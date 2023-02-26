Deadly Russian artillery strikes reported in Ukraine’s east and south

Russia “keeps attacking the positions of Ukrainian troops” around Bakhmut, the Ukrainian military’s General Staff said Sunday in its daily update. But it denied a claim made by Russia’s Wagner mercenary group that the village of Yahidne, northwest of the city, had fallen into Russian hands. Fighting flared in seven villages near Bakhmut on Sunday, a spokesperson for Ukraine’s eastern group of forces, Serhiy Cherevaty , said in a television interview, adding that there had been 14 separate clashes on that section of the front line alone.

The strikes came as President Vladimir Putin of Russia suggested in an interview broadcast Sunday that his country faced a long-term conflict with Western nations, which have pledged further military aid to Ukraine. Moscow’s latest attacks killed three civilians in the eastern Donetsk region, where Bakhmut is, and two others in Kherson, Ukrainian officials said.

Russia pounded the front line in Ukraine’s south and east with artillery strikes, Ukrainian military authorities said Sunday, as Moscow bombarded the Kherson region and pushed to break through Ukraine’s last remaining defenses around the city of Bakhmut.

Bakhmut has for months been the focus of a grinding Russian campaign along the roughly 140-mile eastern front. Capturing Bakhmut would constitute Russia’s biggest battlefield victory in months, and the city is seen as key to seizing the entire Donbas area of eastern Ukraine, as Putin has ordered. Russian forces, including newly mobilized recruits and Wagner mercenaries, have taken a series of towns and villages around Bakhmut in recent weeks, as they seek to encircle Ukraine’s fighters there.

Both sides have sustained heavy losses in the battle for Bakhmut that, since it began last summer, has taken on outsize importance. The report from Ukraine’s General Staff detailed clashes Saturday along a front line stretching around 60 miles from the towns of Lyman to Avdiivka, close to the regional capital of Donetsk.

Russia has stepped up its assaults in eastern Ukraine in recent weeks, as part of a renewed push to seize Donbas, which is made up of Donetsk and neighboring Luhansk. Despite flooding the area with thousands more troops, Russia’s efforts so far have failed to yield significant territorial gains.

In the Luhansk region, Russian infantry troops attempted to storm Ukrainian positions near the contested town of Kreminna, according to the head of the regional military administration, Serhiy Haidai. Russian forces had for months been on the defensive around Kreminna, but more recently have attempted to break out from their positions along that part of the front line.

Russia’s Defense Ministry did not mention Kreminna in its daily update Sunday but said its troops had been firing on positions near the town and elsewhere in Luhansk and in Donetsk, near Bakhmut.

Ukraine has been gearing up for a renewed offensive of its own, with the goal of expanding the territorial gains it made in the fall in the northeast and in the south, where it forced a Russian retreat from the city of Kherson.

Since pulling out of Kherson, Russian forces have rained down missiles on the city and its environs. There were 78 separate strikes with tanks, mortars, and multiple rocket launchers Saturday alone, the regional military administration said, adding that two people were killed and three others were injured.

With the war now in its second year, both sides have vowed to continue fighting. Putin last week prepared his country for a long war to be waged “step by step,” and in a brief interview broadcast Sunday, he again showed no hint of backing down.

Asked by a Russian state television reporter whether his country faced “eternal confrontation” with the West, Putin indicated that he believed just that. Repeating a staple of Kremlin propaganda, he said the West harbored plans to destroy Russia, and the war in Ukraine was part of a US-led effort to do so.

The United States and its allies have dismissed such comments by Putin before and warned allies of Russia like China against aiding Moscow’s military effort. US officials have said in recent days that Beijing may be preparing to give weapons and ammunition to Russia, and on Sunday, President Biden’s national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, said Washington was “watching closely.”

“We know they haven’t taken it off the table,” Sullivan told ABC’s “This Week.” “And we are sending a clear message, as are our European allies, that this would be a real mistake because those weapons would be used to bombard cities and kill civilians, and China should want no part of that.”

At the same time, Ukraine’s allies have stressed their commitment to backing Ukraine for the long haul against Russia’s invasion — pledging in recent days to provide even more weapons and military support.

Ukraine will wait for more of those weapons to arrive before launching a counteroffensive in the south that aims to cut off the Russian-occupied Crimean Peninsula from other territory that Moscow has seized, according to Vadym Skibitsky, Ukraine’s deputy intelligence chief.

“I believe we will be ready for a counteroffensive this spring,” Skibitsky was quoted as saying in an interview with the German news outlet Deutsche Welle that was published Sunday.

Any such offensive would likely push toward the Russian-occupied city of Melitopol, where Ukraine in recent weeks has targeted Russian forces with long-range strikes and sabotage attacks.

Skibitsky’s remarks about cutting off Crimea came on a symbolic day for Ukraine, the ninth anniversary of Russia’s invasion of the peninsula, which it then annexed illegally. The US State Department described Russia’s claiming of the territory as “a clear violation of international law” in a statement Sunday. “The United States does not and never will recognize Russia’s purported annexation of the peninsula,” said Ned Price, a department spokesperson. “Crimea is Ukraine.”

President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine has repeatedly said that reclaiming Crimea is necessary to restoring sovereignty over all of Ukraine’s territory.

“By returning Crimea, we will restore peace,” he said Sunday in a post on Telegram. “This is our land. Our people. Our history. We will return the Ukrainian flag to every corner of Ukraine.”