter Crawford will get the start against Pabló Lopez. NESN has the game.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.

