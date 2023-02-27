fb-pixel Skip to main content

Complete list of winners at the 29th annual SAG Awards

Updated February 27, 2023, 10 minutes ago
Jessica Chastain accepts the award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a television movie or limited series for "George and Tammy" at the 29th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Feb. 26, at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles.Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

LOS ANGELES (AP) — List of winners at the 29th Screen Actors Guild Awards, held Sunday in Los Angeles:

Film

Ensemble: “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Male actor in a leading role: Brendan Fraser, “The Whale.”

Female actor in a leading role: Michelle Yeoh, “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”

Male actor in a supporting role: Ke Huy Quan, “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”

Female actor in a supporting role: Jamie Lee Curtis, “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”

Stunt Ensemble: “Top Gun: Maverick”

Television

Drama ensemble: “The White Lotus.”

Comedy ensemble: “Abbott Elementary."

Female actor in a drama series: Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus.”

Advertisement

Male actor in a drama series: Jason Bateman, “Ozark.”

Female actor in a comedy series: Jean Smart, “Hacks.”

Male actor in a comedy series: Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear.”

Male actor in a TV limited series or movie: Sam Elliott, “1883.”

Female actor in a TV limited series or movie: Jessica Chastain, “George & Tammy.”

Stunt ensemble: “Stranger Things”

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video