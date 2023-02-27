Asa Brebner’s friends are still singing his praises — and his songs

While he was onstage, Newman blurted out that he wanted to compile a tribute album to support Brebner’s widow, Lori Ray, and the couple’s twin sons. By the end of the evening, a slew of Brebner’s friends had come up to Newman to tell him which song they wanted to record.

When Willie Alexander, the elder statesman of Boston rock ‘n’ roll, had to back out of a celebration of Asa Brebner ’s life at Arlington’s Regent Theatre in 2019, Larry Newman stepped in. An old friend of Brebner’s — they met during the early days of the Rat’s punk-rock era — Newman performed “Indian Amusement Park,” from one of Brebner’s solo albums.

The tribute album, “I Am Not Gone,” came out by the end of that year, with tracks recorded by (among others) Richie Parsons, the Classic Ruins, Linda Viens, Gary Shane, and Jon Macey of Fox Pass. The album opens with “Sunshine Blue Skies” by Robin Lane, whose band, the Chartbusters, was one of Brebner’s main gigs over the years.

The first tribute album “was such a success, we said, ‘Let’s do a second,’ ” says Newman. (Both are available on Bandcamp.)

Now Newman has organized a live tribute to Brebner, set to take place Sunday at the Burren in Somerville.

After the second album came out in late 2021, Justine Covault invited Newman to assemble some musicians to play a few of Brebner’s songs at the Plough and Stars in Cambridge. She and her country band, the Black Threads, had recorded Brebner’s song “Go Downtown” for “Vol. 2.”

“The place was packed to the gills,” recalls Covault, who runs Red on Red Records. “It was really a beautiful event.” That inspired Newman to put together another full-on tribute show.

Covault first “met” Brebner online some years ago, when they got into a spirited debate about whether or not rock ‘n’ roll was dead. He swore that it was.

“I had just started playing again, and I was like, ‘I don’t want to hear that,’ ” she says with a laugh.

Beloved by the local music community for his irascible nature as well as his bottomless creative streak, Brebner left behind a huge collection of guitars that he’d made into assemblages, covering them in thick paint and figurines. He was working on drawings for an unfinished novel called “Revenge” when he died. It was, of course, about the music business.

Brebner was playing in Mickey Clean and the Mezz in the mid-1970s when Newman met him. At the time still in high school, Newman was friends with the members of another of the early Rat bands, the Infliktors.

“He was the first person I sort of looked up to, a real player,” says Newman. At one point Brebner gave him a cassette with demos of his songs, some of which would end up on his solo albums. Years later, Newman played on the only full-length Mickey Clean release, which Brebner produced.

“He has to be the single most creative person I have ever had a close relationship with,” Newman says.

‘I AM NOT GONE’: A TRIBUTE TO ASA BREBNER

At the Burren, 247 Elm St., Somerville. March 5 at 7 p.m. $15 in advance, $20 at the door. 24hourconcerts.showare.com

James Sullivan can be reached at jamesgsullivan@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter @sullivanjames.

